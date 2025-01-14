OneUp Components Announces New Clip Pedals

PRESS RELEASE: OneUp Components
Your New Favourite Clip Pedals
Light enough for cross country and durable enough for downhill. OneUp Clip Pedals are an ultra thin, super light pedal with a large platform and a secure feel that you can fine tune. They’re SPD™ compatible and available in 8 colours.
0% Loaded
prev
1/168
next
Ultra Thin. Super Light.
At only 26.8mm, OneUp Clip Pedals are the thinnest mountain bike clip pedals in the world. And they have a large, DH-sized platform. The ultra thin profile means you get the benefit of a larger platform without increasing the chance of pedal strikes. A thin pedal body has less material which makes them super light.
Large Platform
We wanted the confidence-inspiring feel of flat pedals with the efficiency and performance of clips. Many other clip pedal platforms don’t touch your shoe when clipped in. Our large platform is designed to actively support your shoe while riding, giving you more confidence and control. Four removable hollow pins let you further adjust grip and feel.
Custom Stainless Steel Binding
We chose the SPD system because it’s proven, reliable and the world’s most popular cleat standard. Our custom binding mechanism eliminates all front-back and up-down movement. This gives you a tighter cleat fit that doesn’t sacrifice float or ease of release for a locked-in feel that’s fully adjustable. This is how clip pedals are supposed to feel.
Adjustable Cleat Fit
Our SPD compatible mechanism gives you 5° of float and a 12° release angle with no unwanted play between the cleat and binding. OneUp’s clip mechanism lets you fine tune the feel of your pedals and has a wider range of spring tension adjustment than Shimano. The included cleat spacers and removable pins allow for the perfect fit with any shoe.
DH-Rated
OneUp Clip Pedals have DH-rated spindles that are strong enough for all riding styles. We use reliable sealed cartridge bearings that are long-lasting and easy to replace when needed. And the hollow pin design means you can easily remove and replace pins, even if they’re damaged. The super light design means our pedals are perfect for all types of riding from XC to DH.In stock and available now
.
Specs.Weight:
410g with pins (4 pins per side)Thickness:
14.4mm (body), 26.8mm (binding)Size:
80mm x 90mm (W x L)Stance width:
57.5mm (center of clip to outside of crank face)Float:
5° (12° release angle)Cleats:
OneUp Cleats (SPD Compatible and includes 1mm cleat spacers for shoe fit tuning)Bearing configuration:
Inboard igus™ Bushing and 3x outboard sealed cartridge bearingsAxle:
Chromoly Steel with Black ED coatingPins:
Hollow M5x8mm threaded pins (self cleaning hex through hole)Colours:
Black, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Purple, Grey, Bronze
Pricing.
US - $159.99
CAD -$ 218.99
UK - £142.99
EU - €159.99
ROW - $186.99
Available at oneupcomponents.com
Want to hear from the engineer?
If you'd like to learn more about the engineering and design process behind the new Clip Pedals, check out the latest episode of the Downtime Podcast
where OneUp engineer Peter Skarsgard tells the story of Clip Pedals.
Yes there are many old standards which should stay.
"clipless" pedals aren't one of them
but it's the same logic as calling USB drives a CD to differentiate from a floppy disk
First there was a split plastic cleat on the bottom of your slick, rigid shoe that limited fore-aft slippage by clipping onto the rear pedal cage. Second was the clip that held the strap open and helped align shoe & cleat on entry. Third was the strap that was cinched down for maximum hold while sprinting/climbing out of the saddle, but you could actually pedal just fine with the straps loose enough to pull your foot out for an emergency stop.
Any time I was riding through town where there were street lights, I would loosen my straps so that if I got tired of holding a track-stand at a stop, I could just pull a foot out of the pedals. Thank Jeebus those days are over.
At least I tried but doubt it will catch on..
www.pinkbike.com/u/hohmskullkrishten/blog/stop-calling-click-in-pedals-clips-or-clipless.html
Toe clips actually ARE clips. They are the thin metal or slightly thicker plastic C-shaped thing, bolted to the front edge of the pedal, where the toe box of your shoe slides in to.
