OneUp Components' Travel-Adjustable Dropper Post - First Ride

Apr 18, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
OneUp Components 170mm Dropper Post
- OneUp Image


OneUp Components has been on fire, first with the recent release of its EDC range of hide-away tools and now, with the debut of a sharp-looking cable-actuated dropper seatpost that solves a number of nagging issues that most component makers seem to have overlooked. I had a chance to preview the new post and, so far, it's been impressive.

OneUp offers no fancy name for its dropper. They offer it in a 150-millimeter stroke with a maximum insertion of 223 millimeters and a 170-millimeter stroke with a maximum insertion of 243 millimeters. Weights range from 565 to 509 grams, and the internals are simple. The post uses a replaceable cartridge and OneUp will be stocking parts. Reportedly, the post is user-serviceable by enthusiast-level garage mechanics, and to sweeten the deal, the post has a two-year warranty. Its MSRP is set at $200 a la carte, and if you want a remote lever (configured with a solo clamp, or to fit Shimano or SRAM integrated levers), it will cost you an additional fifty bucks.
OneUp dropper
I installed the OneUp post in an Ibis Mojo 3, which increased my drop from 125mm to 155mm.

The big news, however, is that using a simple three-prong plastic spacer, anyone with sharp scissors and opposable thumbs can reduce the stroke of OneUp's post up to 50 millimeters. Why is this a good thing? Well, there aren't many frames out there with straight or unblocked seat tubes, and people come in a wide variety of leg lengths. Mix those very real variables together and you get a whole bunch of riders who are hobbled by off-the-shelf posts with less than optimal strokes. OneUp allows those riders to choose a longer-stroke post than they could normally ride, and then shorten its travel just enough to eke out the maximum possible drop.

OneUp dropper post
Measure your saddle height vs post at full extension...

OneUp dropper post
Cut the spacer to that length...
OneUp dropper post
...And slip the spacer into the key way slots inside the post.

It's plenty easy to advertise simple DIY solutions, but they don't always work out once you have the product in hand. I have such a bike (my Ibis Mojo 3 restricts me to a 125mm dropper), so I took up the challenge and installed OneUp's 170-millimeter post. The job went smoothly. Figuring out my maximum drop turned out to be simple: Push the post as far in the seat tube as possible, then use the remote lever to establish my maximum saddle height and mark it with tape. Fully extend the post, measure the space below the tape and that's how long the three-fingered plastic spacer has to be cut. The spacer slides into key ways inside the post. No tools are required - you simply unscrew the seal-head by hand, slide the plastic bushing out of the way, and slip the travel spacer into the three grooves. I was riding in fifteen minutes with a 155.5-millimeter-stroke OneUp dropper post.

I prefer to ride 150-millimeter droppers, so that's a win. In action, the post has a swift but measured extension rate that can be easily modulated for mid-stroke stops. The carbon-reinforced plastic remote has just-right ergonomics and tucks nicely beneath the left brake lever. So far, the post has no play in any direction. I think OneUp has a strong candidate on their hands and you can expect a full review later this summer. In the meantime, OneUp's Official press release is included below. - RC



PRESS RELEASE: OneUp Components


OneUp Dropper Seatpost
Affordable, more drop, no bleeding, and a rad carbon remote.

More drop equals more fun. The farther out of the way you can get your saddle on downhills, the more confidence you’ll have and the harder you can ride. Our OneUp dropper post has shortest stack height of any dropper, period. No other post on the market gets your saddle lower. And with the shortest effective length of any equivalent travel post out there, most riders can now upgrade their 125mm or 150mm post to a 170mm OneUp dropper.

OneUp Components 170mm Dropper Post and Remote


OneUp Components 170mm Dropper Header


TUNEABLE
170mm tuneable down to 120mm | 150mm tuneable down to 100mm

Don’t get stuck between dropper sizes. The unique OneUp travel adjust shims allow you to custom tune your post by lowering the travel and extended length of your post by as much as 50mm in any increment you like.

