Video: Richie Rude, Thomas Vanderham, Miranda Miller, Kasper Woolley & Braedyn Kozman Rip Up Big White

It's a Trip
We wanted to make a bike movie like the ones that got us into riding. The ones we’d watch over and over again, every segment and song committed to memory. And they somehow got us stoked every time. We wanted something that felt like that.
So we got our team together, got the keys to a bike park that was closed for winter and let loose. The result is Team Trip
: nine minutes of sessioning, rock smashing, banter and urban assault from Richie Rude, Thomas Vanderham, Miranda Miller, Kasper Woolley and Braedyn Kozman.
Grab your favourite beverage and crank up the volume.
We hope this gets you stoked. Shot by:
Peter Wojnar
Aedan Skinner Stills by:
Margus Riga Location:
Big White Bike Park
Huge thank you to Chris and the Big White crew! Music:
Crypt Trip
21 Comments
Post a Comment