Online Deals - August 2022

C$7,777.77 Was: C$8,399.00 ROCKY MOUNTAIN, SLAYER C70 2021 (29) Sold by gearhub C$11,111.00 Was: C$11,999.00 ROCKY MOUNTAIN, INSTINCT C90 2021 Sold by gearhub C$8,888.88 Was: C$9,399.00 ROCKY MOUNTAIN, INSTINCT C70 COIL 2021 Sold by gearhub C$9,877.00 Was: C$12,549.00 ROCKY MOUNTAIN, ALTITUDE C90 RALLY ED (27.5) 2021 Sold by gearhub $899.99 Was: $1139 Fox Racing Shox 36 Factory Series Sold by Summit Bicycles $106.48 Was: $219.99 Lazer Sport Jackal KinetiCore Sold by Summit Bicycles Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.
PINKBIKE RACING Sold by Pinkbike
Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.
7 Comments
www.tbsbikeparts.com/product/sram-gx-eagle-axs-upgrade-kit