OneUp Components 170mm Dropper Post Travel Reducing Shim
The Travel Adjust Shim (patent pending) allows you to fine tune post travel to your ideal length.

Want an oh so fashionable 128.99mm drop? You got it! Drop tuning can be done on-bike, tool free and without removing the saddle or touching a shock pump. Lowering the post travel also increases bushing overlap, which is great for heavier riders.

OneUp Components 170mm Dropper Post Travel Reducing Shim Exploded View Iso
The Shim fits into the keyways and sits under the top bushing.

No bleeding, Simple Setup

With a simple and reliable cable-actuated remote, you'll never have to bleed your dropper remote again. The remote setup is quick and easy. The cable clamps at the lever, making shortening the housing length for clean routing a breeze. Unlike a hydraulically actuated dropper, there is no temperature sensitivity and If your remote gets damaged you can still lower or extend your post by removing it from your frame and pushing on the actuator by hand.

OneUp Components 170mm Dropper Post


Unique Carbon Remote
A carbon remote with an oversized bearing and a super smooth action

The unique lever position allows you to keep a stronger grip on the bars while actuating your post. Don't think twice about dropping your post, even when charging into technical sections. The OneUp lever mimics your shifter’s inboard upshift paddle position instead of the usual downshift paddle position of most remotes. This position requires considerably less thumb movement to reach the lever.

OneUp Components Dropper Post Remote Clamp Options Matchmaker I-Spec-II and Bar Clamp
Three lever options: Discreet clamp, SRAM Matchmaker and Shimano I-Spec.

OneUp Components 170mm Dropper Post Remote Thumb on Lever
OneUp Lever (not pressed). Your first thumb knuckle provides a lot of grip strength when riding
Not the OneUp Dropper Remote
Usual Lever (not pressed) No thumb contact on the grip = No grip. Next time your ride, try covering your R/H downshift lever for a descent

Dropper Post Specs:
• Drop: 170 - 120mm or 150mm - 100mm
• Diameter: 30.9, 31.6
• Routing: Internal only
• Stack Height (Collar to Rail): 170mm = 207mm, 150mm = 187mm
• Effective Length (Without Actuator): 170mm = 450mm, 150mm = 410mm
• Minimum Insertion: 170mm = 110mm, 150 = 90mm
• Replaceable Cartridge Cost: $80 USD (user replaceable)
• Weight: 595g (Post, remote, housing & cable 150 x30.9mm with I-spec II)
• Warranty: Two years
• Price: $248 USD (Includes cable, housing, and either I-Spec-II, MatchMaker X, or bar clamp mount)

