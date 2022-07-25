OneUp Components Announces New V3 Remote

PRESS RELEASE: OneUp Components



NEW ONEUP V3 REMOTE

Integrated cable port in the replaceable rubber thumb pad.



REPLACEABLE RUBBER THUMB PAD

New cammed actuator.



LIGHTER ACTION DESIGN

Available in all major clamp standards and 7 colours.

SPECS

PRICING



Orders ship from UK, EU and North America In stock and available now at oneupcomponents.com Orders ship from UK, EU and North America



WORK LESS RIDE MORE OneUp Components, Squamish, BC