OneUp Components EDC Tool Now Available

Given the choice, we’d always prefer to ride without a backpack. But no one wants to be that guy who needs to borrow tools or be left walking home while your friends enjoy the rest of the ride. We wanted a solution that would allow us to carry the tools that we need for every ride, without wearing a backpack.



EDC stores your essential trail tools inside your steerer tube, right at your fingertips. Whether you're going out for a quick lunch ride or setting off on a longer adventure, EDC has the tools you need to fix almost any trailside mechanical.











EDC Tool Specs

• EDC Top Cap Tool

• 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm Hex

• T25 Torx

• Tire Lever

• Chain Breaker (Loosen the bolt and turn 90 degrees to use the tire lever as the breaker handle)

• Quick Link Breaker (10 and 11spd)

• Spare Quick Link Storage

• Flat Head Screwdriver

• 0,1,2,3 Spoke Keys

• Spare Chainring Bolt

• Sealed Storage Capsule or 12,16, 20g CO2 Cartridge Storage

• Presta Valve Core Wrench



• Innovative 8mm hex design uses the top cap tightening tool piece and the 5mm hex to create the 8mm hex.

• No loose easy-to-lose driver bits.

• World's first compact quick link breaker.





EDC Equipped Pump



The EDC tool can also be stored inside one of our new high volume CNC Aluminum Pumps with bottle cage mount. Grabbing your tool from the pump is as easy as reaching for your bottle.









Most small backpacks weigh around 1.5lbs (680g) completely empty. The 70cc EDC Pump and Tool weigh less than 0.5lbs (224g) all in.









EDC Pump Specs

• Two Sizes: High Volume 100cc—246mm length and Compact 70cc—195mm length (shorter than a regular 22oz water bottle)

• 100cc Pump holds EDC Tool and a 20g CO2 or EDC Tool and the Storage Capsule

• 70cc Pump holds EDC Tool or a 20g CO2

• Fast-On Head (Presta only)—No threads or locking levers

• Integrated CO2 Inflator Head

• Fully Sealed, Weatherproofed Internals

• Bottle Cage Mount

• Max pressure 50psi





Pump Volume



A mini-pump might look appealing, but with typical volumes of 30–60cc it will take hundreds of strokes to inflate a new tube and has absolutely no chance of reinflating a tubeless setup. When you get a flat, you want to fix it as fast as possible. At 100cc and 160g our high volume pump has the highest volume to weight ratio on the market.









Fast-On Head



Firmly push the pump head onto the Presta valve until it bottoms out, then pump. With our fast-on head, the valve stem is securely supported so there's no chance of bending, breaking or unseating the valve and no chance of unscrewing your valve core when you remove the pump.







Storage Capsule Suggested Pack List (not included)

• Cash ($20 Bill)

• Tubless tire repair (Mini-handle and rope plugs)

• Glueless patches

• Sandpaper Square (for patches and match striker)

• Zip ties (x2) The folded zip ties prevent the capsule content from rattling inside (Moto foam also works)

• Waterproof matches

• Park TB-2 Emergency Tire Boot









Gear Strap



A stretch polyurethane strap with tail clip for neat and secure fastening of your spare tube to your frame. Our strap doesn’t absorb water and mud like a Velcro strap and won’t scratch your frame.







Suggested Setups



I never flat : EDC Top Cap and EDC Tool with Storage Capsule



OneUp Office Setup : 70cc EDC Pump storing 20g CO2, EDC Top Cap and EDC Tool with Storage Capsule. Gear strap and spare tube.



Pump Only : 100cc EDC Pump storing EDC Tool with Storage Capsule or 20g CO2. Gear strap and spare tube.



Jacket and Food : Hip Pack with a Jacket and Food, 100cc EDC Pump, EDC Top Cap and Tools with Storage Capsule. Gear strap and spare tube.





Steerer Instalation Instructions



To install the EDC tool in your steerer: Remove your old star-nut and tap the top of your steerer tube. This might sound daunting, but we've made it easy to do on your bike, without even removing your fork.









Installation Steps

1. Remove your bar and stem

2. Use the OneUp star-nut puller to remove your old star nut

3. Using the self-aligning steerer tap kit, tap a thread into your steerer until the tap bottoms out

4. Reassemble your Bar and Stem on your newly threaded steerer

5. Fine tune your headset spacer setup with the supplied spacers

6. Screw in the EDC Top Cap and then tighten using the EDC Multitool, or a standard cassette tool to preload your headset bearings

7. The plastic EDC steerer plug pushes into the bottom of your steerer tube

8. Then simply drop the EDC Tool into your hollow top cap



• The EDC Cap Kit includes the world’s lightest headset top cap (4.2g), and an EDC steerer plug with drain hole, which keeps crud out of your steerer and prevents the EDC tool from rattling.



• The EDC Tap kit includes a star nut puller and a self-aligning tap.





