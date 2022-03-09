Video: Richie Rude, Thomas Vanderham, Miranda Miller, Kasper Woolley & Braedyn Kozman Rip Up Big White



It's a Trip

Team Trip

WORK LESS RIDE MORE OneUp Components, Squamish, BC.

We wanted to make a bike movie like the ones that got us into riding. The ones we’d watch over and over again, every segment and song committed to memory. And they somehow got us stoked every time. We wanted something that felt like that.So we got our team together, got the keys to a bike park that was closed for winter and let loose. The result is: nine minutes of sessioning, rock smashing, banter and urban assault from Richie Rude, Thomas Vanderham, Miranda Miller, Kasper Woolley and Braedyn Kozman.Grab your favourite beverage and crank up the volume.We hope this gets you stoked.Peter WojnarAedan SkinnerMargus RigaBig White Bike ParkHuge thank you to Chris and the Big White crew!Crypt Trip