Available now at oneupcomponents.com and good bike shops worldwide

MENTIONS: @OneUpComponents


76 Comments

  • + 131
 Let me get this straight... for the price of a few seasons worth of Reverb servicing alone I can get a lighter, longer dropper with a warranty from people who actually stand behind their stuff? That's a win.
  • + 8
 This.
  • + 11
 They definitely picked a fitting name for their company. Because they consistently seem to be “one-uping0 competitors offerings.
  • + 6
 PB is going to be flooded with 2nd hand dropper posts this month. Make a product and stand behind it. Call me old fashioned but I expect a product to last at least a season before needing a service.
  • + 6
 I like one up stuff and have bought some, but unless I am mistaken, isn't this their first mechanical device and so needs to prove itself?
  • + 4
 @Travel66: generally u never want to buy the beta test...but, 2 yr warranty and their reputation is there.
  • + 3
 One thing not covered... after I butcher my measurements and cram the wrong size spacer in the post, how easy is it to dig it back out? Is it a one beer job, or am looking at a full six pack?
  • + 2
 I just took my reverb into my LBS after it exploded and dropped all it's oil..... I should have just thrown it in the garabage and bought this instead.
  • + 70
 I dropped everything i was doing just to read this post
  • + 1
 Comment win of the day sir! Big Grin
  • + 15
 saddle up, we are going to one-up these puns
  • + 6
 Slide out of the way, more puns are coming
  • + 34
 You had me at 128.99mm drop
  • + 19
 Great company, great products and great service! Others could learn a lot from oneup!
  • + 11
 FINALLY, someone designs a proper remote. How has no one figured this out before??????? So many designs make you break your grip on the bar to engage the dropper. The Reverb plunger is the worst offender (might as well take your hand off the bar even when it's mounted underneath). Bravo OneUp.
  • + 3
 Wolf Tooth was the first to figure it out. Check out their ReMote.
  • + 1
 I thought they now have a grip shift to operate the dropper. Not saying it is the best solution for everyone, but at least it doesn't require you to release the bar to operate the dropper so they have that covered. I have no experience with dropper posts yet as most of my rides are under two hours long, so no need to raise the saddle and sit down. But yeah, this one indeed looks nice. Internal cable routing puts me off though.
  • + 1
 @vinay: i'd personally rather take my thumb off than change wrist positioning. Also - internal cable routing might be a bit of a pain to set up, but would 100% rather have it than external for a dropper post.
  • + 0
 crank brothers has had a shifter style remote for years
  • + 1
 @vinay: The appeal of having a dropper has nothing at all to do with ride length. They make rides more fun whether it's 10 minutes long or 8 hours.
  • + 12
 Best products. They're knocking it out of the park.
  • + 6
 I am such a One Up fanboi. Love everything they are doing. Now One Up: one more challenge for you: make your dropper a part of EDC system. Make the dropper so that it can turn into a tyre pump by a switch of a lever.
  • + 2
 I think that already exists somewhere...
  • + 3
 @stella10: then I wonder... why not make a valve and additional air chamber inside every air sprung fork? Like internal charger pump? You turn the switch, pump the fork by jumping on it. Turn the switch after you are done and it inflates the main chamber. Same could be done for a shock, just make an additional piggy back! I mean why not? Another great idea - make a double ring NW chainrings! Frame with internal water bottle in the top tube for @mikelevy. Then a bettery into a normal water bottle and 250W motor into the seat tube so that nobody knows!
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Waki, you should totally start your own shop, mass produce your products in Taiwan by the thousands, and then get them reviewed on Pinkbike. I think you will get some feedback!

I'm a OneUp fanboy too, but apparently we have differences. I don't understand why you would want to charge a fork by park jumping your fully, or why you would want to store a multi-tool in a dropper. That's like trying to stuff a flat tire patch kit in your rear shock. Do you have any common sense?

How about if OneUp makes a really nice cassette or some sweet brakes? I absolutely love their Switch chainrings.
  • + 1
 @zdebruine: my sarcasm detector went to “the fk would I know”
  • + 5
 Any info on the internals? Gas charged (like Giant), air spring, coil spring? Locking mechanism?

Looks like a winner if it turns out to be reliable. Price and features are bang on.
  • + 8
 I want you to imagine that there are tiny men inside your seatpost, trying to push the inner post. Push the post up, Ralphie! Can you imagine that for me?
  • + 6
 We are using a gas charged fully sealed replaceable cartridge.
  • + 1
 @OneUpComponents: killjoys. Give me the tiny men.
  • + 5
 That's a smart product. With lots of companies specing super short seat tubes on long travel bikes, saddle/tire interference is bound to happen, especially for those with shorter legs.
  • + 6
 £178 delivered buying through paypal with the remote! That is insane for a brand new product! Deffo buying the 170 for my new capra.
  • + 2
 MENTAL, Just bought one !
  • + 8
 They have just One Up'd the competition with this release, Ole'!
  • + 6
 Anyone else interested in how long that spacer will last? Not that I can complain given the weight and price of this baby!
  • + 16
 About 10x longer than reverb seals
  • + 14
 The spacer is not load bearing, it simply limits the upward travel of the post during use.
  • + 0
 The spacer will only need to act against the force of the post extending upwards so shouldn't take too much of a beating in day to day usage
  • + 2
 Spacers are something like $10 each? You can get a bunch and have as many different drops as you want.
  • + 4
 @MisterChow: Shims will be sold 3 in a pack for $10
  • + 3
 I love the fact that the remote is very inward, when things get sketchy i find it sometimes scary to take my thumb of the grip. I use the Fox remote on the handlebar not below... yes i still ride 2x10
  • + 2
 I like the idea of the lever being further back, so I can keep a better grip on the bars when changing position.

