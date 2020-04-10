Online Deals - April 2020

Apr 10, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


Jenson USA Logo

$3,899.99
Was: $5,999.00
INTENSE SPIDER 275 ELITE BIKE
Sold by Jenson USA



$32.99
Was: $54.99
HAYES DOT 5.1 PRO BLEED KIT
Sold by Jenson USA





$199.99
Was: $269.99
E*THIRTEEN TRS+ 12 SPEED UPGRADE KIT
Sold by Jenson USA



$3,999.99
Was: $6,500.00
EVIL WRECKONING LB X01 EAGLE JENSON USA EXCLUSIVE BUILD
Sold by Jenson USA







Save 52% Off
Santa Cruz Bronson Deals & Demo
Sold by Cambria Bike



Save up to 50% Off
Hydration Pack Sale
Sold by Cambria Bike



Save up to 45% Off
Troy Lee Designs Stage Helmet Sale
Sold by Cambria Bike


Save 35% Off
Five Ten Sleuth Shoe Sale
Sold by Cambria Bike








$60 - $70
Was: $100.00
Five Ten Freerider Shoes
Sold by Evo


$49.99-89.99
Was: $139.00
Troy Lee Designs A1 MIPS Bike Helmet
Sold by Evo



$29.99-44.99
Was: $110
Bell 4Forty MIPS Bike Helmet
Sold by Evo


$24.99
Was: $39.95
Royal Racing Core Jersey
Sold by Evo









$6,499.95 CAD
Was: $7,999.95 CAD
Ex-Demo - 2019 Rocky Mountain Altitude PowerPlay A70
Sold by Dunbar



$110.95 CAD
Was: $129.95 CAD
iXS Trail RS Evo Helmet
Sold by Dunbar



$99.95 CAD
Was: $199.95 CAD
Specialized 2FO Clip MTB Shoes
Sold by Dunbar


$1,430.95 CAD
Was: $2,199.95 CAD
Cinelli Bootleg Hobo Railway
Sold by Dunbar








$49.99
Was: $73.50
100% Ridecamp LS Jersey w/ 100% Brisker Gloves Men's MTB Apparel Kit
Sold by levelninesports



$112.50
Was: $150
Dakine Pickup Pad Dlx Tailgate Pad
Sold by levelninesports




$69
Was: $100
Five Ten Freerider MTB Shoes
Sold by levelninesports



$3,200
Was: $4,000
2019 Cannondale 29" Habit 3 Carbon Bike
Sold by levelninesports







$59.00 CAD
Was: 109.95 CAD
Maxxis High Roller II 27.5 x 2.5″ WT 3C MaxxTerra EXO TR Tire

Sold by TBS Bike Parts



$59.00 CAD
Was: $119.95 CAD
Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.5″ WT 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts






$299.00 CAD
Was: $459.95 CAD
Shimano XTR M9120 4 Piston Brakes
Sold by TBS Bike Parts




$139.00 CAD
Was: $189.95 CAD
Shimano SLX M7100 Brakes
Sold by TBS Bike Parts








$4,999
Was: $7,999
Scott 2019 Ransom 910 Medium
Sold by Calgary Cycles



$449
Was: $579.99
Scott 2019 Roxter 20 Kids Bike
Sold by Calgary Cycles





$499
Was: $1,359
Fox Suspension Fork Float 34K 27.5 150 2017
Sold by Calgary Cycles



$1,499
Was: $2,450
Reserve 30 27.5-inch Wheelset

Sold by Calgary Cycles






Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.



Free Pinkbike or Trailforks stickers with any purchase!
$10.99 value
Must add sticker pack to cart to redeem.
Then, discount code MUST be entered at checkout: GIMMESTICKERS-APRIL2020
Sale ends: April 30, 2020 at 11:59pm Pacific Time

Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.





Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


3 Comments

  • 15 0
 The whole world may have stopped turning but some things, like Intense bikes in the online deals never change. I find some comfort in that.
  • 1 0
 What's your opinion on this:

Bikes/components will get more heavily discounted because of C19, because we're all riding less and going to the LBS less. Basically because demand is going down.

Or

Bikes/components will be less heavily discounted because of C19, because the factories and supply lines have closed. Basically because the supply is going down.

??
  • 1 0
 Skis went on sale like crazy due to shutdown of the resorts;

With the bikes - you can still ride or so, so probably they will not do fall sales

Post a Comment



