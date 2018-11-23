Online Deals - Black Friday 2018



$3,299.00 USD // $4,199.00 CAD // $4,999.00 AUD

Was: $3,599.00 USD // $4,599.00 CAD // $5,149.00 AUD

META AM V4.2 BC EDITION

Sold by Commencal

//



USA // Canada // Australia $4,999.00 USD // $5,999.00 CAD // €4,799.00 EU

Was: $5,299.00 USD // $6,499.00 CAD // €4,999.00 EU

META POWER 29

Sold by Commencal

//

USA // Canada // Europe

$2,999.00 USD // $4,499.00 CAD // €3,499.00 EU

Was: $3,499.00 USD // $4,999.00 CAD // €3,799.00 EU

FURIOUS BC

Sold by Commencal

//

USA // Canada // Europe $2,999.00 USD // $3,999.00 CAD // €2,999.00 EU

Was: $3,299.00 USD // $4,399.00 CAD // €3,299.00 EU

SUPREME 27 ESSENTIAL

Sold by Commencal

//

USA // Canada // Europe

$33.99 USD

Was: $40.00 USD (15% off)

SDG BEL-AIR STEEL SADDLE

Sold by Jenson USA





$22.99 USD

Was: $28.95 USA (21% off)

ODI ELITE PRO LOCK-ON GRIPS

Sold by Jenson USA







$59.99 USD

Was: $139.95 USD (57% off)

ROYAL MATRIX CYCLING RAIN JACKET



Sold by Jenson USA





$39.99 USD

Was: $99.99 USD (60% off)

WELLGO MG21 MAGNESIUM PLATFORM PEDALS

Sold by Jenson USA







$41.99 USD

Was: $87.90 USD (52% off)

IXS Flow Evo+Knee Guard 2018

Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles





$83.99 - $180.00 USD

Was: $180.00 USD (Up to 53% off)

Five Ten Hellcat Pro MTB Shoes 2018

Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles







$335.99 USD - Includes free tires!

Was: $519.99 USD (35% off)

Nukeproof Horizon MTB Wheelset

Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles





$143.99 - $283.49 USD

Was: $372.00 USD (Up to 61% off)

Crank Brothers Highline Dropper Seatpost

Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles







Up To 60% Off

evo Black Friday Sale



Sold by evo





$47.99 USD

Was: $74.99 USD (36% off)

Leatt 3DF 5.0 Knee Guard

Sold by evo







$191.20 USD

Was: $239.00 USD (20% off)

Troy Lee Designs D3 Fiberlite Bike Helmet

Sold by evo





$47.99 USD

Was: $99.95 USD (52% off)

Fox Sergeant Shorts

Sold by evo







20% Off



2018 Fox Suspensions



Sold by Dunbar





$704.95 CAD

Was: $938.95 CAD (25% off)

Stans Flow MK3 / Hope Pro 4 Hubs Wheelset

Sold by Dunbar







30% Off

Maxxis Tires



Sold by Dunbar





40% Off

All Troy Lee Designs D3 Helmets



Sold by Dunbar







$399.99 USD

Was: $599.99 USD (33% off)

Performance Wheelhouse - Stan's NoTubes Arch MK3 Mountain Bike Wheelset + EXTRA 30% OFF Lowest Price & Totally Free Shipping!

Sold by Performance Bicycle





$108.97 USD

Was: $139.99 USA (22% off)

Camelbak M.U.L.E. NV 100 Hydration Pack + EXTRA 30% OFF Lowest Price & Totally Free Shipping



Sold by Performance Bicycle







$59.99 USD

Was: $79.99 USD (25% off)

Performance Exclusive WTB Rocket Elite Saddle + EXTRA 30% OFF Lowest Price & Totally Free Shipping

Sold by Performance Bicycle





$89.99 USD

Was: $129.99 USD (31% off)

Forté Clutch Carbon Flat MTB Handlebar + EXTRA 30% OFF Lowest Price & Totally Free Shipping

Sold by Performance Bicycle







$90.00 USD

30% Off Sitewide with Promo Code: blackfriday-18

Was: $130.00 USD (30% off)

Seventh Photochromic antiFOG

Sold by RYDERS EYEWEAR





$105.00

30% Off Sitewide with Promo Code: blackfriday-18

Was: $150.00 USD (30% off)

Pemby colourBOOST

Sold by RYDERS EYEWEAR







$168.00 USD

30% Off Sitewide with Promo Code: blackfriday-18

Was: $240.00 USD (30% off)

Roam FYRE

Sold by RYDERS EYEWEAR







Up to $600 Off



Up to $600 off select Fezzari Bicycles

Sold by Fezzari Bicycles





$2,399.00 USD

Was: $2,999.00 USD (20% off)

Cascade Peak 29er

Sold by Fezzari Bicycles







Free Shipping and Tubeless setup *US only. $185 value

2019 Fezzari La Sal Peak

Sold by Fezzari Bicycles





$1,749.00 USD

Was: $2,199.00 USD (20% off)

Fezzari Kings Peak Carbon Fat Bike

Sold by Fezzari Bicycles







£34.99

30% Off Sitewide with Promo Code: PINKBLACK

Was: £49.99 (30% off)

Nano EVO Pedals

Sold by Superstar Components





£160.99

30% Off Sitewide with Promo Code: PINKBLACK

Was: £299.99 (46% off)

Switch Boost Wheelset

Sold by Superstar Components







£20.99

30% Off Sitewide with Promo Code: PINKBLACK

Was: £29.99 (30% off)

UK Made Raptor Chainrings

Sold by Superstar Components





£195.99

30% Off Sitewide with Promo Code: PINKBLACK

Was: £279.99 (30% off)

24" Kids Performance Wheelset

Sold by Superstar Components







Spend $50 and get a free Calendar

Sold by PINKBIKE









Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB Store and head to the Buy and Sell page to find more great deals and cool gear.