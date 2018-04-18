OneUp Components' Travel-Adjustable Dropper Post - First Ride

- OneUp Image





OneUp Components has been on fire, first with the recent release of its EDC range of hide-away tools and now, with the debut of a sharp-looking cable-actuated dropper seatpost that solves a number of nagging issues that most component makers seem to have overlooked. I had a chance to preview the new post and, so far, it's been impressive.





OneUp offers no fancy name for its dropper. They offer it in a 150-millimeter stroke with a maximum insertion of 223 millimeters and a 170-millimeter stroke with a maximum insertion of 243 millimeters. Weights range from 565 to 509 grams, and the internals are simple. The post uses a replaceable cartridge and OneUp will be stocking parts. Reportedly, the post is user-serviceable by enthusiast-level garage mechanics, and to sweeten the deal, the post has a two-year warranty. Its MSRP is set at $200 a la carte, and if you want a remote lever (configured with a solo clamp, or to fit Shimano or SRAM integrated levers), it will cost you an additional fifty bucks. I installed the OneUp post in an Ibis Mojo 3, which increased my drop from 125mm to 155mm. I installed the OneUp post in an Ibis Mojo 3, which increased my drop from 125mm to 155mm.



The big news, however, is that using a simple three-prong plastic spacer, anyone with sharp scissors and opposable thumbs can reduce the stroke of OneUp's post up to 50 millimeters. Why is this a good thing? Well, there aren't many frames out there with straight or unblocked seat tubes, and people come in a wide variety of leg lengths. Mix those very real variables together and you get a whole bunch of riders who are hobbled by off-the-shelf posts with less than optimal strokes. OneUp allows those riders to choose a longer-stroke post than they could normally ride, and then shorten its travel just enough to eke out the maximum possible drop.





Measure your saddle height vs post at full extension... Measure your saddle height vs post at full extension...

Cut the spacer to that length... Cut the spacer to that length... ...And slip the spacer into the key way slots inside the post. ...And slip the spacer into the key way slots inside the post.



It's plenty easy to advertise simple DIY solutions, but they don't always work out once you have the product in hand. I have such a bike (my Ibis Mojo 3 restricts me to a 125mm dropper), so I took up the challenge and installed OneUp's 170-millimeter post. The job went smoothly. Figuring out my maximum drop turned out to be simple: Push the post as far in the seat tube as possible, then use the remote lever to establish my maximum saddle height and mark it with tape. Fully extend the post, measure the space below the tape and that's how long the three-fingered plastic spacer has to be cut. The spacer slides into key ways inside the post. No tools are required - you simply unscrew the seal-head by hand, slide the plastic bushing out of the way, and slip the travel spacer into the three grooves. I was riding in fifteen minutes with a 155.5-millimeter-stroke OneUp dropper post.



I prefer to ride 150-millimeter droppers, so that's a win. In action, the post has a swift but measured extension rate that can be easily modulated for mid-stroke stops. The carbon-reinforced plastic remote has just-right ergonomics and tucks nicely beneath the left brake lever. So far, the post has no play in any direction. I think OneUp has a strong candidate on their hands and you can expect a full review later this summer. In the meantime, OneUp's Official press release is included below. - RC







PRESS RELEASE: OneUp Components





OneUp Dropper Seatpost

Affordable, more drop, no bleeding, and a rad carbon remote.



More drop equals more fun. The farther out of the way you can get your saddle on downhills, the more confidence you’ll have and the harder you can ride. Our OneUp dropper post has shortest stack height of any dropper, period. No other post on the market gets your saddle lower. And with the shortest effective length of any equivalent travel post out there, most riders can now upgrade their 125mm or 150mm post to a 170mm OneUp dropper.















TUNEABLE

170mm tuneable down to 120mm | 150mm tuneable down to 100mm



Don’t get stuck between dropper sizes. The unique OneUp travel adjust shims allow you to custom tune your post by lowering the travel and extended length of your post by as much as 50mm in any increment you like.





The Travel Adjust Shim (patent pending) allows you to fine tune post travel to your ideal length.



Want an oh so fashionable 128.99mm drop? You got it! Drop tuning can be done on-bike, tool free and without removing the saddle or touching a shock pump. Lowering the post travel also increases bushing overlap, which is great for heavier riders.





The Shim fits into the keyways and sits under the top bushing.



No bleeding, Simple Setup



With a simple and reliable cable-actuated remote, you'll never have to bleed your dropper remote again. The remote setup is quick and easy. The cable clamps at the lever, making shortening the housing length for clean routing a breeze. Unlike a hydraulically actuated dropper, there is no temperature sensitivity and If your remote gets damaged you can still lower or extend your post by removing it from your frame and pushing on the actuator by hand.









Unique Carbon Remote

A carbon remote with an oversized bearing and a super smooth action



The unique lever position allows you to keep a stronger grip on the bars while actuating your post. Don't think twice about dropping your post, even when charging into technical sections. The OneUp lever mimics your shifter’s inboard upshift paddle position instead of the usual downshift paddle position of most remotes. This position requires considerably less thumb movement to reach the lever.





Three lever options: Discreet clamp, SRAM Matchmaker and Shimano I-Spec.





OneUp Lever (not pressed). Your first thumb knuckle provides a lot of grip strength when riding Usual Lever (not pressed) No thumb contact on the grip = No grip. Next time your ride, try covering your R/H downshift lever for a descent