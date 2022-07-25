OneUp Components Announces New V3 Remote

Jul 25, 2022
by OneUp Components  
OneUp Components V3 Remote

PRESS RELEASE: OneUp Components


NEW ONEUP V3 REMOTE

Introducing the V3 Remote, a new lighter action remote with a replaceable thumb pad and integrated cable port. Available in 7 colours, all major clamp standards and as a remote only option so you can reuse your existing clamp.

In stock and available now from $45.00 USD.



OneUp Components V3 Remote
Integrated cable port in the replaceable rubber thumb pad.


REPLACEABLE RUBBER THUMB PAD

A grippy rubber thumb pad improves lever feel and can be colour matched to your bike. An integrated cable port includes cut marks that take the guess work out of cutting your cable and lets you tuck the cable away for a super clean look. Also fits cable ends. Thumb pads are easy to replace and available individually so you can change colours to match your new bike.



OneUp Components V3 Remote
New cammed actuator.


LIGHTER ACTION DESIGN

The new lever cam reduces the thumb force needed to actuate your dropper post. It requires 27% less actuation force than our V2 remote. Upgrading your remote is a quick and easy way to improve the feel of any mechanical dropper post for less than $50.



OneUp Components V3 Remote
Available in all major clamp standards and 7 colours.

SPECS

Colours: Black, Red, Blue, Green, Orange, Purple, Turquoise
Clamp Options: 22.2, MMX, I-Spec-II, I-Spec-EV
Weight (with I-Spec-EV): 45g


PRICING

Remotes: $45.00 USD / $55.00 CAD / £40.00 GBP / € 45.00 EU
Clamps: $14.50 USD / $17.00 CAD / £12.50 GBP / € 14.50 EU
Extra Thumb Pad: $6.00 USD / $7.00 CAD / £5.50 GBP / € 6.50 EU



OneUp Components V3 Remote



In stock and available now at oneupcomponents.com
Orders ship from UK, EU and North America


OneUp Components, Squamish, BC
WORK LESS RIDE MORE


23 Comments

  • 14 0
 Love these guys... any company that supports trails builders gets a big thumbs up and my $
  • 1 0
 "Thumb"!
  • 5 0
 More cushion for the pushing... Love it!
  • 2 0
 I need this SWEET looking remote in my life right now! (heads to garage and destroys old RS Reverb - adds new dropper and remote to cart)
  • 2 0
 going to cost more than £50 to swap my lever given I need to buy the clamp as well.
  • 1 0
 why its just matchmaker, I probably have like 10 matchmaker clamps laying around
  • 1 0
 Ya, I got excited, and was ordering one just now, but once you add the color you want and a clamp its over $75 USD. Bit steep when I paid $100 for my entire dropper setup.
  • 3 0
 Is that compatible with KS dropper which comes with a terrible lever?
  • 4 0
 Yes it is compatible KS and all other cable droppers.
  • 3 0
 That is a slick design for cable management.
  • 2 0
 Lighter action is where it’s at.
Ordered and looking forward to trying it out.
  • 1 0
 There are going to match my yeti teal theme with my yeti shorts and teal shoes and make me so F’ing fast. Teal or purple to match my hubs? Choice choices.
  • 1 0
 Love my one-up post! My only qualm before was the lack of a place to hide the end of the cable on the trigger. Love the updated version.
  • 2 0
 Says out of stock UK already @oneupcomponents
  • 6 0
 Classic launch blunder. Try now.
  • 1 0
 @OneUpComponents: It's awesome to see a company staying on top of these things and responding to customers. "classic blunder." Honest and quick to fix. Props to the OneUp team.
  • 1 0
 @OneUpComponents: cheers, I've just ordered one. Well done for making stuff decent and not a rip too.
  • 2 0
 I really like the tactile feel of the metal lever
  • 2 0
 Let's go! big new lever energy!
  • 1 0
 Is the extra thumb pad for people with an extra thumb, or just a spare thumb pad? Just checking.
  • 1 0
 We are a fickle bunch of man children
  • 1 0
 want
Below threshold threads are hidden