That said, does having it that far back allow enough thumb extension to activate the post or is the throw required to activate it really short (e.g. like upshifting)?
  • + 2
 The throw is a little more than an upshift but there is more then enough room to activate the post. As well our lever mounts provide some rotational and lateral adjustment to tune to your preferred position.
  • + 2
 This is now the most reasonable priced and user friendly dropper beside the X- Fusion Manic.
I take my hat off Oneup!

Cant really decide between these two...maybe Oneup for my hardtail and the Manic for my FS.

Get them ready for European Dealers as soon as possible please Smile
  • + 3
 Is it me, or does it look exactly like the wolftooth componentes remote but in carbon? anyway, if it works anything like it then it'll be awesome and a worthy upgrade for any dropper
  • + 1
 @OneUpComponents How long is the green section of the seatpost? I've got a linkage bolt that it needs to clear and there's no information on this important distance. The total length of the 170mm post should be 450mm plus this length to ensure it clears.
  • + 1
 I have a bunch of Oneup components on my bike and while some of them are amazing, some of them are a bit lacking (cough cough minidriver). However, they gave me a full refund on any product I wasn't satisfied with and totally stood behind their stuff. Top notch company and stoked to see them put out a dropper.
  • + 3
 Simpler, cheaper, lighter and good looking on top of that, hell One Up, you make me want to put that Reverb in the BuySell section!
  • + 2
 "More drop equals more fun" Okay @OneUpComponents , put your money where your mouth is and make it in 200mm. I like my 9.8 200mm, but it is a huge pain to work on, and yours have lower stack height.

Pleeeease.
  • + 0
 I like the idea of shortening the cable at the lever, it makes for an easier set up, and the adjustable travel is brilliant, but who knows about durability, I do not really like the idea that they sell a replacement cartridge! I currently use a Revive post and it is flow less, including the great remote lever.
  • + 4
 I scrolled right down to find the check out. 31.6 PLEASE !!
  • + 3
 In their web store there are 31.6 options
  • + 3
 @OneUpComponents can I pick up the bike by the saddle when it isn't fully extended?
  • + 4
 Looks promising and it’s priced really well tup
  • + 2
 Can you please do the review after a years hard use, about when most of the droppers start to develop issues.
  • + 3
 Looks like they just one upped the competition...
  • + 2
 With an offer like this, why would anyone choose any other dropper? Well done OneUp...shame a few months too late for me...
  • + 1
 Rad, now either A. OneUp comes out with a 34.9 diameter model or B. I say eff the warranty on my Wreck and run a shim.
  • + 1
 Sold! Picked one up to replace the reverb on my Yeti sb6c. No more bleeding! Only $249 CAD. That's cheap!
  • + 2
 What is the stack height??

I am likely to pick one up at the Sea Otter.
  • + 1
 Oh, it seems like 37mm, but is it measured from the top or the bottom of the collar?
  • + 1
 I was waiting for this one: 170mm, affordable post and cartridge replacements and direct sell of spares.
  • + 1
 Looks really good.
Why only i-spec II though?
  • + 2
 there is Sram version too, unless you mean Ispec a/b?
  • + 1
 Check the store, there's Matchmaker remote
  • + 1
 THAT REMOTE! Will it work with any cable-actuated dropper?
  • + 1
 Should you lube this post before insertion?
  • + 2
 Just like any other seatpost: depends on your frame material. Aluminum, steel, or titanium frame? Use grease to prevent seizing. Carbon frame? Either use carbon paste or leave it dry, grease will make it slip.
  • + 1
 That's what she said
  • + 1
 But when can i buy my frame from them?
  • + 1
 Carbon remote................. take my money !
  • - 1
 Am I able to use my current reverb remote for it?
  • + 1
 reverb is hydraulic, this post is cable... so no, definitely not.

plus why would you want to? the reverb remote sucks
