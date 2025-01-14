Powered by Outside

OneUp Components Announces New Clip Pedals

Jan 14, 2025
by OneUp Components  


PRESS RELEASE: OneUp Components

Your New Favourite Clip Pedals
Light enough for cross country and durable enough for downhill. OneUp Clip Pedals are an ultra thin, super light pedal with a large platform and a secure feel that you can fine tune. They’re SPD™ compatible and available in 8 colours.
photo
Ultra Thin. Super Light.

At only 26.8mm, OneUp Clip Pedals are the thinnest mountain bike clip pedals in the world. And they have a large, DH-sized platform. The ultra thin profile means you get the benefit of a larger platform without increasing the chance of pedal strikes. A thin pedal body has less material which makes them super light.

OneUp
OneUp


Large Platform
We wanted the confidence-inspiring feel of flat pedals with the efficiency and performance of clips. Many other clip pedal platforms don’t touch your shoe when clipped in. Our large platform is designed to actively support your shoe while riding, giving you more confidence and control. Four removable hollow pins let you further adjust grip and feel.

OneUp


Custom Stainless Steel Binding
We chose the SPD system because it’s proven, reliable and the world’s most popular cleat standard. Our custom binding mechanism eliminates all front-back and up-down movement. This gives you a tighter cleat fit that doesn’t sacrifice float or ease of release for a locked-in feel that’s fully adjustable. This is how clip pedals are supposed to feel.

OneUp


Adjustable Cleat Fit
Our SPD compatible mechanism gives you 5° of float and a 12° release angle with no unwanted play between the cleat and binding. OneUp’s clip mechanism lets you fine tune the feel of your pedals and has a wider range of spring tension adjustment than Shimano. The included cleat spacers and removable pins allow for the perfect fit with any shoe.

OneUp
OneUp


DH-Rated
OneUp Clip Pedals have DH-rated spindles that are strong enough for all riding styles. We use reliable sealed cartridge bearings that are long-lasting and easy to replace when needed. And the hollow pin design means you can easily remove and replace pins, even if they’re damaged. The super light design means our pedals are perfect for all types of riding from XC to DH.

In stock and available now.

OneUp


Specs.
Weight: 410g with pins (4 pins per side)
Thickness: 14.4mm (body), 26.8mm (binding)
Size: 80mm x 90mm (W x L)
Stance width: 57.5mm (center of clip to outside of crank face)
Float: 5° (12° release angle)
Cleats: OneUp Cleats (SPD Compatible and includes 1mm cleat spacers for shoe fit tuning)
Bearing configuration: Inboard igus™ Bushing and 3x outboard sealed cartridge bearings
Axle: Chromoly Steel with Black ED coating
Pins: Hollow M5x8mm threaded pins (self cleaning hex through hole)
Colours: Black, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Purple, Grey, Bronze


Pricing.
US - $159.99
CAD -$ 218.99
UK - £142.99
EU - €159.99
ROW - $186.99

Available at oneupcomponents.com

OneUp


Want to hear from the engineer?
If you'd like to learn more about the engineering and design process behind the new Clip Pedals, check out the latest episode of the Downtime Podcast where OneUp engineer Peter Skarsgard tells the story of Clip Pedals.



