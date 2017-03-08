PINKBIKE REVIEWS

OneUp Switch Chainring System - Review

Mar 8, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Switch Chainring System


Widespread acceptance of one-by cranksets has created additional opportunities for innovation, and one of those is OneUp's new Switch Chainring System. No surprise if quick-change gearing isn't on your short list of must-have accessories. It's a fresh concept. Most trail riders grew up with fussy front derailleurs and multiple chainrings, while gravity and all-mountain riders wrestled with single-ring cranksets enshrouded by complicated chain guides. Once you got all those bits working correctly, the last thing on your mind was experimenting with different size chainrings.

Until recently, if one wanted taller or lower gearing, the default was a new cassette - an expensive purchase, but much less complicated to install. Even if the thought did occur that it would be great to customize your gearing for a full day of climbing or for a gravity day at the bike park, the negatives far outweighed the positives.


OneUp Switch Chainring System 2017
OneUp offers spiders that fit all popular direct-mount cranksets, Switch chainrings (round or oval) interchange with all spider configurations.


OneUp Switch Chainring System

Today, however, single-chainring drivetrains with narrow-wide sprocket profiles have turned that equation up-side down and OneUp Components gets it. An 11 or 12-speed cassette can cost upwards of $500, while chainrings are priced around $40. OneUp engineered a small spider that interlocks with the sprocket. The chainring is secured with four Allen screws, but they only need to be backed off two revolutions to release the sprocket. All the hardware remains in place, and the width of the spider and the design of the chainrings is such that the sprocket can be removed or installed over the crankarm and the pedal. Switching to a different chainring can be done in less than two minutes, using only a four millimeter Allen key. OneUp's Switch Chainring System makes it practical and inexpensive to match your gearing to the task at hand.
Switch Chainring System
The chainring interface unlocks in a clockwise direction.


Carriers (Spiders): All types, $23 USD
• Race Face Cinch - Standard, Boost, SuperBoost
• SRAM style 3 bolt - Standard, Boost, SuperBoost, BB30 short spindle
• Hope - Standard and Boost
• E*Thirteen - Standard and Boost
• Cannondale - Standard, Ai, FatCAAD
Chainring Sizes: USD
• 28T oval and round - $40
• 30T oval and round - $40
• 32T oval and round - $42
• 34T oval and round - $44
• 36T oval and round - $44
(All chainrings fit all carriers)


Beyond the obvious, the Switch Chainring System also helps to future-proof your crankset. Spiders are available to fit popular direct-mount cranksets from Race Face, SRAM, Cannondale, e*thirteen and Hope, and for Boost and standard chain lines. Oval and round chainrings are available in even-tooth increments from 28 to 36. All Switch spiders cost $23 USD, while chainrings range from $40 to $44 USD. OneUp's options ensure that you can update your next bike or crank purchase to accept your selection of chainrings, and also reduces the cost and complexity of replacing worn sprockets.

Rear derailleurs are a limiting factor. Both SRAM and Shimano mid- and long-cage derailleurs have enough wiggle room to absorb chainrings one size larger or smaller (narrow-wide chainrings require two-tooth increments). Depending upon the chain length, when dropping down to a smaller sprocket, it may be necessary to adjust the B-tension screw to fine tune the derailleur cage's tension.

OneUp Switch Chainring System 2017
The locking interface rotates into place (front view)...
OneUp Switch Chainring System 2017
...And is secured by a standard, reversed chainring bolt (rear view).


Jumping up one size larger usually can be done without any adjustments. So, in most cases, if your chain length is set for a 32-tooth sprocket, you can swap between a 30, 32 and a 34-tooth chainring without adding or subtracting chain links. Want to go huge? Assemble a two or a three-link chain segment and use a second quick-link to adjust the chain length so you can jump back and forth from a 28 to a 36 tooth sprocket with a minimum of additional fussing.

Switch Chainring System
Switch Chainring System
The spider design allows the sprockets to clear the crankarm and pedals for easy removal and installation.


