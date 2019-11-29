Online Deals - Black Friday 2019

EUR €2699,10 // US $2699,10 // CA $3869,10 Was: EUR €3499 (M, L, XL) // US $3399 // CA $4999 (M, L) META TR 29 RACE 2019 Sold by Commencal EUR
EUR €2879,10 // US $2969,10 // CA $3779,10 // NZ $4229,10 // AU $4139,10 Original Price : EUR €3199 (M) // US $3299 (S,M,L) // CA $4199 (S, M) // NZ $5299 (S, L) // AU $4599 (S) META AM 29 ESSENTIAL FOX SAND 2019 Sold by Commencal EUR
€3599,10 // US $3599,1 // CA $4499,10 // AU $4449,10 Original price : €4299 // US $4299 (S, M, L) // CA $5699 // AU $5999 (M) FURIOUS RACE 2019 Sold by Commencal EUR
CA $4049,10 // US $3005,10 // AU $4139,10 Original price : CA $4499 // US $3339 (XL) // AU $4799 (XL) CLASH ESSENTIAL FOX BRUSHED 2019 Sold by Commencal CA
$4,799.20 USD Was: $5,999.00 USD KONA PROCESS 153 CR/DL 27.5" 2019 Sold by Jenson USA $5,159.99 USD Was: $8,599.99 USD MARIN WOLF RIDGE PRO BIKE 2019 Sold by Jenson USA $3,499.99 USD Was: $5,800.00 USD EVIL WRECKONING XT JENSON USA EXCLUSIVE BUILD Sold by Jenson USA $3,499.99 USD Was: $4,844.99 USD EVIL FOLLOWING V1 GX EAGLE JENSON USA EXCLUSIVE BUILD Sold by Jenson USA $69.97 USD Was: $139.00 USD Troy Lee Designs A1 MIPS Helmet evo Black Friday Sale Sold by evo $72.24 USD Was: $84.99 USD Leatt 3DF 5.0 Knee Guard Sold by evo $3,999.00 USD Was: $5,799.00 USD Evil Following MB GX Eagle Mountain Bike Sold by evo $79.99 USD Was: $119.95 USD Thule GateMate Tailgate Pad Sold by evo $104.95 CAD Was: $139.95 CAD Race Face Ambush Knee pads Sold by Dunbar $85.95 CAD Was: $115.95 CAD Maxxis Shorty Sold by Dunbar $231.95 CAD Was: $289.95 CAD Gemini Lights Sold by Dunbar $6587.95 CAD Was: $9219.95 CAD 2018 Specialized Enduro Coil 29/6Fattie Sold by Dunbar $63.00 CAD Was: $109.95 CAD Maxxis Assegai 27.5 or 29 x 2.5WT 3C/EXO/TR Sold by TBS Bike Parts $59.00 CAD Was: $119.95 CAD Maxxis DHF 27.5 or 29 x 2.5WT 3C/MaxxTerra/EXO/TR Sold by TBS Bike Parts $59.00 CAD Was: $119.95 CAD DHF 27.5 or 29 x 2.5WT 3C/MaxxTerra/EXO/TR Sold by TBS Bike Parts $50.00 CAD Was: $129.95 CAD Schwalbe Magic Mary EVO ADDIX Soft 27.5 x 2.35" or 2.6″ SnakeSkin Tire Sold by TBS Bike Parts Save 30% Off Turner Frame RFX Frame Sold by Cambria Bike Save 30% Off Santa Cruz Bronson XE Sold by Cambria Bike Save 35% Off Five Ten Freerider Contact Flat Pedal Shoes Sold by Cambria Bike up to 50% Off TLD Mirage D3 Carbon helmet Sold by Cambria Bike Rudy Project Defender Sunglasses Black Friday Price (30% Off): $122.49 - $157.49Was: $174.99 - $224.99 Sold by Rudy
Shop Pinkbike's Black Friday sale and get deals up to 50% off without having to go to a store. Our sale runs through the end of Cyber Monday on December 1st. We are also offering free global shipping on orders over $75*. While supplies last Sale ends December 1, 2019 at 11:59PM PT *Offer applies to $75 USD before taxes and shipping charges included No code necessary. Prices as marked and shipping discount will auto-apply at checkout. Sold by PINKBIKE
Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.
Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.