OneUp Components, Squamish, BC.
WORK LESS RIDE MORE


230 Comments
  • 32520
 The real innovation here is not calling them “clipless”. Bravo!
  • 5110
 This alone makes me like OneUp even more.
Yes there are many old standards which should stay.
"clipless" pedals aren't one of them
  • 1741
 But how will I know they don't have toe clips?!
  • 5798
flag imbiker (Jan 14, 2025 at 9:38) (Below Threshold)
 They will always be "clipless" to most.
  • 7245
 @imbiker: Get outta here boomer...
  • 1714
 @imbiker: for day to day use to those who are used to it, alright.
but it's the same logic as calling USB drives a CD to differentiate from a floppy disk
  • 2158
flag imbiker (Jan 14, 2025 at 10:36) (Below Threshold)
 Should we be calling flat pedals "Flats"? Should maybe be called "Pin Pedals", you know, with all those pins sticking out.
  • 41
 When was the switch in the name from clipless to clipped? Surely, before this. I didn't get the memo. I never get the memo. Lol.
  • 10
 error, thought better of it
  • 350
 I've been on clipless for more than 25 years. Not sure I can adapt to a whole new standard at this point.
  • 261
 I've ridden only flats for the last 8 years after a brain fart induced clipless crash, but these aren't clipless, so I'll be buying a pair.
  • 247
 @CasteelGilmore: and the mad thing is "toe clips" aren't even actually clips, they're straps. They should've been called "toe strap" pedals.
  • 36
 @nilswalk Thank you for saving me while i'm young, I've been saying clippless thanks to my old ass father
  • 171
 @Will762: So you're suggesting these new OneUp pedals could be called Strapless Pedals? Then if you really wanted to confuse my generation, you could start calling the "toe strap" pedals Strap On pedals... I mean, if we're gonna change things, we should make it good.
  • 90
 @tacklingdummy: Look actually invented the term 'clipless' when they invented click in pedals in 1984. Before that the 'clip' was the metal cage part of the pedal your toes went into, and the straps were called toe straps. Unfortunate that toe clips weren't universally called toe cages to begin with, maybe something was lost in translation. The confusion technically continues..
  • 91
 @Will762: Toe clips clip onto feet the same way paper clips clip onto paper. Your foot was actually secured to the pedal by a *three*-part system: clip + cleat + strap.
First there was a split plastic cleat on the bottom of your slick, rigid shoe that limited fore-aft slippage by clipping onto the rear pedal cage. Second was the clip that held the strap open and helped align shoe & cleat on entry. Third was the strap that was cinched down for maximum hold while sprinting/climbing out of the saddle, but you could actually pedal just fine with the straps loose enough to pull your foot out for an emergency stop.
Any time I was riding through town where there were street lights, I would loosen my straps so that if I got tired of holding a track-stand at a stop, I could just pull a foot out of the pedals. Thank Jeebus those days are over.
  • 60
 @jasoninmarin: Simple thing to do is call them click-in pedals or 'clicks', and end the association with clips.
At least I tried but doubt it will catch on..
www.pinkbike.com/u/hohmskullkrishten/blog/stop-calling-click-in-pedals-clips-or-clipless.html
  • 60
 @Will762: toe clips are literally clips that your toes go into. Then the strap cinches the toe clips down.
  • 30
 @Will762: Hi, old geezer here. You are wrong.

Toe clips actually ARE clips. They are the thin metal or slightly thicker plastic C-shaped thing, bolted to the front edge of the pedal, where the toe box of your shoe slides in to.
The straps were added, and our guided through the clips and the pedal, to better keep your shoes in to the clips (especially for the down/back stroke). There's also models of toe clips that don't have straps.
By the way, there are also straps that don't have a clip at all, but those aren't called 'toe straps' either, because they go diagonally over the middle of the shoe, not (just) over the toes. Fixie riders use them, and there was a brand called Power Grips for mountain biking. I had them back in the day, they worked pretty good.
  • 20
 @hohmskullkrishten: In Belgium (and I assume the Netherlands as well) we have been calling them Klikpedalen since forever, so your suggestion has caught on here at least ;-)
  • 30
 @Nerghal: Same in Germany (Klickpedale).
  • 10
 @Will762: yes however the shoes at the time had a cleat on the bottom that interfaced with the vertical rear edge of the pedal, then the toe strap (which was centred by a light flexible metal, or thick plastic on the cheap one, stirrup) held the shoe down onto the pedal. It was the cleat that stopped one's shoe sliding out of or off the pedal and due to the engagement sound it made when seated properly the term "clipped in" evolved.
  • 32
 Good innovation from Oneup would be pedals that you can actually service for more than a season. They make great components, but the quality / price ratio on their pedals is just bad , very bad
  • 20
 @Will762: maybe the best way to identify the pedals should be strapless then. Like a dress.
  • 1047
 Am I the only person here that has used Shimano's trail pedals and wondered what was the point? Everyone seems to love them but when I used them, they didn't seem to offer much more support than the xc pedals, nor did they provide any traction for those situations where you accidentally or intentionally aren't clipped in. Been rocking Crank Bros to remedy both of those issues, but glad to see another option that may end up being what the Shimano trail pedals should be.
  • 247
 Love my crankbros mallets but after snapping the spindles on 2 sets (landing minor drops) I’ve gotta move on.
  • 180
 The only point is that the wings make them easier to flip with your shoe to get the pedal aligned so you can clip in faster. I don't even think about it anymore but when I clip in I bring my toe up from the bottom and then roll the pedal forward using the wings to align it the same every time.
  • 151
 You arent alone. I used XTs with the pedal body for years but moved on from them because that pedal body doesn't provide any additional support. Its there to protect the clip mechanism.

