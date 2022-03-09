close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Richie Rude, Thomas Vanderham, Miranda Miller, Kasper Woolley & Braedyn Kozman Rip Up Big White

Mar 9, 2022
by OneUp Components  


It's a Trip

We wanted to make a bike movie like the ones that got us into riding. The ones we’d watch over and over again, every segment and song committed to memory. And they somehow got us stoked every time. We wanted something that felt like that.

So we got our team together, got the keys to a bike park that was closed for winter and let loose. The result is Team Trip: nine minutes of sessioning, rock smashing, banter and urban assault from Richie Rude, Thomas Vanderham, Miranda Miller, Kasper Woolley and Braedyn Kozman.

Grab your favourite beverage and crank up the volume.

We hope this gets you stoked.




OneUp Team Trip 2022 Photo Margus Riga

Big White Team Trip 2022 Photo Margus Riga




Shot by:
Peter Wojnar
Aedan Skinner

Stills by:
Margus Riga

Location:
Big White Bike Park
Huge thank you to Chris and the Big White crew!

Music:
Crypt Trip


OneUp Components, Squamish, BC.
WORK LESS RIDE MORE


Posted In:
Videos OneUp


Must Read This Week
Opinion: Which MTB Innovations Do We Actually Need?
76076 views
Spotted: A New Commencal Supreme Breaks Cover at the Portugal Cup
60171 views
Opinion: Hello, Can I Get An Extra-Medium Frame Please?
59280 views
Review: 2022 Transition Repeater - The Electric Sentinel
56305 views
First Look: Revel's New Rail 29
49589 views
Results: Myriam Nicole & Amaury Pierron Win Round 1 of the Portugal Cup DH
36898 views
Randoms: Sedona Mountain Bike Festival 2022
30775 views
Slack Randoms: Plant-Based Bikes, VR Climbing & More
30078 views

21 Comments

  • 15 0
 Sick trip! Miller is all steez with the jacket cape.
  • 12 0
 This feels like my Pinkbike fantasy EWS team took a trip together! The vibes are HIGH for bike park season to return.
  • 8 0
 that was pretty rad!
  • 7 0
 How many days till bike park? Can it be tomorrow?
  • 6 0
 Up now. Sorry.
  • 5 0
 Classic blunder.
  • 4 0
 Thanks for taking the heat - totally my fault though everyone. Too good - jumped the gun on scheduling it!
  • 3 0
 Sick riding boys and girls! Never heard of Braedyn before this. Gonna have to creep his IG now
  • 3 0
 Kozman is a machine!
  • 1 0
 Thanks for having me OneUp! Glad I could contribute to the urban section, I really carried the team on my back there. Big White...yah gotta go!
  • 1 0
 This video justifies why we should all be spending dollars on custom suspensions, none of them are riding stock grip 2 or charger 2.1 dampers. LOL
  • 3 0
 well that was friggin rad.
  • 4 3
 Clearly I am not in the club...
  • 2 0
 The down voters have no idea the video was blocked for a short period after PB uploaded it today and couldn't be watched by anyone. They apparently fixed the issue that PBers were commenting about it being Paywalled.
  • 1 0
 Just skip past the dopers section rest is all good
  • 1 0
 TIL OneUp has a team lol
  • 3 5
 The Paywall is real
  • 1 4
 Want to watch…you godda Payyyy!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008251
Mobile Version of Website