OneUp Components Launches 27.2mm Dropper Post

Press Release: OneUp Components
The OneUp Components V2 Dropper Post is now available in a 27.2mm diameter in 90mm and 120mm lengths for Gravel and XC bikes. At only 377g, the 90mm travel post weighs less than most 40mm droppers.
With the shortest stack height and shortest total length of any post with the same travel, no other dropper post can get your saddle lower.
The new size expands OneUp’s Dropper range, which now includes 27.2, 30.9, 31.6 and 34.9 diameters, with travel options from 70mm to 240mm in 10mm increments.
Get more drop on more bikes with the 27.2mm Dropper Post and 31.8mm Drop Bar Clamp.
Features
Light weight
Lowest compressed stack height of any dropper post
Reliable sealed cartridge internals
User replaceable cartridge ($69.50 USD)
Specs
Warranty: 2 Years
Routing: Internal
Diameter: 27.2mm
Travel: 90mm / 120mm
Length: 340mm / 410mm
Weight: 377g / 435g
Stack Height: 123mm / 153mm
Compatible with cable dropper levers and Sram and Shimano Disc Brake, Dropper Post Levers.
Pricing
Dropper Post: $199.50 USD / $249.50 CAD / £179.50 GBP / €199.50 EU
Clamps: $14.50 USD / $17.00 CAD / £12.50 GBP / € 14.50 EU
In stock and available now at oneupcomponents.com
15 Comments
The ultimate solution won't be bigger seat tubes, but integrated dropper systems like EightPins design. Hopefully the bike industry develops a uniform standard for that though.......