I moved to the Hope pedals (with pins in), which seem inline with what OneUp has designed here.
  • 351
 I switched back to "normal" SPDs without the platform and have noticed exactly zero difference from the trail pedals. I feel like with the trail pedals all you are really adding is weight and cost.
  • 31
 yeah I never bothered to buy XT's because it didn't look like the actual contact surface was any better than the smaller lighter options.
  • 172
 @Blownoutrides: Try Time. All the great float and freedom in a reliable package.
  • 30
 I prefer them to xc pedals for trail riding on muddy trails, but they need to be coupled with shoes like Northwave's enduro shoes. Regular XC shoes don't touch. Places like quebec where you're dabbing a little more, it's kind of nice to just stand on them knowing you'll eventually clip into place while you're bouncing down a trail like Pad religion. That said, I like the idea of these a little more, with a couple pins.
  • 227
 Crank brothers are great if you like pedals that fall apart and release your shoe when they want to not you
  • 160
 I have stayed on my Shimano DXs - still running pretty strong. I always find myself lightly grinning while reading these discussion threads.
  • 70
 Exact same experience. I moved to Time Special 8 pedals and really like them. They're a cross between SPD and CrankBros. The downside is that they're not as durable as Shimano. After a year of banging rocks, the pins holding the hoops in place will get loose and back out. It doesn't totally break and leave you stranded, but the pedal is toast. They're so good otherwise, that the durability issue is a bummer.
Trying Look X-Track En-rage (SPD, name is too-long).
  • 40
 @IluvRIDING: I had mine until last year when they finally fell apart on a ride. over 20 years, 10 of them racing DH, and they still held up. Great pedals. You can still find them now and then. Extremely strong axles.
  • 100
 Try Hope Union TC pedals. Feel like shimano with the support of crank bros
  • 30
 Yeah, the platform doesn't do much of anything. The more interaction of the platform with the shoes impedes releasing out of the clips. I have tried many enduro-style clipped pedals with platforms and always go back to XC-ish type clipped pedals. I don't think any companies have really found a great solution for clipped pedals with a platform.
  • 112
 @Blownoutrides: give the saint SPDs a go. Heavy but bomb proof and a nice platform.
  • 80
 Saints are amazing and worth the weight on a pedal steed
  • 20
 @wolftwenty1: and 30-40% cheaper where I am
  • 10
 I think they provide a little more support if you have a sole that isn't stiff enough. At least that is my impression.
  • 10
 I think it depends on how stiff of a shoe you use. In my gravel/XC shoes, zero difference or value. But on my enduro, I ride with 2FO Cliplites, and I *think* I can feel a difference.
  • 10
 @Blownoutrides: dude.....either you weigh like 350lbs(not judging) or you are seriously doing something wrong here...

are these broken axles on pedals you have serviced previously?

I ride MalletDH pedals and for all their flaws(there are some) I have never once as much as bent an axle! I am 200lbs and can only describe my riding "style" as "don't follow my line" Big Grin . I literally do not give a single shit about a component or the bike. I only get like a year or so out of a set of pedals because the Body will be so smashed that I can no longer disassemble them for service
  • 20
 @Mtbdialed:

6’4” x 250lbs. Good amount of huck to flat in my zone. Pedals were not serviced by me (or anyone). Both sets less than a year old. Both broke right where the spindle meets the pedal.

FYI Just set up a pair of Hope Union GC’s and they’re epic - feel just like mallets but way easier to click into. Fingers crossed.
  • 10
 @chrismac70: as a counterpoint I'm on year 3 or 4 of the same pair of mallet DH pedals, no rebuilds, just had to swap cleats once. They've been so much better than the Shimano clips that I tried first. My experience has been nothing but good and I'm fully sold on them
  • 9511
 OneUp:
"What if we did DT hubs but colors?"
"What if we did XT pedals but colors?"

Any guesses on what the next "[X] but colors" will be?
  • 320
 One up bars/stems......but colours...
  • 290
 who has patents running out for things people really like?
  • 550
 SLX cranksets seem likely. You're welcome oneup.
  • 260
 @noapathy: Available all the way down to 155mm please!
  • 502
 clip in saddles
  • 80
 @noapathy: 100% time for cranks and make Wide cranksets more readily available.

