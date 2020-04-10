Online Deals - April 2020

$3,899.99 Was: $5,999.00 INTENSE SPIDER 275 ELITE BIKE Sold by Jenson USA $32.99 Was: $54.99 HAYES DOT 5.1 PRO BLEED KIT Sold by Jenson USA $199.99 Was: $269.99 E*THIRTEEN TRS+ 12 SPEED UPGRADE KIT Sold by Jenson USA $3,999.99 Was: $6,500.00 EVIL WRECKONING LB X01 EAGLE JENSON USA EXCLUSIVE BUILD Sold by Jenson USA Save 52% Off Santa Cruz Bronson Deals & Demo Sold by Cambria Bike Save up to 50% Off Hydration Pack Sale Sold by Cambria Bike Save up to 45% Off Troy Lee Designs Stage Helmet Sale Sold by Cambria Bike Save 35% Off Five Ten Sleuth Shoe Sale Sold by Cambria Bike $60 - $70 Was: $100.00 Five Ten Freerider Shoes Sold by Evo $49.99-89.99 Was: $139.00 Troy Lee Designs A1 MIPS Bike Helmet Sold by Evo $29.99-44.99 Was: $110 Bell 4Forty MIPS Bike Helmet Sold by Evo $24.99 Was: $39.95 Royal Racing Core Jersey Sold by Evo $6,499.95 CAD Was: $7,999.95 CAD Ex-Demo - 2019 Rocky Mountain Altitude PowerPlay A70 Sold by Dunbar $110.95 CAD Was: $129.95 CAD iXS Trail RS Evo Helmet Sold by Dunbar $99.95 CAD Was: $199.95 CAD Specialized 2FO Clip MTB Shoes Sold by Dunbar $1,430.95 CAD Was: $2,199.95 CAD Cinelli Bootleg Hobo Railway Sold by Dunbar $49.99 Was: $73.50 100% Ridecamp LS Jersey w/ 100% Brisker Gloves Men's MTB Apparel Kit Sold by levelninesports $112.50 Was: $150 Dakine Pickup Pad Dlx Tailgate Pad Sold by levelninesports $69 Was: $100 Five Ten Freerider MTB Shoes Sold by levelninesports $3,200 Was: $4,000 2019 Cannondale 29" Habit 3 Carbon Bike Sold by levelninesports $59.00 CAD Was: 109.95 CAD Maxxis High Roller II 27.5 x 2.5″ WT 3C MaxxTerra EXO TR Tire Sold by TBS Bike Parts $59.00 CAD Was: $119.95 CAD Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.5″ WT 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO Tire Sold by TBS Bike Parts $299.00 CAD Was: $459.95 CAD Shimano XTR M9120 4 Piston Brakes Sold by TBS Bike Parts $139.00 CAD Was: $189.95 CAD Shimano SLX M7100 Brakes Sold by TBS Bike Parts $4,999 Was: $7,999 Scott 2019 Ransom 910 Medium Sold by Calgary Cycles $449 Was: $579.99 Scott 2019 Roxter 20 Kids Bike Sold by Calgary Cycles $499 Was: $1,359 Fox Suspension Fork Float 34K 27.5 150 2017 Sold by Calgary Cycles $1,499 Was: $2,450 Reserve 30 27.5-inch Wheelset Sold by Calgary Cycles Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.
Free Pinkbike or Trailforks stickers with any purchase!
$10.99 value
Must add sticker pack to cart to redeem.
Then, discount code MUST be entered at checkout: GIMMESTICKERS-APRIL2020
Sale ends: April 30, 2020 at 11:59pm Pacific Time
Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.
Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.
3 Comments
Bikes/components will get more heavily discounted because of C19, because we're all riding less and going to the LBS less. Basically because demand is going down.
Or
Bikes/components will be less heavily discounted because of C19, because the factories and supply lines have closed. Basically because the supply is going down.
??
With the bikes - you can still ride or so, so probably they will not do fall sales
Post a Comment