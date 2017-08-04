Online Deals August 2017

Aug 4, 2017 at 16:00
Aug 4, 2017
by Adam Price  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Online Deals August 2017

Pinkbike Online Deals March 2017


Online Deals August 2017

Schwalbe:Nobby Nic Plus MTB Tyre – SnakeSkin
MSRP: $90.49USD // €80.49 EUR
Chain Reaction sale price: $69.49 USD // €62.49EUR
Click here for information.


Online Deals August 2017

Spank:Oozy Trail 295 Bead Bite MTB Wheelset
MSRP: $649.00 USD // €649.90 EUR
Chain Reaction sale price: $349.99 USD // €584.99 EUR
Click here for information.


Online Deals August 2017

Shimano XT 1x11 Complete Groupset
MSRP: $618.99 USD // €840.99 EUR
Chain Reaction sale price: $460.83 USD // €552.99 EUR
Click here for information.


Pinkbike Online Deals March 2017
Ryders eyewear Online Deals:


Online Deals August 2017

Buy a Fyre lens – get some casuals, on the house.
Original Price: $300
Sale Price: e.g. $220
Promo Code: FYREDUP-pb (*good for one standard lens)
Click here for information.



Images for December 2016 s Online Deals.
Evo Online Deals:



Online Deals August 2017

2017 Transition Smuggler 4 Complete Bike
MSRP $2,999.00
Evo price:$2,599.00 USD
Click here for information.


Online Deals August 2017
Bell Super 2 Bike Helmet
MSRP: $135.00
Evo Price: $99.95 USD
Click here for information.

Online Deals August 2017
Troy Lee Designs Method Knee Guards
MSRP: $85.00
Evo Price at: $27.03 USD
Click here for information.





Logo
Dunbar Cycles Online Deals:


Online Deals August 2017

Devinci Wilson Carbon RC
Regular: $5,599.95 CAD
Dunbar: $3,999.95 CAD
Click here for information.


Online Deals August 2017
Devinci Wilson Alloy XP
Regular: $3,999.95 CAD
Dunbar: $2,999.95 CAD
Click here for information.


Online Deals August 2017

2017 Fox Factory Series 40 Float 27.5 203mm
Regular: $2,549.95 CAD
Dunbar: $2,039.95 CAD
Click here for information.


Online Deals August 2017

2017 Fox Factory Series Float X2
Regular: $929.95 CAD
Dunbar: $743.95 CAD
Click here for information.


Jenson USA Logo
Jenson USA Online Deals:


Online Deals August 2017
Chromag Stylus GX Eagle – Jenson Bike 2017
MSRP: $3,899.00 USD
Jenson sale price: $2,599.00 USD
Click here for information.


Online Deals August 2017

Banshee Legend Zee – Jenson Bike 2016
MSRP: $5,799.00 USD
Jenson sale price: $2,799.00 USD
Click here for information.


Online Deals August 2017

Fox Metah Kroma Helmet
MSRP: $150.00 USD
Jenson sale price: $72.95 USD
Click here for information.


Online Deals August 2017

Camelbak Palos 4 LR Pack, 2016
MSRP: $75.00 USD
Jenson sale price: $35.99 USD
Click here for information.


Online Deals August 2017

Fox Flow SS Jersey
MSRP: $70.00 USD
Jenson sale price: $34.95 USD
Click here for information.



Images for December 2016 s Online Deals.
TBS Bike Parts Online Deals:


Online Deals August 2017

Maxxis High Roller II 27.5 x 2.4 3C EXO TR Tire
Retail: $114.95 CAD
Buy 1: $65.00 CAD
Buy 4 or more: $59.00 CAD
Click here for information.


Online Deals August 2017

Shimano Saint M820 Brakes
Retail: $349.95 CAD
TBS Price: $209.00 CAD Each
Click here for information.


Online Deals August 2017
Shimano XT M8000 1x11 Crankset (32T DCE Chainring Included)
Retail: $269.99 CAD
Sale: $169.00 CAD
Click here for information.







Online Deals August 2017

Fox Racing Metah Helmet
Original Price: $150
Sale Price: Now $72.95. Save 51% ($77.00)
Click here to purchase


Online Deals August 2017

Summer Fox Short Sale
Sale Price: Up to 50% Off
Click here to purchase


Online Deals August 2017
Mountain Shoe Sale.
Sale Price: Save up to 57% Off
Click here to purchase




Images for December 2016 s Online Deals.
Calgary cycles Online Deals:

Online Deals August 2017
Evoc Roamer 22L Bag
Retail: MSRP: $209.99
Sale: SALE: $99.99
Click here for information.

Online Deals August 2017
Fox 34 Talas CTDa 160 Fit 27.5
Retail MSRP: $1,369.99
Sale: $685.00
Click here for information.

Online Deals August 2017
Fox Metah Helmet
MSRP: $199.99
Sale: $129.99
Click here for information.





Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store!! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.

Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.
Must Read This Week
The Pros Weigh in on Carbon vs Aluminum Wheels - EWS Aspen 2017
69172 views
The Brandon Semenuk Film: C3 Project Summer Series - Video
56183 views
Szymon Godziek Backflips Tour de Pologne On a Road Bike - Video
55275 views
Final Results - EWS Aspen 2017
49099 views
Mystery Downhill Fork Spotted in the Devinci Pits
47847 views
Claudio's Course Preview - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
46858 views
Remy Morton Loosefest Injury Update
46181 views
Transition's New TR Eleven Carbon DH Bike
39985 views






7 Comments

  • + 17
 This list is lacking a certain sort of.... Intensity.
  • + 5
 Is there actually a human being alive that would willingly put a nobby nic on their bike AND pay money to do so?
  • + 1
 I picked up one for the front of my bike for $10 off jenson beginning of the season and have been very impressed by it. It's the pacestar compound, tubeless ready, 26, 2.25. It corners almost as well as the 2.35 tired DHF it replaces, rolls way faster, been truly a great tire for me. I'm not doing high speed sustained decents but for the short ones, and hard corners we have in florida it's great. Terrain being loose sandy dirt, to hardpack, and then full sand.
  • + 1
 They're nice tires weight/rolling wise as long as you don't live in a place with lots of sharp angry rocks.

I'd ride them in Santa Cruz but not in the Sierras.

Strokes for folks, tires for...locales?
  • + 2
 i reckon shimano eat into their own market by producing products that last so long that people would rather buy the stuff second hand than new.. not a critisism at all rather a compliment on how well designed their products are.
  • + 1
 Came for an intense, found a Transition, located my credit card.
  • + 1
 Are you having a laugh? Not a single Intense?!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.039339
Mobile Version of Website