oneup, please make colour'd or Raw cranks for us.
  • 41
 @mikeyfresh1990: gotta have the shorts with the cleat too.
  • 30
 What if we did SQlab saddles but colors?
  • 30
 Dropper in colors. I get that the stanchion tube will be black, but offer silver, blue, red and (or course) purple for the saddle clamps and lower tube.
  • 90
 @mikeyfresh1990: Available in dark brown, light brown, or Taco Bell.
  • 117
 Your forgot "lighter, cheaper, better.... and colors"
  • 20
 Shimano make a color other than black or grey challenge. Difficulty level: impossible
  • 20
 @noapathy: Shimano waited for the Bullseye patent to expire before they started thru-axle chainsets...
  • 10
 @HeatedRotor: you can always strip black ano down to raw with oven cleaner....
  • 30
 @mikeyfresh1990: Clip in gloves/grips
  • 30
 @sfarnum: Shimano did have their PD-M646 in bright red iirc. I also have a pair of red Time Z pedals kicking around which I tried for a (very) short while, to learn that being clipped in isn't for me Wink . Red is a popular pedal color I suppose.
  • 40
 @seanestes: Found @dariodigiulio’s burner account.
  • 10
 My guess will be 155 mm length or 4 pot per side
  • 20
 @r-zero: The Edward Forty Hands model of positive engagement, lol
  • 10
 @scantregard: they had to wait for a suntour patent to expire before they released rapidfire shifters.
  • 396
 Hear me out: the M8100 generation of Shimano XT's are not that bomb proof. They start running notchy after 6 months or so, and after 2/3 re-greases they're clapped out. The old generation M8000 were super solid and would run for years without ever being opened. I hope these can compete with the M8000's durability.
  • 140
 Can confirm. Though my last clapped out 6-month pair might have been Shimurnos
  • 1211
 Saint are by far the worse Shimano pedal I've used in 30 years. Lucky to get a year out of them. Bent axles primarily.
  • 160
 Copy that. I have been riding Shimano pedals since 1991. Somehow I have never had to repack a single pedal or blown one out at any point. My current set have been on 4 bikes, and still work perfectly. Shame on my maintenance habits, but credit to the Shimano engineers (at least on their pedals).
  • 10
 My PD-M8120 spindles (both L & R) bent in less than a year. I'm heavy, but not THAT heavy at 205 lbs kitted.
  • 90
 My xt trail wide pedals have seen weekly use out more for 3 years now and yes they are scuffed but work fine and have no play
  • 10
 There is a rebuild you can do to eliminate the slop and keep them fresh longer.
  • 20
 @hhaaiirryy: how heavy are you on them? I've had a pair on my bike for 5 years and they're fine. Mainly used on local rough steep tech trails and a few alpine trips, BPW etc. They look shabby from plenty of rock strikes but functionally they're spot on
  • 10
 @Skaiwawker: 15/15.5 stone mate, as a comparison vault flats only lasted me 3-6 months usually, but currently on nukeproof clips and they are perfect after 18 months, these oneup ones would be my next ones to try if when the nukes blow up.
  • 10
 @hhaaiirryy: I'm not much less. You must be smashing bigger stuff than me Big Grin I'd love to try the oneups, but not at that price.
  • 311
 I like that they already have service instructions on their website the day of release. I am a hardcore shimano pedal fan, but i would certainly give these a shot. If it turns out that shimano's SPD cleat works just as well with them, I'd snag a pair. I really don't want to transition all of my pedals at once.
  • 31
 I'm starting a new build with dark green as the accent color so this drop was just in time. I run Look En-Rage pedals on my other bikes but am looking forward to trying these out. I'm stoked they stuck with the SPD platform because it makes trying other brands and setups easy as long as they're SPD!
  • 270
 How do you have float and pin engagement at the same time? those seem pretty contradictory unless im missing something
  • 122
 Logical question but try Crankbros mallets it works
  • 82
 you engage the pins when you fully load your weight on the pedals. the shoes at that moment little flex, and contact the pins
  • 121
 @jankropik: until your 3rd ride. At that point the rubber on your shoes is worn from unclipping and the interface is gone
  • 50
 It relies on a little flex in the sole of your shoe. These pedals look nice but I think they've missed a trick not having adjustable pins as it's a much easier way to adjust interference than cleat spacers
  • 41
 I take the pins out. I like unrestricted float. I have some HT T1 and they have pins on the ends of the wings. I took mine out, because I was able to feel them catching on the soles of my shoes.
  • 210
 Honestly this is just the niche of features I've been kinda half conciously waiting for. Maybe time to upgrade the 20 year old SPDs my dad gave me lol, on the infrequent occasions I ride clips. And OneUp is cool and I'm susceptible marketing and stuff.
  • 80
 I'm right there with you. I want an SPD pedal, with a platform that actually potentially provides support while clipped in, that doesn't weigh a ton. Ie a combination of Saint SPD and Mallets. These appear to be them. Excited to purchase!
  • 190
 Does anyone know why crankbros use a soft brass cleat that wears out super fast? The only wear warning is the inevitable bi-annual full pucker midair unclip.
  • 140
 that's crank butter for you
  • 62
 @souknaysh: just wish someone made a pedal that works as good as crankbros without falling apart or exploding.
  • 20
 Time uses it as well, and has a kinda similar clip mechanism. No idea what the benefit is but they arent alone in this choice
  • 50
 @Blownoutrides: I had a pair on newer XTR trail pedals that I had to rebuild a few times, but were never the same as new. I then started using Time speciale 8 pedals. I pair lasted over 7000 miles on one bike, but seized to the cranks. I bought a new pair when I got a new bike and they are still strong after almost 6000 miles and probably half a million feet or more of climbing. Cleats are brass, but float can be adjusted by turning the cleat 90 degrees. The cleats I use are the same one's that came when I bought them. They are a bit worn but still work fine. Looks a lot like crank bros. but last.
  • 120
 I've always assumed it was so that the cleats wear out and not the pedals. Anytime there is metal to metal contact like clipping in and out something is going to wear out. Cleats are easier to replace.
  • 31
 Selling cleats way more often is how they make their money. Kind of the cheap razor/expensive blades model, except it's more like expensive razor, expensive blades with CB.
  • 20
 @sino428: You nailed it. That was the reason I remember hearing from them way back when I still ran Crank Bros (and before a couple eggbeater explosions): it's easier to replace worn out cleats than it is worn out pedal hardware, so they made the cleats out of a softer metal than the pedal.
  • 20
 @PacificNorthWes: Yes, after a season the clips on my HTs have channels where the cleats contact them.
  • 40
 The theory is that the softer cleat wears rather than the more expensive pedal (ie if one has steel on steel). I have also heard that a brass cleat is less likely to slip on a rock than a steel cleat (which I personally think it total BS - both slip on rocks just fine in my experience).

