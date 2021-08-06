Online Deals: August 2021



$42.8

Was: $85.6

Schwalbe Pro One Tire - Tubeless

Sold by Competitive Cyclist







$57.60

Was: $72

Maxxis Aggressor EXO/TR - Tire 27.5in

Sold by Competitive Cyclist









$79.95

Was: $160

Specialized 2FO Clip 2.0 Mountain Bike Shoe

Sold by Competitive Cyclist







$89.96

Was: $299.95

Giro Empire ACC Cycling Shoe - Women's



Sold by Competitive Cyclist







$499.88

Was: $550.00

SRAM, XG-1295 X01 Eagle, Cassette, Speed: 12, 10-52T, Black

Sold by gearhub







$472.00

Was: $522.00

Box, Two Prime9 Groupset, 9 Speed, Multi-Shift Kit, 11-50t, Black

Sold by gearhub











$64.99

Was: $119.99

Goodyear, Newton-ST, Tire, 27.5''x2.40, Folding, Tubeless Ready, Dynamic:R/T, EN Ultimate, 240TPI, Black

Sold by gearhub





$848.00

Was: $1,199.99

Eclypse, DB729 Trail Boost XD, Wheel, Front and Rear, 27.5'' / 584, Holes: F: 28, R: 28, F: 15mm, R: 12mm, F: 110, R: 148, Disc IS 6-bolt, SRAM XD, Pair, Black

Sold by gearhub









$14.99 (While Supplies Last)

Was: $18.99

Peaty's Foaming Drivetrain Degreaser



Sold by Calgary Cycles









$68.99 (While Supplies Last)

Was: $90.99

Peaty's Tubeless Conversion Kit - MTB



Sold by Calgary Cycles









$34.99 (While Supplies Last)

Was: $64.99

Fox Racing Women's Ranger SS Jersey



Sold by Calgary Cycles









Check out our store for more great deals!

















$1099.99

Was: $1214.99

Saris Superclamp EX 4 Bike Hitch Rack



Sold by northstarbicycles









$159.99

Was: $199.99

Fasthouse Fastline 2.0 Pant



Sold by northstarbicycles









$69.99

Was: $99.99

Fasthouse Alloy Long Sleeve Jerseys



Sold by northstarbicycles









$189.99

Was: $229.99

TLD A2 Mips Helmet - Black



Sold by northstarbicycles









Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.

All Grim Donut Merch

20% off for the month of August

Sale ends: August 31st 2021 at 11:59pm Pacific Time

Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.