Online Deals - Black Friday 2020

Nov 27, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  



EUR 299€
Was: EUR 349€
SKIS COMMENCAL CLASH 2020 NARDO GREY
Sold by Commencal




EUR 2,499€
Original Price : EUR 2,799€
META HT 24 POWER GREY 2020
Sold by Commencal





EUR 3,699€
Original price: EUR 3,999€
NEW SUPREME DH 29 RACE 2020
Sold by Commencal











Check out our store for more great deals!







Jenson USA Logo

$4,850.00 USD
Was: $6,800.00 USD
Evil the Following MB SLX Jenson USA Exclusive Build
Sold by Jenson USA


$195.99 USD
Was: $279 USD
E* Thirteen TRS+ Dropper Post
Sold by Jenson USA



$275 USD
Was: $499.99 USD
Leatt DBX 6.0 Carbon V23 Fullface Helmet

Sold by Jenson USA


$4,299.99 USD
Was: $5,000.00 USD
Eminent Haste NX Jenson USA Exclusive Build
Sold by Jenson USA






$44.99
Was: $80.00
EVOC Long Sleeve Jersey
evo Black Friday Sale

Sold by evo


$3,199.99
Was: $3,799.00
Troy 29 SLX 12s evo Complete Mountain Bike
Sold by evo



$94.99
Was: $139.00
Troy Lee Designs A1 MIPS Bike Helmet
Sold by evo


$22.50
Was: $30.00
Pearl Izumi Divide Bike Gloves
Sold by evo







$1,259.99
Was: $1,799.00
Ohlins RXF36 29 COIL TTX22 165MM

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$7,499.99 - $11499.99
Was: $9,799.00 - $13,999.00
ALL INSTOCK 2020 SANTA CRUZ HECKLERS (+Gift Card)

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$2,500.00
Was: $8,500.00
Range C 29 Fox Suspension/Parts Kit Build

Sold by Calgary Cycles




Check out our store for more great deals!










$999.95
Was: $1,599.95
Race Face Atlas 27.5 Wheelset
Sold by Dunbar


$1799.95
Was: $2,299.95
Race Face Next-R 27.5 Wheelset
Sold by Dunbar



$19.95
Was: $32.95
Finish Line EasyPro Brush Set
Sold by Dunbar


Start at $74.95
Was: Start at $124.95
Specialized Saddles
Sold by Dunbar







$2,639
Was: $3,299
Evil Bikes The Calling Mountain Bike Frame
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$449.99
Was: $749.99
Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire GPS Watch
Sold by Competitive Cyclist




$71.99
Was: $89.99
Crank Brothers Doubleshot Pedals
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$114.4
Was: $143
Sram GX XG-1150 11-Speed Cassette

Sold by Competitive Cyclist






$235.00 CAD
Was: $349.95 CAD
Shimano Saint M820 Brakes
Sold by TBS Bike Parts


$77.00 CAD
Was: $114.95 CAD
Maxxis Minion DHR II 29 x 2.4″ WT 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO+ Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts



$77.00 CAD
Was: $124.95 CAD
Maxxis Assegai 29 x 2.5″ WT 3C MaxxGrip TR Tire (DH casing)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts


$64.00 CAD
Was: $99.95 CAD
Maxxis Aggressor 29 x 2.50″ WT TR EXO Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts





$429.99
Was: $633.99
Nukeproof Horizon V2 29" Boost Pair with ARD
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles


$74.99
Was: $141.99
Nukeproof Horizon Carbon Riser Bars
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles



$40.00
Was: $60.49
Maxxis Minion DHR II Wide Trail Tyre (EXO - TR)
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles


$60.00
Was: $91.00
LifeLine Bike Tool Kit - 37 Piece
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles





$8.45
Was: $12.99 to $16.99
Tubeless Sealant Injector
Sold by KOM Cycling


$11.05
Was: $16.99
Tubeless Tire Repair Tool (8 Colors Available)
Sold by KOM Cycling



$16.24
Was: $24.99
GoPro Computer Mount for Garmin and Wahoo Computers
Sold by KOM Cycling


$4.99
Was: $9.99
Tubeless Tire Lever Set
Sold by KOM Cycling






Sign up for Trailforks PRO this holiday weekend to Save 30% off your Subscription for LIFE!
Offer Expires Monday Nov 30th 23:59pm
Offer Only Available via the Link Below:


Sold by TRAILFORKS


Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


9 Comments

  • 9 0
 Can we get a uk/Europe one too please
  • 5 0
 Not sure that Norco Range price is accurate... either that or I don’t have the 70% discount code...
  • 1 0
 Yeah I almost jumped on that! Untill I went to the site and saw it didn't check out. My partner did get a wicked good deal on a hightower there though. A good site to watch. I guess there must have been a software issue or whatever in this article.
  • 2 0
 Pretty sure the only thing in my price range is the free look at Calgary cycle.
  • 1 2
 I put the Range on for 2500$; then said, "nah tricked" 5999$. Because I am an evil genius. It comes with the territory. I don't like to sell things for good prices, and, "trickin' is truckin' " as they say. I'm probably doing it to troll hard, and I might actually be a legitimate evil genius, but nobody knows at these prices, nor wants to find out.
  • 1 0
 @Kramz: go home you're drunk.
  • 1 0
 This looks like a list of aging inventory they can't sell. Sadly that also appears to include sets of 27.5" wheels! Those are a good deal for someone on the cool wheel size.
  • 1 0
 What the.... ?! A $3k hardtail e-bike for kids?
  • 1 2
 Where can I buy 2 slaves for the price of 1 ?