I shifted to Crankbrothers Mallet LS, and I have found that they work just fine for about 1500 km, then they are a little loose, even with a re-grease, for about 800-1000 km and then I finally install the re-build kit (bearings and bushing - not axles) at the 2500 km mark. The platforms and mechanisms seem fine and the axles keep running smoothly despite the abuse. Cleats seem to last about a year (so perhaps 1200-1500 km - guessing as I rotate several pairs of shoes depending on weather/ my mood etc). I have a couple of pairs that must be approaching the 4500-5000 km mark and they look okay.

The reason I shifted from Shimano (and HT) was that I found that the Shimano mechanism would go dry in the Chilcotin lava ash to the point that I couldn't trust that my feet would clip out when I wanted/ needed them to. Even with a daily clean and lube. The HTs would not keep the grease in the bearing and axle like they are meant to and needed a rebuild/ re-grease every 3-4 days.
  • 10
 @Blownoutrides: Time.
  • 40
 @sino428: I think it's also because brass has less friction and therefore engage/disengages more easily.
  • 20
 Brass on steel has slightly better lubricity than steel on steel - i.e. less friction in the system for more reliable clip in and release. Also, having the wear component (cleat) be the softer material should lead to longer life of the non-replaceable pedal. But the SPDs from the 90s that are still functioning perfectly says the difference is irrelevant.
  • 259
 Lost me at £143, they do seem a step up from shimano but when ME700 pedals are £50 i don't see £90 worth of extra value, not to mention the untested reliability compared to shimano's known reliability, and if i am spending that much there's so much competition from others like Hope, DMR, Look, Time and Crank Brothers.
  • 90
 how much lighter are these though? these are competing with XTR trail from what I can tell?
  • 70
 @jcav5: 80g lighter than XT trail pedals, according to the video.
  • 271
 what sounds good then? 49.99, no warranty, no how-to video, no product support, NO standard testing, and maybe 1 color? go to Temu.. it takes work and time to make a good trustable product, i don't think Oneup is taking the piss on this.

Look / Time have little/no offering for support, availability, service and we both know that.... CB's last 5-10 minutes and we both know that... DMR- like with the nickel chrome plated mechanisms? really? don't buy the product sure, but complaining about the (already quite cheap) price is an insult to the riders who worked hard on this.

