Online Deals - August 2020

Aug 7, 2020
Jenson USA Logo

$3,899.35
Was: $5,999.00
Kona Operator CR Bike 2019
Sold by Jenson USA




$3,360.00
Was: $4,200.00
Eminent Onset NX Eagle Jenson Exclusive Build
Sold by Jenson USA




$179.99
Was: $239
PNW Bachelor Solo Dropper Post
Sold by Jenson USA



$49.99
Was: $92
Maxxis Ardent Race 27.5 Tire
Sold by Jenson USA










$3,199.99
Was: $3,799.99
Devinci Troy 29 12s evo Complete Mountain Bike 2020
Sold by Evo



$39.99
Was: $60.00
Troy Lee Designs Ruckus Jersey
Sold by Evo






$24.99
Was: $42.00
Troy Lee Designs Ruckus Bike Glove
Sold by Evo



$2,249.99
Was: $2,399.99
Marin Headlands 1
Sold by Evo








$19.99
Was: $27.99
Crank Brothers B14 Multi-Tool
Sold by levelninesports



$54.99
Was: $129.99
FSA Gravity Low Rise CSI Handlebar
Sold by levelninesports





$10.99
Was: $57.99
MKS US-B Step-In Mountain Bike Pedals
Sold by levelninesports


$79.99
Was: $249
Hayes Prime MC & Stroker Ace Brake Combo - OEM
Sold by levelninesports







$47.96
SAVE 20% when you use the code: PBUBPSAVE20
Was: $59.95
iXS Hack Jersey
Sold by Gravity Cartel



$148
SAVE 20% when you use the code: PBUBPSAVE20
Was: $185
iXS Flow Upper Body Protection
Sold by Gravity Cartel




$175.20
SAVE 20% when you use the code: PBUBPSAVE20
Was: $219
iXS Carve Upper Body Protection
Sold by Gravity Cartel



$212
SAVE 20% when you use the code: PBUBPSAVE20
Was: $265
iXS Trigger Upper Body Protective
Sold by Gravity Cartel







Images for December 2016 s Online Deals.


$29.00 CAD
Was: $59.95 CAD
SRAM Centerline Disc Brake Rotor
Sold by TBS Bike Parts



$145.00 CAD
Was: $189.95 CAD
Shimano SLX M7100 Brakes
Sold by TBS Bike Parts




$69.00 CAD
Was: $119.95 CAD
Maxxis Minion DHR II 29 x 2.4" WT 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts



$6.00 CAD
Was: $12.50 CAD
Maxxis Freeride Presta Tubes (27.5 or 29")
Sold by TBS Bike Parts







Up to 25% Off

All Sombrio Clothing
Sold by Calgary Cycles




Select Models are 25% Off

Continental Tires - Der Baron 26 inch, Der Kaiser All Sizes, and Trail King 29er
Sold by Calgary Cycles








$2,469
Was: $3,800
Yeti Cycles SB6 Turq Mountain Bike Frame

Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$1,600
Was: $2,000
Sram XX1 Eagle AXS DUB Groupset - Boost
Sold by Competitive Cyclist




$119.95
Was: $160
Shimano SH-AM9 Bike Cycling Shoe - Men's
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$43.99
Was: $54.99
Vittoria Mezcal III G2.0 4C XCR Tire - 29in

Sold by Competitive Cyclist





Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.



Pinkbike Arch Crew Heavyweight Sweatshirt - Deep Pink

US$32.99
Was: $42.99
Sale ends: August 31, 2020 at 11:59pm Pacific Time
Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.





Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


Posted In:
Contests and Deals Online Deals Sponsored


7 Comments

  • 5 0
 Torn if I am thrown money at mks step in pedals or a freeride tube.
  • 3 0
 I don’t know man, those pedals are looking really good.
  • 2 0
 Wait... no Intense Deals?!
  • 5 0
 $1600 for a drivetrain is pretty intense.
  • 2 0
 @scjeremy: when you smash that derailleur off on a rock the same as a cheap one, you will know it was money well spent
  • 1 0
 Maybe one of these days they will sell off all those old Yeti 27.5 frames.....
  • 2 0
 $79 for those hayes is a bit tempting

