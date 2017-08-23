OneUp EDC Tool System - Review







EDC is an acronym for 'Everyday Carry,' a phrase that's commonly used to describe, well, what people carry every day. If you type EDC into Google, you'll likely be rewarded with countless photos of small knives, generic multi-tools, and funky wallets. In the case of OneUp's EDC Tool System, however, it refers to pretty much everything you might need trail-side to keep your bike rolling. And because the entire tool nests down into your fork's steerer tube (or in the handle of the large-sized OneUp mini-pump), it'll be there every day that you might need it, hence the name.



The EDC Tool System retails for $59.00 USD and weighs 116-grams, including the new top cap (an additional $25.00 USD) and plastic plug for the bottom of the steerer tube. To install it, OneUp's $35.00 USD EDC Tap Kit is also a requirement as you need to cut threads into the ID of the steerer tube, although I can see many shops having one on hand as it's a one-time job. If you decide that you'd rather store it in the handle of OneUp's 100cc mini-pump instead of your steerer tube, you can skip the EDC Tap Kit and spring for the $59.00 USD pump instead.

EDC Tool System Details



• Stored inside your fork's steerer tube

• Can also fit inside 100cc OneUp pump

• Includes storage or spot to carry C02

• Requires $25.00 USD EDC top cap

• Requires $35.00 USD EDC tap kit

• Weight: 116-grams (tool, top cap, plug)

• MSRP: $59.00 USD

Included Tools



• 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm hex keys

• T25 torx key

• One integrated tire lever

• Chain tool

• Quick link tool

• Spare link storage

• Flat head driver

• 0, 1, 2, 3 spoke keys

• Presta valve core wrench

• EDC top cap tool

• Spare chain ring bolt

• EDC thread-on storage or room for C02 cartridge













Backpacks are still the go-to carry solution for a lot of us, sweaty backs and uncomfortable loads be dammed. Yeah, I know that many riders have no qualms about rocking a pack on any and all rides, but do you know what's even more comfortable than a backpack? Not wearing a backpack, of course. That line of thinking has lead to all sorts of storage ideas, some clever and some less so, with the general idea being that you should be able to bring what you need without having to wear a pack and to move as many of your necessities off of yourself and onto your bike.



And that's exactly the concept behind OneUp's EDC Tool System: an easy to access tool that has most everything one might need for a trail-side repair. No, this isn't a shop tool, although you could certainly use it as one; it's for those times when you need to straighten your stem after you ate shit so hard that you can't find one shoe, or tighten that loose bolt that you should have checked weeks ago, or fix your chain so you don't need to do the walk of shame back to the trailhead. The EDC Tool System isn't the first time that a company has proposed stuffing things down your steerer tube—Cannondale had a similar idea many years ago





From the top down: the carrier with the storage unit threaded on; the chain breaker/tire lever; the multi-tool. From the top down: the carrier with the storage unit threaded on; the chain breaker/tire lever; the multi-tool.





Design



I think of the EDC Tool System as consisting of three elements: there's the multi-tool and chain breaker/tire lever; the carrier that everything attaches to; and the storage container that threads onto the bottom of the carrier. The entire unit weighs 116-grams; for comparison's sake, the Park Tool MT-40 multi-tool that has lived in my bib pocket for two years has fewer tools, weighs 235-grams, and costs $54.99 USD, although let's not forget the price of the $25.00 USD EDC top cap that the OneUp tool requires.





Multi-tool and chain breaker: The multi-tool itself consists of the following: 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm hex keys, T25 torx key, quick link tool, EDC top cap tool, and a flat head driver. The separate chain breaker is mounted onto a tire lever that doubles as the latch to hold the tool onto the carrier, and it's also home to four different spoke keys and a spare chain ring bolt.



That's a whole lot of stuff squeezed onto a pretty small piece of real estate, but it's executed in a way so as not to feel clumsy and overdone, especially because the multi-tool and chain breaker/tire lever are two separate items.

The pint-sized multi-tool has all the required bits, including an 8mm hex via combining the quick-link breaker and the 5mm hex the sits beside it. Clever stuff. The pint-sized multi-tool has all the required bits, including an 8mm hex via combining the quick-link breaker and the 5mm hex the sits beside it. Clever stuff.



