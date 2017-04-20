OneUp Components' EDC Tool and New Pedals – First Look





OneUp Everyday Carry (EDC) Tool



OneUp Components is a name that has infiltrated the industry with their unique take on a range of scenarios that the team behind the brand see as needing a simpler, more accessible solution for. Their latest offerings which they are getting ready to launch, possibly in the coming weeks, are no different and they were happy to show us around some of the products, namely being the Everyday Carry tool (EDC) that everyone caught a glimpse of recently on Richie's bike during the opening EWS event in New Zealand , and a couple of new platform pedals options.The EDC tool is OneUp's solution to being able to carry the parts needed in order to be a prepared rider out on the trails. The goal behind the tool was to utilize the space already available on all mountain bikes, which resulted in them designing it to fit into the steerer tube of your fork. The star-nut is no more, and instead, the team has an easy and secure solution that will be able to be completed by the home mechanic or at your local LBS. On top of that, the team wanted the tool to be easily accessible and quick to get down to business with, making it straightforward to remove from the steerer tube and take apart, allowing riders to focus on the repairs at hand and not waste time mucking about with the tool itself. The tool will be available very soon and will be priced around the $60 USD mark. Keep an eye on the site for more on that.





The tool locks down inside your steerer tube and has a smooth, close to flush finish at the top. The tool locks down inside your steerer tube and has a smooth, close to flush finish at the top. Gone is the star nut, and the team have a simple solution to achieve a secure headset, and enable the mount for the tool. Gone is the star nut, and the team have a simple solution to achieve a secure headset, and enable the mount for the tool.





In addition to the multi-tool, OneUp is also releasing two high-volume pumps. The pumps, which are 70cc and 100cc (about 30% more than your standard hand pump), also integrate with their EDC tool. The tool slides and secures into the handle of the pump in the same way that it fits inside the steerer of your fork. An extra bonus is that the head for the pump can also double as a C02 inflator, giving riders the ability to seat the tire bead more easily, or just get a lot of air in quick and touch it up with the hand pump.





OneUp Components new high-volume pump. OneUp Components new high-volume pump. The pump features an end that doubles as a C02 inflator. The pump features an end that doubles as a C02 inflator.





Oneup Alloy and Composite Pedals



OneUp also has their first platform pedal about ready for availability. The pedal, which has been fully designed and developed in-house by OneUp, features a solid platform size coming in at 110mm x 105mm (L x W), ten pins per side and rolls on four cartridge bearings all the way through (no DU bushings here, folks). The bearing that the team used for the outer end of the axle needed to be small to allow them to still get the slim profile that they were after, so they used three bearings here to help distribute the load and aid with durability. At the crank side of the axle is a regular, larger sized pedal bearing.







Weight for the Alloy pedal is approximately 350g and it features a slight contour/convex profile, going from 12mm thick at the axle down to 8.5mm at the edges. The lead edge of the pedal is also shallow to help prevent getting hung up when encountering pedal strikes. On top of all of this, the team spent some time on the serviceability of the pedal and once a simple seal is popped off the pedal spindle, a cassette tool can be placed over the top of the spindle, making removal of the axle straightforward.





OneUp Components Alloy pedal in green. The pedal includes 10 pins/side that are easily removed to adjust the feel to your liking. OneUp Components Alloy pedal in green. The pedal includes 10 pins/side that are easily removed to adjust the feel to your liking. The Alloy pedal features a contoured/convex profile, going from 12mm thick at the axle to 8.5mm at the ends. The Alloy pedal features a contoured/convex profile, going from 12mm thick at the axle to 8.5mm at the ends.



OneUp also has a Composite pedal that follows the same outline as the Alloy, still features 10 pins per side (more than most other composite pedals) and still has the same profile, though a little thicker than the alloy, going from 18.5mm over the axle, down to 12.5mm at the edges (this is thanks to a more traditional axle, to keep it at a competitive price point with other plastic pedals). The Composite pedal weighs approximately 350g as well.



The Alloy pedal will retail for around $125 USD and the Composite will be around the $50 USD mark. Each will be available shortly, so keep an eye on this space.





Limited Top Guide Colors and Full Switch Line



OneUp also had some new, limited colors for the replaceable top piece to their chainguide. The orange was originally done to match the Yeti EWS teams bikes and while they were at it, red was added to the mix.









They also have their full selection of Switch chainrings that integrate with their spiders, which cover a lot of direct mount options including, SRAM, Hope, Race Face, e*thirteen, and Cannondale. The system replaces their direct mount rings and they can cover off multiple offsets (including Super Boost), while also making it possible to change your chainring without removing the cranks.







