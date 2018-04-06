Online Deals - April 2018

$69.95 Was: $139.00 (50% OFF) TROY LEE DESIGNS A1 HELMET Sold by evo $2,499.95 Was: $3,299.00 (24% OFF) DEVINCI DJANGO CARBON NX Sold by evo $19.95 Was: $85.00 (75% OFF) TROY LEE DESIGNS METHOD KNEE GUARDS Sold by evo $54.00 Was: $72.00 (25% OFF) TROY LEE DESIGNS GRIND FLANNEL Sold by evo Starts at $3,499.95 CAD Specialized Demo 8 Deals Sold by Dunbar $89.95 CAD Was: $119.95 CAD (25% OFF) Bell Sanction Sold by Dunbar $113.95 CAD Was: $151.95 CAD (25% OFF) SRAM GX 1000 Crankset Sold by Dunbar $69.95 CAD Was: $159.95 CAD (55% OFF) Troy Lee Designs Semenuk Knee Guards Sold by Dunbar Starting at $3.95 + Free US shipping Fox Fork/Shock Volume Spacers Sold by Worldwide Cyclery $73.60 + Free US shipping Was: $92.00 (20% OFF) Maxxis Rekon Tire 29 x 2.6" 120tpi 3C MaxxTerra EXO TRSold by Worldwide Cyclery $99.89 + Free US shipping Was: $114.90 (13% OFF) DT Swiss 54t Star Ratchet Kit: 2 star ratchets Sold by Worldwide Cyclery $17.99 + Free US shipping Was: $23.00 (20% OFF) SRAM Bleeding Edge Tool Sold by Worldwide Cyclery $699.00 CAD Was: $1399.99 CAD (50% OFF) RockShox Pike RCT3 26" Solo Air 160mm Fork (Stealth) Sold by TBS Bike Parts $65.00 CAD Was: $129.95 CAD (50% OFF) Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.6" WT 3C MaxxTerra EXO TR Tire Sold by TBS Bike Parts $29.00 CAD Was: $63.95 CAD (55% OFF) Shimano Zee M640 10 Speed Shifter TBS Bike Parts 20% - 40% off Full Face Helmet Sale Sold by Cambria Bike Up to $3,000 Off Intense Bike SALE!Sold by Cambria Bike 35% - 60% off Disc Brake Sale! Sold by Cambria Bike 25% - 55% off Bike Shorts Sale!Sold by Cambria Bike $2,999.99 CAD Was: $4,599.99 CAD (35% OFF) Devinci Marshall NX 2017 Carbon Sold by Calgary Cycles $89.99 CAD Was: $99.99 CAD (10% OFF) Evoc Roamer 22L Hydration Pack Sold by Calgary Cycles $99.99 CAD Was: $209.99 CAD (50% OFF) Evoc Terminal Bag Sold by Calgary Cycles
Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.