To use the chain tool, you rotate that the anodized green business end ninety-degrees so that the tire lever becomes its handle, then you use the 3mm hex key on the multi-tool to drive the pin in or out.







The chain breaker head is mounted to the end of the tire lever with a spare chain ring bolt, and you simply rotate the head and the tire lever acts as a handle for it. The chain breaker head is mounted to the end of the tire lever with a spare chain ring bolt, and you simply rotate the head and the tire lever acts as a handle for it.



Thread-On Storage Container: OneUp has included an optional thread-on hideaway spot that attaches to the bottom of the carrier and can be used to stash all sorts of stuff, from money, zip-ties, and your laughing grass to patches, a tire boot, or some small spare bits that you might need. It's even sealed with an o-ring at the threads that makes it waterproof. Don't need a secret stash spot? You can thread a C02 cartridge on in its place, although a 25-gram cartridge is a bit too big to fit down through the EDC top cap.



EDC Tool Carrier: This is what holds the multi-tool and everything else together, and it's also home to your spare quick-link. The storage container threads onto the bottom of the carrier, the multi-tool nests into it, and the chain breaker/tire lever clips into the carrier to keep it all together.





I stuffed the storage unit with a bit of cash and some tire repair supplies. I stuffed the storage unit with a bit of cash and some tire repair supplies.





Installation



Getting the EDC tool on your bike isn't a difficult job, but it does require pulling out your star nut and threading the inside of the fork's steerer tube with the EDC Tap Kit. The kit includes a tap, a tap guide, a go/no-go gauge, and a star nut puller, and while not expensive at $35 USD, you'll need to factor that in if your local shop doesn't have a kit of their own. Cutting threads can be an understandably intimidating task, especially if you're doing it to a $1,000 USD fork, but the self-aligning tap guide and video instruction that OneUp has put together mean that you'll be hard pressed to screw it up—if I didn't mess the job up, you won't mess the job up.





You'll need to cut threads into the inside of your steerer tube if that's where you want to store the EDC tool. The job is much easier than it sounds, and the tap guide makes it virtually foolproof. You'll need to cut threads into the inside of your steerer tube if that's where you want to store the EDC tool. The job is much easier than it sounds, and the tap guide makes it virtually foolproof.



You start by pulling off your stem before using the OneUp puller to yank the star nut out; the center of my star nut pulled out and left the steel flanges wedged in the steerer tube, but I pried these out with a big screw driver in only a few seconds. Next, you'll use the tap and self-aligning guide, along with an 8mm hex key and some lube, to cut the threads into the steerer—go with a half turn forward and then a quarter turn back each time you make a cut. You use a long 8mm hex key as a tap handle, and it'll bottom-out on the top of the guide when the threads are deep enough.



I know that cutting threads sounds about as appealing to some riders as visiting the Yulan Dog Festival does to a vegetarian, but it's actually a very easy task. Total time: around ten minutes and zero swearing. Why cut threads into your steerer tube? Well, you need a big hole to slide the tool in and out of, and that'd obviously be impossible if you still had to use a standard top cap. Instead, you're now going to employ the OneUp top cap that has a big hole in the middle of it, looks a lot like a cassette lock ring, and tightens down on the threads that you've just cut into the steerer tube.





Once the threads have been cut, the EDC top cap can be used to tighten your headset with either the EDC multi-tool or a cassette lock ring tool. Once the threads have been cut, the EDC top cap can be used to tighten your headset with either the EDC multi-tool or a cassette lock ring tool.



Now, reinstall your stem and spacers as per normal, and then use either a lock ring tool (the same as for a cassette) or the key on the OneUp multi-tool to snug the lock ring down and tighten your headset. Align and tighten your stem, and then you're ready to install the supplied plug into the bottom of the steerer and push the EDC tool down into its new home. Viola.







Performance



Yes, the EDC Tool System is cleverly designed piece of kit, but there are a few questions that need to be answered, aren't there? Firstly, is having OneUp's tool on your bike 24/7 actually worth needing to cut threads into your steerer tube, even if the job is simple? And is the tool easier or more difficult to use than a normal folding multi-tool?





