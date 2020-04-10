Online Deals - April 2020

$3,899.99

Was: $5,999.00

INTENSE SPIDER 275 ELITE BIKE

Sold by Jenson USA







$32.99

Was: $54.99

HAYES DOT 5.1 PRO BLEED KIT

Sold by Jenson USA











$199.99

Was: $269.99

E*THIRTEEN TRS+ 12 SPEED UPGRADE KIT

Sold by Jenson USA







$3,999.99

Was: $6,500.00

EVIL WRECKONING LB X01 EAGLE JENSON USA EXCLUSIVE BUILD

Sold by Jenson USA









Save 52% Off

Santa Cruz Bronson Deals & Demo

Sold by Cambria Bike







Save up to 50% Off

Hydration Pack Sale

Sold by Cambria Bike







Save up to 45% Off

Troy Lee Designs Stage Helmet Sale

Sold by Cambria Bike





Save 35% Off

Five Ten Sleuth Shoe Sale

Sold by Cambria Bike







$60 - $70

Was: $100.00

Five Ten Freerider Shoes

Sold by Evo





$49.99-89.99

Was: $139.00

Troy Lee Designs A1 MIPS Bike Helmet

Sold by Evo







$29.99-44.99

Was: $110

Bell 4Forty MIPS Bike Helmet

Sold by Evo





$24.99

Was: $39.95

Royal Racing Core Jersey

Sold by Evo









$6,499.95 CAD

Was: $7,999.95 CAD

Ex-Demo - 2019 Rocky Mountain Altitude PowerPlay A70

Sold by Dunbar







$110.95 CAD

Was: $129.95 CAD

iXS Trail RS Evo Helmet

Sold by Dunbar







$99.95 CAD

Was: $199.95 CAD

Specialized 2FO Clip MTB Shoes

Sold by Dunbar





$1,430.95 CAD

Was: $2,199.95 CAD

Cinelli Bootleg Hobo Railway

Sold by Dunbar







$49.99

Was: $73.50

100% Ridecamp LS Jersey w/ 100% Brisker Gloves Men's MTB Apparel Kit

Sold by levelninesports







$112.50

Was: $150

Dakine Pickup Pad Dlx Tailgate Pad

Sold by levelninesports









$69

Was: $100

Five Ten Freerider MTB Shoes

Sold by levelninesports







$3,200

Was: $4,000

2019 Cannondale 29" Habit 3 Carbon Bike

Sold by levelninesports











$59.00 CAD

Was: 109.95 CAD

Maxxis High Roller II 27.5 x 2.5″ WT 3C MaxxTerra EXO TR Tire



Sold by TBS Bike Parts







$59.00 CAD

Was: $119.95 CAD

Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.5″ WT 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO Tire

Sold by TBS Bike Parts











$299.00 CAD

Was: $459.95 CAD

Shimano XTR M9120 4 Piston Brakes

Sold by TBS Bike Parts









$139.00 CAD

Was: $189.95 CAD

Shimano SLX M7100 Brakes

Sold by TBS Bike Parts









$4,999

Was: $7,999

Scott 2019 Ransom 910 Medium

Sold by Calgary Cycles







$449

Was: $579.99

Scott 2019 Roxter 20 Kids Bike

Sold by Calgary Cycles









$499

Was: $1,359

Fox Suspension Fork Float 34K 27.5 150 2017

Sold by Calgary Cycles







$1,499

Was: $2,450

Reserve 30 27.5-inch Wheelset



Sold by Calgary Cycles







Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.

Free Pinkbike or Trailforks stickers with any purchase!

$10.99 value

Must add sticker pack to cart to redeem.

Then, discount code MUST be entered at checkout: GIMMESTICKERS-APRIL2020

Sale ends: April 30, 2020 at 11:59pm Pacific Time

Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.