Online Deals - April 2021

Apr 2, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  




$549.95
Was: $649.95
RockyMounts SplitRail LS 2-Bike Hitch Rack
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$295
Was: $352
SRAM X01 X-Glide Cassette - XG - 1195
Sold by Competitive Cyclist




$78
Was: $85
Maxxis Minion DHF Wide Trail 3C/EXO/TR Tire - 27.5in
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$30.99
Was: $46.75
SRAM CenterLine Rounded Rotor

Sold by Competitive Cyclist






$48.88
Was: $99.99
Goodyear, Peak, Tire, 27.5''x2.25, Folding, Tubeless Ready, Dynamic:A/T, Ultimate, 120TPI, Black
Sold by gearhub



$38.88
Was: $65
EVOC, Freeride Touch, Long Finger Gloves
Sold by gearhub





$119.99
Was: $200
EVOC, Handlebar Pack Boa Large
Sold by gearhub


$238.88
Was: $268.99
Shotgun, Combo box, Baby Seat, On Frame, Combo, Black
Sold by gearhub








$79.99 (While Supplies Last)
Was: $144.95
Fox Racing Ranger 2.5L Water Jacket

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$79.99 (While Supplies Last)
Was: $144.95
Fox Racing Ranger 2.5 Water Jacket Chili

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$749.99 (1-Remaining)
Was: $1,079.99
2019 Fox Float 32 PS, 26", 100mm Grip, 3Pos, 9mmQR, BLK

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$999.99 (1-Remaining)
Was: $1,229.00
2019 Fox Factory Series Float 34, Step-Cast 29", 120mm, 3PA FIT4, 15x110 BOOST

Sold by Calgary Cycles










$199
Was: $234
The magped Enduro double-sided magnetic pedal
Sold by bikecomponents.ca






Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.



Post Ride Slides

15% off

Sale ends: April 31st 2021 at 11:59pm Pacific Time
Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.





Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


Posted In:
Contests and Deals Online Deals Sponsored


2 Comments

  • 6 0
 Magped on sale... AKA: Literally nobody wants them
  • 2 1
 I'm tempted to buy a set of Magped pedals... just so I can be the only person who bought a set. lol