cheers, hope the winter riding is good.
  • 40
 Personally, I would pay the extra coin for a SPD pedal that didn't have play in the cleat/binding and actually had a useable platform. However, if you're happy with your current SPD's, keep riding them; we all just want to ride our bikes more and have fun, right?
  • 56
 Also lost me at £143, because I’m not sure of the USD to London Pesos exchange rate. But it’s kinda damn expensive!
  • 10
 It'd be $170 with tax for me. I'm currently using the HT T1 and XTR M9100 on my bikes. They've given my zero issues since I've started using them. The XTR since 2019. I think if they cost a bit less...I'd give them a try...for the sake of trying them out.
  • 10
 ...
  • 50
 @stevemokan: Oneup pedals are: 414g, Shimano XT M8120: 431g. Weights checked by myself.
  • 170
 Time is on my side.
  • 110
 Time pedals babyyyyy
  • 10
 Huge fan of Time pedals also, but they are not durable at all. The Special 8 and 12 models cannot take a beating whatsoever. I have replaced the springs/ cleat capture on mine twice in the last year. Luckily it's an easy process and those parts have been the same for a long time so there are easy to hunt down.
  • 10
 @farmteamlb: I love Time pedals and have been riding the Special 8 for the last 5 years. I did break a spring mechanism at one point: www.pinkbike.com/photo/27688063 I reached out to SRAM about finding new parts, but no luck. You have any resources for sourcing these parts or service manuals?
  • 20
 Do they sell rebuild kits now? When I was pedal shopping last year I couldn't find spare parts.
  • 20
 @shaveyourlife: It looks like the pin that holds the spring got pushed out. I would put some lock tight on the knurled part and push it back into place from the side. The springs can be replaced also by removing that pin. Time replaced the spring way back in 2019 for me as a replacement, but I am not sure what SRAM is doing. It looks like a little attention and those will work just fine.
  • 30
 @CobyCobie: I have 7000 miles on one set and 6000 on another set with over half a million feet of elevation on each and they still spin like new. My XTR's needed rebuilds and never worked right after the rebuilds in much less time. Time did send me some new springs in 2019 as a warranty, but have not had problems since. I am not sure what SRAM is doing now since they took over.
  • 20
 I went to Time pedals after a few too many unanticipated releases at bad moments with SPD's.
  • 80
 I always ride Shimano pedals as I can't stand the feel/durability issues of eggbeater-based pedals, but loved the support of the Mallet platform. Excited someone combined the best of both
  • 100
 Shimano ME700. Like XT but only 35 €.
  • 70
 Curious how the contact platform compares to my saints. The saints are too thick is some situations. I’ll be checking a set of these out.
  • 90
 I'd give these a try when my XTs wear out, but it's been so many years!
  • 103
 f*ck, this OneUp announce cannot be unseen... (here read, take my money..!)

Seems like another great product to Oneup's list!
  • 50
 I agree with a lot of comments on here regarding clip pedals. I want a pedal that has the platform feel of the Mallet Dh but the mechanism and cleat material of an spd. I've tried quite a few and always end up back on Mallets despite the few things I dont like about them. Two pedals came close to achieving what I want. 1. Chromag Pilots - close but the BA version has too low of a front catch making clipping in impossible without shaving material off my shoe resulting in the platform no longer touching. 2. Hope - they were close as well, but had a proprietary cleat and I was getting a secondary subtle click after clipping in that I couldn't sort out. These look promising - I've ordered a pair in Black.
  • 10
 dialed!
  • 30
 Also, would have kept the Hopes if the Q factor was wide enough but the stance is quite narrow at 55mm. Another Box the One up ticks is 57.5mm for stance
  • 50
 I need to compliment that below the shoe product photo, it's a work or art, technically complicated to achieve, and... it makes me want to by the product, I recognize the psychological mechanism now. What a complete photographic success, that the casual viewer may not be immediately aware of.
  • 126
 OneUp, thank you for making excellent products without charging an arm and a leg.
  • 54
 How does this comment fit into under an article about one of the most expensive pedal options out there?
  • 21
 @FuzzyL: Why are people like you being so weird about the price? They're right in line, or slightly cheaper compared to the other premier clip mtb pedals.

Mallet DH: US$189.99
Hope Union: US $209.30
Chromag Pilot: US$160.00
Candy 7: USD$169
XTR clipless: USD$190
  • 32
 @jayacheess: “People like me” are “weird” about the price?

I don’t know about that. What I know is, that personally I will not buy these pedals, as I don’t see any technical advantage these offer compared to all the other options out there, most of which are cheaper, some by a large margin. And I don’t think that is what people used to say about OneUp products.

It’s entirely fine with me, if they target the high end market niche now, but then I’m not the target demographic anymore and I don’t know how people can still consider them relatively cheap. They’re just not.
  • 11
 @FuzzyL: They're 'cheaper' compared to comparable options - which non-high end pedals are not. These are significantly lighter than other pedals with similar features, and have a few features that those don't.

You're just complaining to complain.
  • 20
 @jayacheess: I’m not complaining, I’m just not buying, is all I’m saying. But as I also already said, that’s totally ok. I almost never buy the top of the range stuff, but something that seems good value in the mid-price range. Some OneUp products used to fall in that category for me.
  • 30
 It's weird, I used to run clip-in pedals exclusively because I liked the foot-retention and had zero problems unclipping when needed. Any flat-pedal riders I talked to always talked about a fear of being able to unclip when the need arose. Now, after an ankle injury a couple of years ago that made unclipping a little painful I'm still riding flats and when I ride my SPDs I actually find them LESS secure than flats. I think I've gotten so used to being able to pivot my foot around on the pedal to lead with my hips/knees into corners that I now will get accidental ejections all the time on SPDs.

