Online Deals - Black Friday 2018

Nov 23, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  





$3,299.00 USD // $4,199.00 CAD // $4,999.00 AUD
Was: $3,599.00 USD // $4,599.00 CAD // $5,149.00 AUD
META AM V4.2 BC EDITION
Sold by Commencal
USA // Canada // Australia

$4,999.00 USD // $5,999.00 CAD // €4,799.00 EU
Was: $5,299.00 USD // $6,499.00 CAD // €4,999.00 EU
META POWER 29
Sold by Commencal
USA // Canada // Europe

$2,999.00 USD // $4,499.00 CAD // €3,499.00 EU
Was: $3,499.00 USD // $4,999.00 CAD // €3,799.00 EU
FURIOUS BC
Sold by Commencal
USA // Canada // Europe
$2,999.00 USD // $3,999.00 CAD // €2,999.00 EU
Was: $3,299.00 USD // $4,399.00 CAD // €3,299.00 EU
SUPREME 27 ESSENTIAL
Sold by Commencal
USA // Canada // Europe


Jenson USA Logo

$33.99 USD
Was: $40.00 USD (15% off)
SDG BEL-AIR STEEL SADDLE
Sold by Jenson USA


$22.99 USD
Was: $28.95 USA (21% off)
ODI ELITE PRO LOCK-ON GRIPS
Sold by Jenson USA



$59.99 USD
Was: $139.95 USD (57% off)
ROYAL MATRIX CYCLING RAIN JACKET

Sold by Jenson USA


$39.99 USD
Was: $99.99 USD (60% off)
WELLGO MG21 MAGNESIUM PLATFORM PEDALS
Sold by Jenson USA






$41.99 USD
Was: $87.90 USD (52% off)
IXS Flow Evo+Knee Guard 2018
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles


$83.99 - $180.00 USD
Was: $180.00 USD (Up to 53% off)
Five Ten Hellcat Pro MTB Shoes 2018
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles



$335.99 USD - Includes free tires!
Was: $519.99 USD (35% off)
Nukeproof Horizon MTB Wheelset
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles


$143.99 - $283.49 USD
Was: $372.00 USD (Up to 61% off)
Crank Brothers Highline Dropper Seatpost
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles





Up To 60% Off
evo Black Friday Sale

Sold by evo


$47.99 USD
Was: $74.99 USD (36% off)
Leatt 3DF 5.0 Knee Guard
Sold by evo



$191.20 USD
Was: $239.00 USD (20% off)
Troy Lee Designs D3 Fiberlite Bike Helmet
Sold by evo


$47.99 USD
Was: $99.95 USD (52% off)
Fox Sergeant Shorts
Sold by evo





20% Off

2018 Fox Suspensions

Sold by Dunbar


$704.95 CAD
Was: $938.95 CAD (25% off)
Stans Flow MK3 / Hope Pro 4 Hubs Wheelset
Sold by Dunbar



30% Off
Maxxis Tires

Sold by Dunbar


40% Off
All Troy Lee Designs D3 Helmets

Sold by Dunbar





$399.99 USD
Was: $599.99 USD (33% off)
Performance Wheelhouse - Stan's NoTubes Arch MK3 Mountain Bike Wheelset + EXTRA 30% OFF Lowest Price & Totally Free Shipping!
Sold by Performance Bicycle


$108.97 USD
Was: $139.99 USA (22% off)
Camelbak M.U.L.E. NV 100 Hydration Pack + EXTRA 30% OFF Lowest Price & Totally Free Shipping

Sold by Performance Bicycle



$59.99 USD
Was: $79.99 USD (25% off)
Performance Exclusive WTB Rocket Elite Saddle + EXTRA 30% OFF Lowest Price & Totally Free Shipping
Sold by Performance Bicycle


$89.99 USD
Was: $129.99 USD (31% off)
Forté Clutch Carbon Flat MTB Handlebar + EXTRA 30% OFF Lowest Price & Totally Free Shipping
Sold by Performance Bicycle




$90.00 USD
30% Off Sitewide with Promo Code: blackfriday-18
Was: $130.00 USD (30% off)
Seventh Photochromic antiFOG
Sold by RYDERS EYEWEAR


$105.00
30% Off Sitewide with Promo Code: blackfriday-18
Was: $150.00 USD (30% off)
Pemby colourBOOST
Sold by RYDERS EYEWEAR


$168.00 USD
30% Off Sitewide with Promo Code: blackfriday-18
Was: $240.00 USD (30% off)
Roam FYRE
Sold by RYDERS EYEWEAR





Up to $600 Off

Up to $600 off select Fezzari Bicycles
Sold by Fezzari Bicycles


$2,399.00 USD
Was: $2,999.00 USD (20% off)
Cascade Peak 29er
Sold by Fezzari Bicycles



Free Shipping and Tubeless setup *US only. $185 value
2019 Fezzari La Sal Peak
Sold by Fezzari Bicycles


$1,749.00 USD
Was: $2,199.00 USD (20% off)
Fezzari Kings Peak Carbon Fat Bike
Sold by Fezzari Bicycles





£34.99
30% Off Sitewide with Promo Code: PINKBLACK
Was: £49.99 (30% off)
Nano EVO Pedals
Sold by Superstar Components


£160.99
30% Off Sitewide with Promo Code: PINKBLACK
Was: £299.99 (46% off)
Switch Boost Wheelset
Sold by Superstar Components



£20.99
30% Off Sitewide with Promo Code: PINKBLACK
Was: £29.99 (30% off)
UK Made Raptor Chainrings
Sold by Superstar Components


£195.99
30% Off Sitewide with Promo Code: PINKBLACK
Was: £279.99 (30% off)
24" Kids Performance Wheelset
Sold by Superstar Components




Spend $50 and get a free Calendar
Sold by PINKBIKE




3 Comments

  • + 2
 Hmmm I wonder which place the Mk3/Flow wheelset is gonna be bought most from...Dunbar for 704CAD or performance for 399usd.
  • + 1
 Does Pinkbike get royalties for that PINKBLACK discount code? The regular code Superstar provides is BLACKMAGIC...
  • + 1
 Superstar run a discount so often anyway (like many others do) that 'black friday' is hardly worth bothering with - it will all be on sale again in a week anyway.

Post a Comment



