Online Deals - April 2022

Apr 2, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  



C$1,166.88
Was: C$1,339.00
2022 Fox 38 Performance 29 170mm Grip 3pos-Adj Matte Black 15x110 44mm rake


Sold by gearhub


C$1,177.99
Was: C$1,427.00
RockShox, ZEB Ultimate DebonAir 2021 Black 27.5'' 160mm 110 44mm Rake
Sold by gearhub




C$9,877.00
Was: C$12,549.00
ROCKY MOUNTAIN, ALTITUDE C90 RALLY ED (27.5) 2021


Sold by gearhub


C$7888.88
Was: C$8999
Rocky Mountain, Altitude, C70 Coil 2021, Black/Brown M 27.5"
Sold by gearhub








$143.99 (While Supplies Last)
Was: $179.99
Wolf Tooth Components 8-Bit Kit One

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$27.99
Was: $34.99
Stan's NoTubes Dart Tool

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$21.99
Was: $27.99
Stan's NoTubes DART Refill

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$80.75
Was: $95
Schwalbe Hans Dampf Super Trail/Addix Soft 29x2.35

Sold by Summit



$69.97
Was: $89
Schwalbe Big Betty Black Addix Soft 27.5 x 2.60 Super Trail

Sold by Summit