Once I got used to them, my biggest complaint with flat pedals (on most modern bikes with fairly low BBs) is pedal strikes just because the platform is so much bigger/wider than Trail SPDs.

These pedals actually feel like they might be the perfect middle-ground. Plus: purple ano!
  • 40
 I wonder how the float feels compared to crank bros. My knees don’t like the lack of float all of the SPD designs I’ve tried
  • 10
 Try Times then.
  • 30
 These'll be my next trail pedals once my Nukeproof Horizon CS bearings get shot; missed the boat on stocking up on service kits when I saw the red flags. HMU if anyone has a line on service kits!
  • 61
 I'm curious how the float and release feel compare with Time pedals.
  • 30
 But will they be able to take the abuse an XT pedal can take with that thin pedal body and less material which makes them super light. Now, that is the question!
  • 30
 Looks similar to my Chromag Pilot pedals which is a good thing because I love how the pins on my pilot pedals can engage the shoe’s sole.
  • 61
 All the things I want in a pedal! Just ordered at set in silver
  • 51
 Awesome. I like Shimano pedals but there’s not enough spring tension. Looks have a lot more. Cool to have another option.
  • 10
 Did they say somewhere that these have a higher range of tension? I see they said "tighter fit" but I interpreted that to mean less play and slop between the cleat and binding, as opposed to higher release tension. Both sound good to me, but higher tension would be cool, as like you, I always max out my Shimanos. I think Hope and HT are both supposed to have a higher release tension range than Shimano, but the proprietary cleats make them a no-go for me, as I have too many Shimano pedals in the fleet already to want to deal with compatibility issues.
  • 20
 @thekaiser: "OneUp’s clip mechanism lets you fine tune the feel of your pedals and has a wider range of spring tension adjustment than Shimano"
  • 10
 I've had XTR Trail clipless for 4 years and they work great, as they should for that price. Easy to service and reliable. But the fact that the platform on these actually supports is a major selling point to me. I get hotspots after long enough descents. Might have to consider them.
  • 32
 I now run exclusively Oneup droppers and was considering buying a set of hubs from them until I read some of the reviews. At least last year the reviews on their hubs terrible. I hope they have fixed the reliability issues. The droppers I have have been extremely reliable and work great. I might wait for a while to see how the pedals do before I consider buying any.
  • 10
 Where are you finding these bad reviews?
  • 10
 @ultimatist: www.reddit.com/r/MTB/comments/1fozwn0/has_anyone_tried_or_reviewed_the_new_oneup_hubs
  • 50
 That spinning pedal in the article tho. Nice touch
  • 21
 I don't understand the price point. Looks like a great pedal, but Chromag offers the Pilot and Pilot BA, a very comparable pedal for the same price, and if I'm buying said pedal, I'm picking the North American CNC'd Chromag Pilot every time.
  • 40
 i don't think the chromags are built domestically? and are thicker & ~100g heavier.
  • 10
 Ive run clipless pedals for 27 years. Some have had platforms around the pedal and other have not. I honestly cant tell the difference when clipped in. Clipless shoes have such a hard bottom that I really dont see the need for a platform around the clipless pedal.
  • 10
 Bought some of these to try out. They're really good. Nice positive entry/exit.
I've had mallets for a bit, but got over vague entry and the 'surprise your cleats are worn' exiting you didn't want.
I tried Hope gravity too, the proprietary and not super available cleat and the price were off putting.