The straps were added, and our guided through the clips and the pedal, to better keep your shoes in to the clips (especially for the down/back stroke). There's also models of toe clips that don't have straps.
By the way, there are also straps that don't have a clip at all, but those aren't called 'toe straps' either, because they go diagonally over the middle of the shoe, not (just) over the toes. Fixie riders use them, and there was a brand called Power Grips for mountain biking. I had them back in the day, they worked pretty good.
I moved to the Hope pedals (with pins in), which seem inline with what OneUp has designed here.
Trying Look X-Track En-rage (SPD, name is too-long).
are these broken axles on pedals you have serviced previously?
I ride MalletDH pedals and for all their flaws(there are some) I have never once as much as bent an axle! I am 200lbs and can only describe my riding "style" as "don't follow my line" . I literally do not give a single shit about a component or the bike. I only get like a year or so out of a set of pedals because the Body will be so smashed that I can no longer disassemble them for service
6’4” x 250lbs. Good amount of huck to flat in my zone. Pedals were not serviced by me (or anyone). Both sets less than a year old. Both broke right where the spindle meets the pedal.
FYI Just set up a pair of Hope Union GC’s and they’re epic - feel just like mallets but way easier to click into. Fingers crossed.
"What if we did DT hubs but colors?"
"What if we did XT pedals but colors?"
Any guesses on what the next "[X] but colors" will be?
oneup, please make colour'd or Raw cranks for us.
I shifted to Crankbrothers Mallet LS, and I have found that they work just fine for about 1500 km, then they are a little loose, even with a re-grease, for about 800-1000 km and then I finally install the re-build kit (bearings and bushing - not axles) at the 2500 km mark. The platforms and mechanisms seem fine and the axles keep running smoothly despite the abuse. Cleats seem to last about a year (so perhaps 1200-1500 km - guessing as I rotate several pairs of shoes depending on weather/ my mood etc). I have a couple of pairs that must be approaching the 4500-5000 km mark and they look okay.
The reason I shifted from Shimano (and HT) was that I found that the Shimano mechanism would go dry in the Chilcotin lava ash to the point that I couldn't trust that my feet would clip out when I wanted/ needed them to. Even with a daily clean and lube. The HTs would not keep the grease in the bearing and axle like they are meant to and needed a rebuild/ re-grease every 3-4 days.
Look / Time have little/no offering for support, availability, service and we both know that.... CB's last 5-10 minutes and we both know that... DMR- like with the nickel chrome plated mechanisms? really? don't buy the product sure, but complaining about the (already quite cheap) price is an insult to the riders who worked hard on this.
cheers, hope the winter riding is good.
Seems like another great product to Oneup's list!
Mallet DH: US$189.99
Hope Union: US $209.30
Chromag Pilot: US$160.00
Candy 7: USD$169
XTR clipless: USD$190
I don’t know about that. What I know is, that personally I will not buy these pedals, as I don’t see any technical advantage these offer compared to all the other options out there, most of which are cheaper, some by a large margin. And I don’t think that is what people used to say about OneUp products.
It’s entirely fine with me, if they target the high end market niche now, but then I’m not the target demographic anymore and I don’t know how people can still consider them relatively cheap. They’re just not.
You're just complaining to complain.
Once I got used to them, my biggest complaint with flat pedals (on most modern bikes with fairly low BBs) is pedal strikes just because the platform is so much bigger/wider than Trail SPDs.
These pedals actually feel like they might be the perfect middle-ground. Plus: purple ano!
I've had mallets for a bit, but got over vague entry and the 'surprise your cleats are worn' exiting you didn't want.
I tried Hope gravity too, the proprietary and not super available cleat and the price were off putting.
With the one ups I did a car park install, zero setup, zero fluffing with shims. Running crankbrothers shoes. And they worked great, really stoaked.
...compatible with Shimano SH51 SPD™ cleats,Thank you!
You’re thinking of the platformless ones.
My only OneUp part is their carbon bar, it’s been flawless so far.
I had to switch back to shimano cus I’d come unclipped in the air with crank brothers (usually getting sideways…..shimano lets me up ++ the tension and it happens infrequently now as long as they are tight. Weird. We all have our own peculiar body mechanics