Ride Report

I installed the OneUp Switch Chainring System on a Race Face Next crankset, as well as a SRAM X01 and Eagle XX1 cranksets with no difficulties. I anticipated that I might have issues with the quick-change interlocks either loosening or creaking over time, but neither occurred. OneUp's system is still running silently after nearly three months of unseasonably wet riding for sunny Southern California.

The quick-change feature is as simple as simple gets. With practice, I could switch chainrings in under two minutes. An unexpected plus was that I could install or remove the sprocket with the chain in place out from under a chain guide. OneUp sent me the chainring options that I use most (30, 32, 34 and 36-teeth) so I set the chain lengths of the test bikes for the middle of the three options I planned on using (32t for a 30 x 34 range and 34t for a 32 x 36 range). There was no noticeable difference in shifting while riding the three options with SRAM Eagle, XX1 and Shimano XT rear mechs - and, as long as the chain was not set too long, there was no need to adjust the B-tension screws.

Did I find the option to switch gearing useful? Yes, but it took a few times to get into the habit. Initially, I forgot that I could easily pop a more suitable chainring on the bike until I was midway into a long, technical uphill slog and my legs were screaming. Now, I'll put a 36 on my enduro bike if I am shuttling downhill trails, and if I need to pedal the 30-pound monster to the top, I am not ashamed to drop down to a 32, so I can cruise the climbing trails and be fresh for the downs.

Beyond legs and lungs, however, there is always the extra wear and tear on the expensive drivetrain parts that occurs when the chain is dragging on the sprockets at extreme angles to consider. And, perhaps more important is that most rear suspension designs are tuned to react best when the rider is using the middle ranges of the cassette gears. Adapting your chainring size is a simple tool to move the gears you pedal most often in towards the center of the cassette, where suspension kinematics are optimized and the transmission is more efficient.


Pinkbike's Take:
bigquotesI am sure that many riders will question the usefulness of quick-change gearing, but the bottom line is that, until you've tried it, you'll never really know. OneUp's Switch Chainring System is intelligently designed and simple to use. I doubt that many enduro racers would do it, but the possibility to drop down two or four teeth would make it much easier to top those monster liaison stages that seem to be popular on the EWS circuit. An extra chainring weighs almost nothing, and OneUp's clever interlock makes it both possible and practical to switch to your race gearing at the top. (Whether that would be legal is another story.)

For the rest of us, OneUp's Switch Chainring System offers an affordable, do-it-yourself option that, at the very least, should encourage riders to experiment with different gearing or oval chainrings. And, in its best expression, OneUp's system will enable riders to better match their gearing to the terrain and optimize the use of wide-range cassettes.RC





32 Comments

  • + 25
 Hey, here's a really innovative idea - how about having two chain rings on all the time - and we'll call it a 2x!!!
  • + 13
 Don't be daft. That sort of technology is years away!
  • + 8
 But how would you shift between the chainrings? You would have to devise a contraption that would somehow derail the chain, as it were...
  • + 5
 I like this product because it's unexpected, clever, and possibly useful, but I like your comment because it's hilarious. The first thing I thought of after reading this article was Tullio Campagnolo in the freezing cold, struggling to remove his rear wheel to flip it over and change gears.
  • + 1
 who would ever want 2x when you know 1x exists?

I have a 32 up front and a e13 trsplus with (9-46) not only do i have all the gears i would ever need, but i never ever drop my chain and my bike is also way lighter without a 2x setup. Try riding a double black trail on your 2x, you eill drop your chain 100 times
  • + 4
 Well Played... Switch was designed with ring maintenance, ease of use and wide coverage of standards in mind. Swapping rings on or before a ride is more of a bonus that we wouldn't expect many people to try. It is an option though.
  • + 2
 @OneUpComponents: Exactly (and you should know, haha). This just seems like a better-designed update to traditional spider interfaces, especially because it uses standard bolts. So long as it's equally durable, the product is of value to all riders, not just those who change rings often; RC just focused on that application because it's a possibility that follows naturally. This is just like Campagnolo's quick release, come to think of it - the wheels don't have to be removed all that often, but most cyclists are still willing to pay the minor weight penalty for the sake of convenience. I have a feeling one wouldn't even pay a weight penalty for this. Your product seems to bring a lot more to the table than Wolf Tooth's CAMO system, for example; I'm still not sure how that one improves on a traditional spider.
  • + 1
 Err Dingle speed
  • + 1
 Yes it is similar to a spider/ring combo but a offers some real advantages over a more traditional setup. You can access the bolts from the front or back. The bolts do not need to be removed (just loosened) so it's simpler, cleaner and will work with a bash guide. It also fits rings all the way down to 28T oval.

