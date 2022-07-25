OneUp Components Announces New V3 Remote

PRESS RELEASE: OneUp Components
NEW ONEUP V3 REMOTE
Introducing the V3 Remote, a new lighter action remote with a replaceable thumb pad and integrated cable port. Available in 7 colours, all major clamp standards and as a remote only option so you can reuse your existing clamp.
In stock and available now from $45.00 USD
Integrated cable port in the replaceable rubber thumb pad.
REPLACEABLE RUBBER THUMB PAD
A grippy rubber thumb pad improves lever feel and can be colour matched to your bike. An integrated cable port includes cut marks that take the guess work out of cutting your cable and lets you tuck the cable away for a super clean look. Also fits cable ends. Thumb pads are easy to replace and available individually so you can change colours to match your new bike.
New cammed actuator.
LIGHTER ACTION DESIGN
The new lever cam reduces the thumb force needed to actuate your dropper post. It requires 27% less actuation force than our V2 remote. Upgrading your remote is a quick and easy way to improve the feel of any mechanical dropper post for less than $50.
Available in all major clamp standards and 7 colours.SPECS
Colours: Black, Red, Blue, Green, Orange, Purple, Turquoise
Clamp Options: 22.2, MMX, I-Spec-II, I-Spec-EV
Weight (with I-Spec-EV): 45gPRICING
Remotes: $45.00 USD / $55.00 CAD / £40.00 GBP / € 45.00 EU
Clamps: $14.50 USD / $17.00 CAD / £12.50 GBP / € 14.50 EU
Extra Thumb Pad: $6.00 USD / $7.00 CAD / £5.50 GBP / € 6.50 EU
