SPONSORED

Online Deals: August 2018

Aug 3, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  




$314.99 USD
Was: $609.03 USD (48% off)
Shimano XT M8000 1x11 Drivetrain
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles


$1,459.49 USD
Was: $2,245.49 USD (35% off)
Shimano XT M8050 1x11 Di2 Groupset
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles



$125.99 USD
Was: $180.00 USD (30% off)
Five Ten Hellcat Pro (Minnaar)
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles


$29.99 USD
Was: $37.49 USD (20% off)
Shimano Deore M506 Disc Brake
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles





$44.95 USD
Was: $89.95 USD (50% off)
Fox Attack SS Jersey
Sold by evo


$109.85 USD
Was: $169.00 USD (35% off)
Troy Lee Designs A2 MIPS Bike Helmet
Sold by evo



$1,999.00 USD
Was: $2,899.00 USD (31% off)
Evil Insurgent Frameset

Sold by evo


$59.95 USD
Was: $97.34 USD (38% off)
Schwalbe Magic Mary Super Gravity TrailStar TL Easy Tire
Sold by evo





From $379.95 CAD
Was: $689.95 CAD (45% off)
Race Face Turbine Dropper Post
Sold by Dunbar


$149.95 CAD
Was: $179.95 CAD (17% off)
Chromag Scarab Pedals
Sold by Dunbar



$54.95 CAD
Was: $79.95 CAD (31% off)
Specialized Butcher Tire
Sold by Dunbar


$143.95 CAD
Was: $179.95 CAD (20% off)
Dakine Pickup Pad DLX
Sold by Dunbar




Images for December 2016 s Online Deals.

$59.00 CAD
Was: $129.95 CAD (55% off)
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo ADDIX Soft 27.5 x 2.35" SnakeSkin Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts


$62.00 CAD
Was: $109.95 CAD (44% off)
Maxxis High Roller II 27.5 x 2.4 3C MaxxTerra EXO Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts



$899.00 CAD
Was: $1,449.99 CAD (40% off)
RockShox Lyrik RCT3 27.5 Dual Position 170mm BOOST Fork
Sold by TBS Bike Parts


$59.00 CAD
Was: $101.95 CAD (42% off)
Shimano XTR RT99 140mm Centerlock Rotor (Ice-Tech)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts





$3,299.99 CAD
Was: $3,999.99 CAD (18% off)
Devinci Troy NX Carbon
Sold by Calgary Cycles


$99.99 CAD
Was: $209.99 CAD (52% OFF)
Evoc Roamer 22L Hydration Pack - Unisex
Sold by Calgary Cycles



$149.99 CAD
Was: $299.99 CAD (50% OFF)
Evoc Terminal Bag
Sold by Calgary Cycles


$5,999.99 CAD
Was: $9,149.99 CAD (34% off)
Salsa Bucksaw Carbon
Sold by Calgary Cycles




Jenson USA Logo

$69.99 USD
Was: $100.00 USD (30% off)
SHIMANO XT PD-M8040 FLAT PEDALS
Sold by Jenson USA


$174.99 USD
Was: $349.00 USA (50% off)
IXS XULT FULL FACE HELMET
Sold by Jenson USA



$899.00 USD
Was: $1,100.00 USD (18% off)
CANE CREEK HELM COIL 27.5: FORK
Sold by Jenson USA


$16.99 USD
Was: $29.95 USD (43% off)
SENSUS LITE V2.1 LOCK-ON GRIPS
Sold by Jenson USA




Images for December 2016 s Online Deals.

$4400 to 50% off
Santa Cruz DEMO Bike Sale
Sold by Cambria Bike


Up to 50% Off
Huge MTB Wheel Sale!
Sold by Cambria Bike



$599.00 USD
Was: $849.00 USD (29% off)
RockShox Pike RC Solo Air 160mm Tapered 15TA
Sold by Cambria Bike


$80.00 USD
Was: $200.00 USD (60% off)
Camelbak KUDU Hydration Pack Sale

Sold by Cambria Bike




MENTIONS: @dunbarcycles // @evo // @TBSbikeparts // @jensonusa // @Outletbikes // @ChainReactionCycles

Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB Store and head to the Buy and Sell page to find more great deals and cool gear.

NB: These offers are for a limited time and subject to availability. This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


Must Read This Week
Review: Commencal's Supreme DH 29 is an Unflinching Race Weapon
112845 views
There's a New Aluminum Version of the Trek Slash
81639 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's the Most You'd Spend on a Mountain Bike?
81202 views
3 Bike Checks from the European Continental Enduro Series - Les Orres 2018
66049 views
Must Watch: Brett Rheeder's Moody Short Film 'Beautiful Idiot' is Sublime
43301 views
Video: Every Single Trick in Dennis Enarson's New 'Caps Lock' Video is a Banger
42931 views
Tech Briefing: Dropper Posts, Handlebars, Bikes & More - August 2018
41301 views
DH & XC World Champs Teams Announced
38745 views

21 Comments

  • + 16
 Has anyone in the history of forever, paid $689 for a dropper post?
  • + 42
 People who have reverbs if you count service
  • + 2
 Also people who think if they buy the most expensive version of a thing they're getting the best.
  • + 1
 has anyone in the history of forever, paid 9k for a dual suspension fat bike?
  • + 1
 @gilesF: cold as ice
  • + 1
 Sales tax is only charged when the company has nexus in that state. If I live in Colorado and buy something from California I won't pay any tax unless that company from California has business in Colorado. We will be charged VAT when buying from CRC depending on the ship method. Sometimes things get through and are not charged. At $312 VAT isn't included for us in the land of Trump, we would pay UK duty and VAT so I'm pretty sure we come out at the same place.
  • + 4
 pretty sure the supreme court just changed that and that your local municipality's tax rate must be honored.
  • + 1
 @Klainmeister: Yes but like many things in America it will take three to five years for that to take effect. Many times there is an idea and there is no way to implement it. Like weed in California, the day after the bill passed you couldn't just walk into a dispensary and buy bud.
  • + 1
 Computers are hard, this was for @acraftygnome.
  • + 4
 So what dropper is 60% off.
  • + 2
 Didn’t even realize there was such a thing as XT flat peddles. I was ok with that.
  • + 3
 20% VAT.
  • + 1
 Does anyone have that iXS Xult? Not many reviews of it but it seems nice.
  • + 1
 Just got one a few weeks ago. Pretty well ventilated and the cheek pads come out easily if you need to pedal in it. Did a few lift days and an enduro race with it and was happy. Hotter than than a half lid climbing, but not terrible. Very comfortable descending.
  • + 1
 Great helmet, I only use it for DH though.
  • - 1
 CRC, XT 11 speed drivetrain, $314, yet this British company is charging us Brits £299 which is equal to around $389.... fleeced again
  • + 7
 Hardly, that US price doesn't have sales tax added on which varies from state to state, the UK price has VAT included. Take VAT off, it's about £240, convert to USD = 312. You get it cheaper. Never been to the states, how come I can understand this?
  • + 2
 449 Canadian whos getting fleeced?
  • + 1
 You brits need to chip in for your royal family paycheck. Enjoy the weddings.
  • + 1
 Fox jersey for $88.xx cad...gtfo
  • - 1
 these arnt very INTENSE...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.097950
Mobile Version of Website