With the one ups I did a car park install, zero setup, zero fluffing with shims. Running crankbrothers shoes. And they worked great, really stoaked.
  • 30
 Shimano PD M-647 still my favourite gravity pedal. Bombproof, good platform, easy to clip in
  • 10
 I run the PD-M545 part time which is pretty similar but an aluminum cage. I actually tapped and threaded pins because I not longer like the float after riding flats for so long.
  • 23
 Sounds like a winner. But, where's the love for the Bronze, video says 7 variations & pic shows 7. Their site list it as the 8th "Colour:" www.oneupcomponents.com/products/clip-pedals?variant=41941308473441
...compatible with Shimano SH51 SPD™ cleats,Thank you!
  • 10
 If you want an *actually* light SPD pedal with a platform, shoutout to the Tatze MC-FLY Ti. Great pedals for the weight weenie that still wants something to stand on.
  • 20
 Basically a Mallet Enduro for SPD. Almost identical weight and dimensions.
  • 31
 Bravo Oneup. These looks great. Might have to make these my first try at Clip-in pedal.
  • 20
 What is the spindle size? This is a consideration for me now after some near-death experiences with Crankbros spindles.
  • 97
 Since when is 410g super light?
  • 251
 These are10g heavier than xtr's. Not bad considering the larger platform, and adjustable pins. Also cheaper.
  • 25
 @rwgil370: XTR pedals barely weigh over 300g.
  • 40
 @warmerdamj:
You’re thinking of the platformless ones.
  • 93
 @notthatslow: that's all I ever think about.
  • 53
 Mallets have some competition!
  • 10
 I’ve only ridden with flats for the past 6 years, but since these aren't clipless, I’ll be getting a pair
  • 1111
 Not really sure why I should buy this one instead of Shimano SLX, XT or XTR trail ...
  • 111
 Lighter/lower profile/more adjustable spring
  • 70
 Plus adjustable pin height for better support and traction when you miss a clip or just want to run one foot free for one reason or another.
  • 90
 The pedal body on XT trail dont actually support your foot and can feel a whole lot like ice skating. Whether or not thats something you benefit from Ill leave up to you.
  • 70
 I don't run SPD, but I'd say customer service would be the main reason I can think of. Shimano is non-existent...OneUp is well-known for being fantastic.
  • 31
 @rockandride6: yeah, but how many Shimano pedals fail? They are one of the most durable bike components out there. Not to say this OneUp pedal will be failure prone, but the Shimano pedals definitely are not.
  • 60
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: along with cockroaches I expect my Shimano SPDs to survive a nuclear winter
  • 20
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: Yeah, fair enough. But got forbid they do (sorry, I've just had horrible experiences with Shimano's lack of support). Also, I supposed I'd just rather support a company like OneUp rather than Shimano. Vote with your dollars and all that.
  • 20
 @rockandride6: I get it. I’ve only ever had to personally warranty two items through Shimano, both were Ultegra cranks, which had a history of failure. They eventually recalled all those cranks, but mine were both pre-recall. They warrantied both no questions asked.
My only OneUp part is their carbon bar, it’s been flawless so far.
  • 10
 @big-red: yeah they didnt put adjustable pin heable pin height. if they dont come out with mulltiple pin lengths, i wont be buying
  • 33
 Stop can’t see a good reason to move away from shimano spds. Still by far the best
  • 10
 Saints till they die, then it’ll be one up yer
  • 10
 Radom question: what shoes are being worn in the promo video?
  • 20
 @Solid-Orange -Orange specialized clip lite lace/boa. one of my all time favorite shoes!! super light, not too stiff. plenty comfy especially if you use an insole/insert. sizing is accurate (use euro sizing) not blunky but plenty comfy. win win!
  • 34
 i hope they improved there bearings. There flat pedals were garbage because of the bearings would seize up in less then 6 months.
  • 11
 Was waiting for these, but sadly they aren't floating, going to have to stay with the Funn Rippers.
  • 11
 When I can pick up a set of Shimano SPD's for absolute peanuts... Companies are gonna have to drop prices drastically
  • 20
 y'all did good. again!
  • 77
 No self respecting XC rider is rocking 410g platform pedals with pins.
  • 341
 Lucky for me, when I ride XC I have very little self respect.
  • 20
 @toast2266: haha, fair.
  • 10
 @toast2266 I mean... I feel like I respect my self a little bit more when I ride XC compared to when I ride trails with a higher risk of injury...
  • 10
 I would.
  • 12
 Ultra thin. Super light. Mega expensive.
  • 36
 HT X3, 234g (-60g for Ti spindle), $180 and an improved SPD type mechanism.
  • 60
 That's the per pedal weight, X3s are tanks.
  • 12
 deleted
  • 13
 If you can feel the axel like on the flats it might as well be junk metal
  • 36
 Lost me at 12* release angle.
  • 50
 too much or too little? Shimano are 13 I think?
  • 70
 @subwaypanda: Too little. It's the primary reason I don't run shimanos - I (apparently) twist my foot while scrubbing and whipping, and I come unclipped at inopportune moments. This has an even lower release angle than Shimano, so I'll stick to Times.
  • 70
 @toast2266: I switched (back to) flat pedals five years ago and haven't looked back. However, prior I ran Times from 1994 onward. The original ATAC non adjustable models are the most predictable and bombproof clip in pedals ever made.
  • 110
 @toast2266: That may be the first ever incidence of humblesteeze, I congratulate you (said with love!).
  • 10
 @toast2266: one day we'll get a pedal that relies on the platform, not the mechanism. and that'll change everything!
  • 10
 @toast2266:
I had to switch back to shimano cus I’d come unclipped in the air with crank brothers (usually getting sideways…..shimano lets me up ++ the tension and it happens infrequently now as long as they are tight. Weird. We all have our own peculiar body mechanics
  • 13
 Time or die
