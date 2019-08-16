Online Deals - August 2019

Jenson USA Logo

$2,399.99
Was: $3,500.00 (37% off)
CHROMAG WIDEANGLE NX EAGLE JENSON USA EXCLUSIVE BUILD
Sold by Jenson USA



$296.99
Was: $495 (53% off)
TROY LEE DESIGNS D3 CARBON MIPS HELMET
Sold by Jenson USA





$614.99
Was: $1,024.00 (40 % off)
FOX 34 FLOAT SC FACTORY REMOTE 27.5 2019
Sold by Jenson USA



$139.99
Was: $275 (53% off)
SCOTT MTB PREMIUM SHOES
Sold by Jenson USA







$76.49 - $139
Was: $139.00
Troy Lee Designs A1 MIPS Bike Helmet
Sold by Evo


$37.50
Was: $74.99
Leatt 3DF 5.0 Knee Guard
Sold by Evo



$74.99
Was: $129.95
Fox Livewire Shorts
Sold by Evo


Save $800 to $1400
Evil Bikes
Sold by Evo








$74.95 CAD
Was: $104.95CAD
Oakley Crowbar MX Goggles
Sold by Dunbar



$105.95 CAD
Was: $124.95 CAD
Dainese Armoform Knee Guards
Sold by Dunbar



$59.95 CAD
Was: $69.95 CAD
Shimano Saint Brake Pads
Sold by Dunbar


Starts at $4,199.95
Contact us for a quote
Sold by Dunbar





$5,999.99
Was: $6,949.99
SB6 C-SERIES GX RAW/GY XL
Sold by Calgary Cycles


$649.99
Was: $749.99
ScottAspect 960
Sold by Calgary Cycles




$5,499.99
Was: $6,500.00
Argon 18KRYPTON GF KIT2 DI2 DARK GREY MATTE
Sold by Calgary Cycles


$45.99
Was: $66.99
SombrioSecond Decade Alder Jersey
Sold by Calgary Cycles




$65.00 CAD
Was: $119.95 CAD
Maxxis Minion DHF 29 x 2.5" WT 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts



Starting at $65.00 CAD
Was: $119.95 CAD
Maxxis Minion DHR II 29 x 2.4" WT 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts







$79.00 CAD
Was: $109.95 CAD
Sunrace MX8 11 Speed Cassette (11-42T)
TBS Bike Parts




$22.50 CAD
Was: $59.95 CAD
Avid HS-1 Disc Brake Rotor (160mm or 180mm)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts









$6499.99 CAD
Was: $7799.99 CAD
2019 Rocky Mountain Instinct BC Edition, Carbon 90
Sold by Gearhub Sports



$587.99 CAD
Was: $839.99 CAD
Eclypse Carbon Rear Wheel, S9 DB, 27.5
Sold by Gearhub Sports







$239.00 CAD
Was: $299.00 CAD
100% Status D-Day Youth DH/BMX Helmet
Sold by Gearhub Sports




$134.99 CAD
Was: $174.99 CAD
EVOC tailgate pad, M/L (136 x 85 x 2 cm)
Sold by Gearhub Sports







Save up to $1500
Kona Process Bike Sale!
Sold by Cambria Bike



Save up to 50%
DT Swiss / Enve Wheels
Sold by Cambria Bike




All 50% off
Leatt Glove Sale
Sold by Cambria Bike



All On Sale
Juliana Bike & Demo Sale
Sold by Cambria Bike







$599
Was: $1030 (42% off)
RockShox Lyrik RCT3 29" Fork
Sold by levelninesports



$180
Was: $262 (31% off)
SRAM X1 1400 Crankset
Sold by levelninesports




$69.99
Was: $114.99 (39% off)
7iDP M2 Helmet
Sold by levelninesports



$3199
Was: $5999.97 (50% off)
Cannondale Trigger 2 2018 Mountain Bike
Sold by levelninesports






$51.97
Was: $79.95
Backcountry Arcylon Long-Sleeve Jersey - Women's
Sold by Backcountry


$79.95
(when you use code: PINKBIKE20)
Was: $99.95
Backcountry Empire Bike Short - Women's
Sold by Backcountry




$44.96
Was: $59.95
Backcountry Armstrong Short-Sleeve Jersey - Men's
Sold by Backcountry



$47.95
(when you use code: PINKBIKE20)
Was: $59.95
Backcountry Covert Liner Short - Men's
Sold by Backcountry





Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.

End of Summer 48-Hour Mega Sale
For 2-Days Only, all Pinkbike and Trailforks merch up to 50% off
No Code necessary - sale price will be reflected directly on the website August 29th-30th, 2019

Sold by Pinkbike




Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


8 Comments

  • + 6
 I'm just excited for $60 brake pads.
  • + 1
 I actually scrolled back up to double check that.
  • + 1
 CRAZY
  • + 1
 Since when are brake pads $70 regular price???
  • + 3
 LAMO paid 16.99 for two of thoose Ava is rotors on amazon yesterday. Also go f*ck yourself 60 brake pads?
  • + 2
 PB comments about NX Eagle coming in 3...2...1...
  • + 5
 Hey, at least it's better than SX Eagle
  • + 1
 @matt-15: not much of a compliment

