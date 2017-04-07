Online Deals April 2017



Nobby Nic EVO MTB Tyre – SnakeSkin

MSRP: $76.49USD // €70.99 EUR

Chain Reaction sale price: $54.99 USD // €36.99 EUR

MSRP: $76.49USD // €70.99 EUR



Tech Enduro – Pro 4 MTB Wheelset

MSRP: $489.98 USD // €454.48 EUR

Chain Reaction sale price: $423.48 USD // €386.48 EUR

MSRP: $489.98 USD // €454.48 EUR



Nukeproof: Horizon Pro Flat Pedals

MSRP:$109.99USD // €99.99 EUR

Chain Reaction sale price: $79.49 USD // €71.99 EUR

MSRP:$109.99USD // €99.99 EUR



SLR Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle

MSRP: $229.49 USD // €212.99 EUR

Chain Reaction sale price: $159.99 USD // €159.99 EUR

MSRP: $229.49 USD // €212.99 EUR



Haven 35 Carbon Riser Bar

MSRP:MSRP: $165.49 USD // €155.49 EUR

Chain Reaction sale price: $68.99 USD // €99.99 EUR

MSRP:MSRP: $165.49 USD // €155.49 EUR



Hijack Photochromic

MSRP: $80.00

Sales Price: $40.00**valid with Promo code

Promo code: pinkbike-aprildeals

MSRP: $80.00
Promo code: pinkbike-aprildeals



Troy Lee Designs Method Knee Pads

MSRP:$85.00

Evo price: $29.95

MSRP:$85.00

Bell Super 2 Bike Helmet

MSRP:$135.00

Evo Price at: $99.95 USD

MSRP:$135.00

Intense Cycles Tracer 275C Expert Complete Mountain Bike, 2016

MSRP: $5,899.00

Evo Price at: $4,399.00 USD

MSRP: $5,899.00



2017 Fox Factory Series 36 FLOAT 27.5 FIT HSC/LSC 160MM 15X100 Axle

Regular: $1595.95 CAD/~$1191.23 USD

Dunbar: $1179.95 CAD/~$880.72 USD

Regular: $1595.95 CAD/~$1191.23 USD



RockShox Pike RCT3 Solo Air 27.5

Regular: $1399.95 CAD/~$1044.93 USD

Dunbar: $999.95 CAD/~$746.37 USD

Regular: $1399.95 CAD/~$1044.93 USD



Specialized Demo Pro Long Sleeve Jersey

Regular: $89.95 CAD/~$67.14 USD

Dunbar: $64.95 CAD/~$48.48 USD

Regular: $89.95 CAD/~$67.14 USD



Race Face Ambush Shorts (Green or Orange)

Regular: $119.95 CAD/~$89.53 USD

Dunbar: $69.95 CAD/~$52.21 USD

Regular: $119.95 CAD/~$89.53 USD



MARZOCCHI 350 NCR AIR 27.5" FORK

MSRP: $879.99 USD

Jenson sale price: $399.99 USD

MSRP: $879.99 USD



Chromag Trailmaster DT Chromo '16

MSRP: $80.00 USD

Jenson sale price: $44.00 USD

MSRP: $80.00 USD



IXS Trail RS Helmet

MSRP: $120.00 USD

Jenson sale price: $59.99 USD

MSRP: $120.00 USD



KS Dropzone Remote Seatpost, No PCKG

MSRP: $275.00 USD

Jenson sale price: $119.99 USD

MSRP: $275.00 USD



Maxxis Minion DHR II 27.5" Tire

MSRP: $62.00 USD

Jenson sale price: $49.60 USD

MSRP: $62.00 USD



RockShox Lyrik RCT3 27.5 Solo Air 160mm Fork

Additonal 50$ off all forks (Coupon Code: Fork50)

MSRP: $1369.99 CAD

TBS Price: $879.00 CAD

Additonal 50$ off all forks (Coupon Code: Fork50)
MSRP: $1369.99 CAD



Maxxis DHR II 3C Maxx Terra EXO TR 27.5 x 2.3" Tire

Retail: $99.95 CAD

Buy 1: $67.50 CAD

Buy 3 or more: $59.00 CAD Each

Retail: $99.95 CAD
Buy 1: $67.50 CAD
Buy 3 or more: $59.00 CAD Each



Truvativ X-Guide (BB Mount)

(black or white available)

Retail: $184.00 CAD

Sale: $55.00 CAD

(black or white available)
Retail: $184.00 CAD



2016.5 Santa Cruz Carbon Nomad S – AM Kit Sale

Sale Price: Up to $1000 Off!

Sale Price: Up to $1000 Off!



2016 & Closeout Bikes

Sale Price: Save up to $4300 Off

Click here to purchase



Intense Palmer Tracer 275C Bikes

Sale Price: Up to $2500 Off! Now $4999

Sale Price: Up to $2500 Off! Now $4999



Fullface Helmet Blowout

Sale Price: Save up to 50% Off

Sale Price: Save up to 50% Off

Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store!! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.