Here's an instagram of a prototype about halfway along the project before we recognized the need to be able to access the bolts from the front. www.instagram.com/p/BIOVJA5htA7

Here also is a video better illustrating the swap - www.pinkbike.com/video/466933
  • + 1
 @OneUpComponents: I like the idea...call me intrigued. I do worry about the stress put on the bolted areas during a ride.
  • + 1
 @Longtravel: The ring drives directly on the carrier on an area quite large compared with a standard BCD mount ring. The bolt does not actually carry any of the pedalling load just holds the parts together and acts as an anti-rotation feature to keep the ring from being able to backpedal out of position.
  • + 2
 This is great as it's something different and new but not completely stupid and expensive.. A bit like Wolftooths CAMO spider and chainrings but more refined and nicely done here. I like the idea of being able to change chainrings quicker and not having to take my cranks off everytime. That is the only problem with cinch or direct mount cranks and chainrings.
  • + 4
 I'll finaly be able to carry 2 chainring with me! 38t for downhill and 30t for climbing! And again, what is the advantage of 2x11?
  • + 1
 And 2 chains too?
And how about 2 handlebars? One flat and narrow with horns for climbing and wide riser for downhill.
  • + 1
 I'm undecided on this. My local trails are fairly flat so 34t oval with an 11-36 is perfect, but then head over to wales and somewhere like cwmcarn and a 30 or 32t would be more suitable. But then head to bikepark wales and a 36t would be nice. But the key issue is chain length. I run a short cage mech which is perfect at current setup, adjusting chain length every time negates the convenience of an easy ring change. Have wide range cassettes made this unnecessary?
  • + 1
 Great engineering! But it really isn't that necessary, once the chainring is bolted on its rare that they are swapped out and even so, it's easy to do so with standard bolts. This, as good as the engineering is, is just another thing to worry about.
  • + 1
 Its those small cogs and not using 4bolt directly. Sometimes it would require the whole crankarm or pedal to be removed. Not an issue for most 4 bolt spiders though.
  • + 1
 Just attach two similar chainrings and hop the chain over manually no? (ok chainline, but thats always been an issue with 2x 3x.)

I guess the extra chain curve on 11 and 12 speed cassettes might be a bit much.
  • + 3
 What's wrong with a good old fashioned push when the hill gets to big?
  • + 1
 Shhh dont be British you'll spoil it Razz
  • + 4
 Early April fools
  • + 1
 @OneUpComponents does the Cannondale interface on this also work with S-Works cranks?
  • + 2
 The Cannondale and Sworks interfaces are different unfortunately.
  • + 1
 @OneUpComponents: follow up question, is there going to be an S-Works interface?
  • + 2
 @Zaff: We'll definitely make carriers where there is demand. The strength of this system is that a single carrier opens a rider up to our full line of ring options so less popular standards can more easily be serviced.
  • + 2
 Wait, super boost is a thing Eek
  • + 1
 the ease of being able to take down a bear if need be "throwing chainrings"
  • + 2
 Bring some extra chain for all 'yer favorite ring-sizes!!
  • + 1
 Going by the pictures, I was expecting a bad review of a snapped chainring....sadly not so
  • + 1
 this sounds like alot more problems. just please leave the chain ring to be 1 piece please
  • + 1
 As if this even a thing.......
  • + 2
 Pointless

Post a Comment



