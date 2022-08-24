OneUp Components Launches 27.2mm Dropper Post

The OneUp Components V2 Dropper Post is now available in a 27.2mm diameter in 90mm and 120mm lengths for Gravel and XC bikes. At only 377g, the 90mm travel post weighs less than most 40mm droppers.

With the shortest stack height and shortest total length of any post with the same travel, no other dropper post can get your saddle lower.

The new size expands OneUp’s Dropper range, which now includes 27.2, 30.9, 31.6 and 34.9 diameters, with travel options from 70mm to 240mm in 10mm increments.


Get more drop on more bikes with the 27.2mm Dropper Post and 31.8mm Drop Bar Clamp.


Features

Light weight
Lowest compressed stack height of any dropper post
Reliable sealed cartridge internals
User replaceable cartridge ($69.50 USD)




Specs

Warranty: 2 Years
Routing: Internal
Diameter: 27.2mm
Travel: 90mm / 120mm
Length: 340mm / 410mm
Weight: 377g / 435g
Stack Height: 123mm / 153mm

Compatible with cable dropper levers and Sram and Shimano Disc Brake, Dropper Post Levers.

Pricing

Dropper Post: $199.50 USD / $249.50 CAD / £179.50 GBP / €199.50 EU
Clamps: $14.50 USD / $17.00 CAD / £12.50 GBP / € 14.50 EU

In stock and available now at oneupcomponents.com




15 Comments

  • 7 0
 Been waiting for this to drop
  • 4 0
 This is just a marketing email, but it's still good news. Decent travel, decent price now for skinny seat tubes. Current OneUp posts are awesome!!
  • 4 0
 I was waiting for this post and hoping for an externally routed version! Guess I'll drill...
  • 3 1
 If they can make droppers for 27.2....makes you question the "need" for 34.9 droppers.
  • 1 0
 200+mm drop means a LOT more potential for play in the system.

The ultimate solution won't be bigger seat tubes, but integrated dropper systems like EightPins design. Hopefully the bike industry develops a uniform standard for that though.......
  • 1 0
 You really want a 220mm drop post trying to hold you up with a post that has to fit inside a post that has to find inside 27mm?
  • 2 0
 @justinfoil: No, but my 240mm post in 30.9 works great.
  • 3 3
 I hope everyone hates this comment but they missed an opportunity to do a suspension post as well in this diameter. Similar to what PNW components does.
  • 1 0
 I don't think oneup is in the suspension post market.
  • 1 0
 I agree. I would like to see more suspension dropper options.
  • 1 0
 Do many frames with 27.2 seat tubes have internal routing for a post?
  • 1 2
 PNW's 125mm Rainier Gen3 for $50 less, 5mm more drop, 22mm shorter max insertion, 7mm less total length
  • 3 0
 Edit: PNW: +37mm full insertion, +17mm stack, +42mm total length
  • 2 0
 @the-one1: The OneUp is also lighter weight and the same price as the PNW.
  • 1 0
 WooHoo!





