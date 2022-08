OneUp Components Launches 27.2mm Dropper Post

Press Release: OneUp Components

The OneUp Components V2 Dropper Post is now available in a 27.2mm diameter in 90mm and 120mm lengths for Gravel and XC bikes. At only 377g, the 90mm travel post weighs less than most 40mm droppers.With the shortest stack height and shortest total length of any post with the same travel, no other dropper post can get your saddle lower.The new size expands OneUp’s Dropper range, which now includes 27.2, 30.9, 31.6 and 34.9 diameters, with travel options from 70mm to 240mm in 10mm increments.Light weightLowest compressed stack height of any dropper postReliable sealed cartridge internalsUser replaceable cartridge ($69.50 USD)Warranty: 2 YearsRouting: InternalDiameter: 27.2mmTravel: 90mm / 120mmLength: 340mm / 410mmWeight: 377g / 435gStack Height: 123mm / 153mmCompatible with cable dropper levers and Sram and Shimano Disc Brake, Dropper Post Levers.Dropper Post: $199.50 USD / $249.50 CAD / £179.50 GBP / €199.50 EUClamps: $14.50 USD / $17.00 CAD / £12.50 GBP / € 14.50 EUIn stock and available now at oneupcomponents.com