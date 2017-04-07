Online Deals April 2017

Apr 7, 2017
Apr 7, 2017
by Adam Price  
 
Online Deals April 2017

Pinkbike Online Deals March 2017


Online Deals April 2017

Nobby Nic EVO MTB Tyre – SnakeSkin
MSRP: $76.49USD // €70.99 EUR
Chain Reaction sale price: $54.99 USD // €36.99 EUR
Click here for information.


Online Deals April 2017

Tech Enduro – Pro 4 MTB Wheelset
MSRP: $489.98 USD // €454.48 EUR
Chain Reaction sale price: $423.48 USD // €386.48 EUR
Click here for information.


Online Deals April 2017

Nukeproof: Horizon Pro Flat Pedals
MSRP:$109.99USD // €99.99 EUR
Chain Reaction sale price: $79.49 USD // €71.99 EUR
Click here for information.


Online Deals April 2017

SLR Kit Carbonio Flow Saddle
MSRP: $229.49 USD // €212.99 EUR
Chain Reaction sale price: $159.99 USD // €159.99 EUR
Click here for information.


Online Deals April 2017

Haven 35 Carbon Riser Bar
MSRP:MSRP: $165.49 USD // €155.49 EUR
Chain Reaction sale price: $68.99 USD // €99.99 EUR
Click here for information.


Pinkbike Online Deals March 2017
Ryders eyewear Online Deals:


Online Deals April 2017

Hijack Photochromic
MSRP: $80.00
Sales Price: $40.00**valid with Promo code
Promo code: pinkbike-aprildeals
Click here for information.



Evo Online Deals:



Pinkbike Online Deals March 2017

Troy Lee Designs Method Knee Pads
MSRP:$85.00
Evo price: $29.95
Click here for information.




Pinkbike Online Deals March 2017

Race Face Æffect Wheelset – 27.5
MSRP:$599.95
Evo Price: $339.95
Click here for information.

Pinkbike Online Deals March 2017
Bell Super 2 Bike Helmet
MSRP:$135.00
Evo Price at: $99.95 USD
Click here for information.

Online Deals April 2017
Intense Cycles Tracer 275C Expert Complete Mountain Bike, 2016
MSRP: $5,899.00
Evo Price at: $4,399.00 USD
Click here for information.





Logo
Dunbar Cycles Online Deals:


Online Deals April 2017

2017 Fox Factory Series 36 FLOAT 27.5 FIT HSC/LSC 160MM 15X100 Axle
Regular: $1595.95 CAD/~$1191.23 USD
Dunbar: $1179.95 CAD/~$880.72 USD
Click here for information.


Online Deals April 2017

RockShox Pike RCT3 Solo Air 27.5
Regular: $1399.95 CAD/~$1044.93 USD
Dunbar: $999.95 CAD/~$746.37 USD
Click here for information.


Online Deals April 2017

Specialized Demo Pro Long Sleeve Jersey
Regular: $89.95 CAD/~$67.14 USD
Dunbar: $64.95 CAD/~$48.48 USD
Click here for information.


Online Deals April 2017

Race Face Ambush Shorts (Green or Orange)
Regular: $119.95 CAD/~$89.53 USD
Dunbar: $69.95 CAD/~$52.21 USD
Click here for information.


Jenson USA Logo
Jenson USA Online Deals:


Online Deals April 2017

MARZOCCHI 350 NCR AIR 27.5" FORK
MSRP: $879.99 USD
Jenson sale price: $399.99 USD
Click here for information.


Online Deals April 2017

Chromag Trailmaster DT Chromo '16
MSRP: $80.00 USD
Jenson sale price: $44.00 USD
Click here for information.


Online Deals April 2017

IXS Trail RS Helmet
MSRP: $120.00 USD
Jenson sale price: $59.99 USD
Click here for information.


Online Deals April 2017

KS Dropzone Remote Seatpost, No PCKG
MSRP: $275.00 USD
Jenson sale price: $119.99 USD
Click here for information.


Online Deals April 2017

Maxxis Minion DHR II 27.5" Tire
MSRP: $62.00 USD
Jenson sale price: $49.60 USD
Click here for information.



TBS Bike Parts Online Deals:


Online Deals April 2017

RockShox Lyrik RCT3 27.5 Solo Air 160mm Fork
Additonal 50$ off all forks (Coupon Code: Fork50)
MSRP: $1369.99 CAD
TBS Price: $879.00 CAD
Click here for information.


Online Deals April 2017

Maxxis DHR II 3C Maxx Terra EXO TR 27.5 x 2.3" Tire
Retail: $99.95 CAD
Buy 1: $67.50 CAD
Buy 3 or more: $59.00 CAD Each
Click here for information.


Online Deals April 2017

Truvativ X-Guide (BB Mount)
(black or white available)
Retail: $184.00 CAD
Sale: $55.00 CAD
Click here for information.







Online Deals April 2017

2016.5 Santa Cruz Carbon Nomad S – AM Kit Sale
Sale Price: Up to $1000 Off!
Click here to purchase


Online Deals April 2017

2016 & Closeout Bikes
Sale Price: Save up to $4300 Off
Click here to purchase


Online Deals April 2017

Intense Palmer Tracer 275C Bikes
Sale Price: Up to $2500 Off! Now $4999
Click here to purchase


Online Deals April 2017

Fullface Helmet Blowout
Sale Price: Save up to 50% Off
Click here to purchase




Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store!! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.

NOTE: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.
4 Comments

  • + 4
 You would have to be really stupid to buy an intense at full price
  • + 2
 Have they ever sold an intense that isn't on offer?
  • + 1
 No sane man would buy a retail priced Intense.
  • + 1
 www.tweekscycles.com/clearance

Just saying, your're welcome!

Post a Comment