Is that a tool in your steerer tube or are you just happy to see me? No, it's just a tool... Is that a tool in your steerer tube or are you just happy to see me? No, it's just a tool...



Getting the EDC tool out of the steerer tube is easy—you just pull up on the tool's flanged cap—although the interference fit from the two o-rings is pretty tight at first. I used a few drops of lube to make it easier to slide in and out through the hollow OneUp top cap when the tool was new, and it got easier the more times I pulled it out. One thing the tool refuses to do, however, is rattle around inside the steerer tube; it never made a peep while it was down inside the MRP Ribbon's CSU, no matter how rough the ground was. It also never crept out of the steerer on its own, although that's not a surprise given how snug the fit is.





The steerer tube hiding spot is neat, but I prefer having the tool inside the handle of OneUp's impressive 100cc, $59 USD mini-pump, and I suspect that this combo will make the most sense to a lot of riders. The obvious benefit is not having to cut threads inside your steerer tube, and it just makes sense to me to have all of your tools in one place, pump included.



A 20-gram C02 can fit down the handle in place of the thread-on storage capsule, but I don't often use C02s and liked to keep a small tube of super glue, a few zip-ties, and a tire boot in that location. Either way, there are a bunch of different combos you could run, so just pick the setup that makes the most sense for you.







Those two small holes (left) are there to hold your quick-link. You're staring down a big hole once you pull your tool out. Those two small holes (left) are there to hold your quick-link. You're staring down a big hole once you pull your tool out.



The bits on a lot of multi-tools, and especially those designed to be carried incognito, often have a sloppy fit and are best saved for only must-use scenarios. This isn't the case with the tiny, green OneUp multi-tool, however, with all of its bits fitting as snug as anything from a high-end tool brand, and this also goes for the spoke wrenches that are integrated into the business end of the chain tool. Even the combo 8mm hex (made by combining the 5mm hex and EDC top cap tool) fits pretty well, although the handle is a bit short to be snapping any pedal axes loose from crank arms—think if this 8mm as an on-trail-only kind of thing.



The same should be said of the chain tool; OneUp explained to me that it's really only for emergency use, and I'd have to agree—I found it a touch awkward to use compared to the one on my old Park Tool MT-40, even if it eventually does the job.



That said, the quick-link breaker took awhile for me to figure out, despite watching OneUp's how-to video, and even then it'd take me a handful of tries to snap the link open, especially if it was a new quick-link that was still tight. Yes, it works; no, I wouldn't want to do it all the time. I also wish that OneUp had figured out a way to include a second tire lever, although I'll admit that I have no clue how they would do that. One lever is sometimes not enough for my weak fingers and a tight tubeless tire.

This is a screenshot from OneUp's video of the EDC quick-link breaker because it was a bit of a brain teaser for me to figure out, let alone take a photo of it in action. This is a screenshot from OneUp's video of the EDC quick-link breaker because it was a bit of a brain teaser for me to figure out, let alone take a photo of it in action.



My other quibble would be that the quick-link storage spot doesn't hold the two halves in tightly, and they'll fall out if you have the tool apart and aren't paying attention. A tighter fit, or maybe an o-ring over them, would do the trick.













So, should you be cutting threads into your fork's steerer tube so you can mount the EDC tool down into it? If it were me, I'd likely go with the 100cc mini-pump that's shown here and use that to carry the EDC tool; it isn't that I have any qualms about threading a fork's steerer tube, but I'd just prefer to have all my tools in one place, low on the bike. Besides, the big 100cc EDC pump is probably the best mini-pump that I've ever used, so I'd have it on my bike regardless of if I was running the EDC Tool System.



The tool itself is easy to use, and the bits are made to a very high tolerance, and while the chain tool and quick-link breaker are a bit finicky, the convenience of having the EDC tool stashed away inside the pump handle (or steerer tube) outweighs this. After all, I only find myself needing a chain tool on the trail once or twice a year. Of course, I probably just jinxed myself.







Pinkbike's Take:

