Online Deals: August 2021

Aug 6, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  




$42.8
Was: $85.6
Schwalbe Pro One Tire - Tubeless
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$57.60
Was: $72
Maxxis Aggressor EXO/TR - Tire 27.5in
Sold by Competitive Cyclist




$79.95
Was: $160
Specialized 2FO Clip 2.0 Mountain Bike Shoe
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$89.96
Was: $299.95
Giro Empire ACC Cycling Shoe - Women's

Sold by Competitive Cyclist






$499.88
Was: $550.00
SRAM, XG-1295 X01 Eagle, Cassette, Speed: 12, 10-52T, Black
Sold by gearhub



$472.00
Was: $522.00
Box, Two Prime9 Groupset, 9 Speed, Multi-Shift Kit, 11-50t, Black
Sold by gearhub





$64.99
Was: $119.99
Goodyear, Newton-ST, Tire, 27.5''x2.40, Folding, Tubeless Ready, Dynamic:R/T, EN Ultimate, 240TPI, Black
Sold by gearhub


$848.00
Was: $1,199.99
Eclypse, DB729 Trail Boost XD, Wheel, Front and Rear, 27.5'' / 584, Holes: F: 28, R: 28, F: 15mm, R: 12mm, F: 110, R: 148, Disc IS 6-bolt, SRAM XD, Pair, Black
Sold by gearhub








$14.99 (While Supplies Last)
Was: $18.99
Peaty's Foaming Drivetrain Degreaser

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$68.99 (While Supplies Last)
Was: $90.99
Peaty's Tubeless Conversion Kit - MTB

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$34.99 (While Supplies Last)
Was: $64.99
Fox Racing Women's Ranger SS Jersey

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$1099.99
Was: $1214.99
Saris Superclamp EX 4 Bike Hitch Rack

Sold by northstarbicycles




$159.99
Was: $199.99
Fasthouse Fastline 2.0 Pant

Sold by northstarbicycles




$69.99
Was: $99.99
Fasthouse Alloy Long Sleeve Jerseys

Sold by northstarbicycles




$189.99
Was: $229.99
TLD A2 Mips Helmet - Black

Sold by northstarbicycles









All Grim Donut Merch

20% off for the month of August

Sale ends: August 31st 2021 at 11:59pm Pacific Time
Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.





Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


7 Comments

  • 5 1
 Box components killing it ! Not a bad groupset for the price of an XO cassette.
  • 1 0
 Didnt get great reviews from what I saw. That was when you could actually get hold of components from other manufacturers though! Suppose that's a big plus for Box!
  • 1 0
 2 season deep on Box three here's the long term review

3 derailleurs deep alread , not bent or crash on it .. 1rst one developped play at the rivet and snapped from vibration , 2nd (warrantied) started developping play at the same place so I warrantied again and paid the difference for a box two.

Box two looks really good but now I have 2 skipping gear, changed chain, chainring and hanger already .. looks like that casette is dead after 1000km only.

to be fair , I would go the shimano 11speed from AliExpress before going back to box. Shipping and import duties are a joke too for Canadian
  • 2 0
 Was about to go grab my torch and pitchfork over that X01 cassette being a "deal" at $500 until I realized it was in CAD lol
  • 2 1
 Tough going these days.....
  • 2 0
 No intense?? Pass.
  • 2 1
 DEAL ?? THEFT

