Online Deals - August 2022

Aug 9, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  



C$7,777.77
Was: C$8,399.00
ROCKY MOUNTAIN, SLAYER C70 2021 (29)

Sold by gearhub


C$11,111.00
Was: C$11,999.00
ROCKY MOUNTAIN, INSTINCT C90 2021
Sold by gearhub




C$8,888.88
Was: C$9,399.00
ROCKY MOUNTAIN, INSTINCT C70 COIL 2021

Sold by gearhub


C$9,877.00
Was: C$12,549.00
ROCKY MOUNTAIN, ALTITUDE C90 RALLY ED (27.5) 2021
Sold by gearhub








$899.99
Was: $1139
Fox Racing Shox 36 Factory Series

Sold by Summit Bicycles




$106.48
Was: $219.99
Lazer Sport Jackal KinetiCore

Sold by Summit Bicycles








Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.




PINKBIKE RACING
Sold by Pinkbike








Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


Posted In:
Contests and Deals Online Deals Sponsored


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Whistler 2022
137907 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022
137564 views
Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022
98267 views
First Look: All-New Bird Aeris 9
42163 views
Timed Training Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup DH 2022
41324 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2022
38952 views
Video: Testing Fox's Prototype Electronic Suspension with Jesse Melamed
35959 views
Track Walk & Tech Randoms: Mont Sainte Anne DH World Cup 2022
33156 views

7 Comments

  • 6 0
 Is the deal that they saved me shipping on a 10k+ bike..?
  • 5 0
 Waiting for the comments to see where the real deals are.
  • 2 0
 This one is alright if you're into that kind of thing
www.tbsbikeparts.com/product/sram-gx-eagle-axs-upgrade-kit
  • 2 0
 Pearl's blowing out some basic flat pedal shoes from last year : www.pearlizumi.com/products/mens-x-alp-flow-15191904?variant=40648804466859
  • 4 0
 $25 USD and $105 CAD. Wow.
  • 3 0
 Slim pickins
  • 2 0
 These deals aren’t as intense as they once were





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008494
Mobile Version of Website