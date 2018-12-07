SPONSORED

Online Deals - December 2018

Dec 7, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Jenson USA Logo

$33.99 USD
Was: $40.00 USD (15% off)
SDG BEL-AIR STEEL SADDLE
Sold by Jenson USA


$22.99 USD
Was: $28.95 USA (21% off)
ODI ELITE PRO LOCK-ON GRIPS
Sold by Jenson USA



$59.99 USD
Was: $139.95 USD (57% off)
ROYAL MATRIX CYCLING RAIN JACKET

Sold by Jenson USA


$39.99 USD
Was: $99.99 USD (60% off)
WELLGO MG21 MAGNESIUM PLATFORM PEDALS
Sold by Jenson USA






$151.99 USD
Was: $186.00 USD (18% off)
Crank Brothers Mallet DH Race Pedal
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles


$1,199.99
Was: $1,799.00 USD (33% off)
NS Bikes Snabb Plus 130
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles



$87.89 USD
Was: $146.49 USD (40% off)
Five Ten Freerider ELC
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles


$59.50 USD
Was: $85.00 USD (30% off)
Alpinestars Paragon Knee Shin Protector Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles





Up To 60% Off

Helmets

Sold by evo


$42.99 USD
Was: $95.90 USD (55% off)
Schwalbe Magic Mary Super Gravity VertStar TL Easy Tire
Sold by evo



$159.99 USD
Was: $199.99 USD (20% off)
Leatt DBX 5.0 All Mountain Jacket
Sold by evo


$191.20 USD
Was: $239.00 USD (20% off)
Troy Lee Designs D3 Fiberlite Bike Helmet
Sold by evo





$101.95 CAD
Was: $169.95 CAD (40% off)
Race Face Scout Jacket
Sold by Dunbar


$64.95 CAD
Was: $74.95 CAD (13% off)
Specialized Hillbilly 2Bliss
Sold by Dunbar



$249.95 CAD
Was: $289.95 CAD (13% off)
Gemini Duo LED 1500 Lumen Light
Sold by Dunbar


$34.95 CAD
Was: $44.95 CAD (22% off)
ODI Rogue Lock-On Grips
Sold by Dunbar




Images for December 2016 s Online Deals.

$89.00 CAD
Was: $149.95 CAD (41% off)
Minion DHF+ 27.5 x 2.8" 120TPI 3C MaxxTerra EXO TR Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts


$59.00 CAD
Was: $119.95 CAD (51% off)
Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.3" 3C MaxxTerra EXO TR Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts



$49.00 CAD
Was: $99.00 CAD (51% off)
Easton Haven 35 Handlebar (Black)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts


$49.00 CAD
Was: $99.00 CAD (51% off)
Easton Haven Stem (31.8mm)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts





$3,499.99 CAD
Was: $4,549.00 CAD (23% off)
Santa Cruz Highball 29 S/C 2018
Sold by Calgary Cycles


$3,499.99 CAD
Was: $8,499.99 CAD (59% OFF)
BMC Team Elite 01 - 2017
Sold by Calgary Cycles



$199.99 CAD
Was: $609.99 CAD (67% OFF)
RF TURBINE DROPPER 30.9 375/125 W/REMOTE
Sold by Calgary Cycles


$1,344.52 CAD
Was: $1,692.94 CAD (21% off)
We Are One 29" AGENT WHEELSET w/ DT 350 HUBS
Sold by Calgary Cycles




MENTIONS: @evo // @jensonusa // @ChainReactionCycles // @dunbarcycles // @Outletbikes // @TBSbikeparts

Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB Store and head to the Buy and Sell page to find more great deals and cool gear.

NB: These offers are for a limited time and subject to availability. This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


Must Read This Week
Update: Hans Rey Hit By Another Break In, More Bikes Stolen
71046 views
The New Santa Cruz V10 and Reserve 29" DH Wheels Are Official
60397 views
Win SRAM's Code RSC Brakeset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
55025 views
Field Test: Kona Process 153 CR/DL 29
50466 views
Field Test: Trek Remedy 9.9
48635 views
Field Test: Specialized S-Works Stumpjumper 29
48487 views
Field Test: Yeti SB150
43731 views
Win Leatt's DBX 4.0 Helmet - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
41753 views

9 Comments

  • + 1
 Years ago they were awesome, free shipping, no duty ever. Not sure what happened to them, even their prices are that great. I haven’t bought anything from them in well over a year. Personally Dunbar has always been great to deal with. Sure we all have our horror stories with some retailer.
  • + 0
 CRC have to be the absolute worst, least dependable online retailer there is. The customer service folks are okay, but whoever they employ in shipping is just dumb. My last order was for a set of those NP ARD rim inserts. Shipped okay, charged me okay. When they arrived, Inooen the box...no rim inserts...instead, they shipped a pack of 2 rotor bolts. And it was a struggle to get a full refund after. It of my group there have been numerous similar mix ups.
  • + 1
 I'd hate them if I owned a bike shop, but I don't. So they're ace. Never had an issue with them in 10years
  • + 1
 I have done lots of orders with CRC over 5 years, haven't had a mistake on any of my orders.
  • + 1
 Online Deals complete with getting your PC crypto locked! You guys just posted a link to a compromised site (www.tbsbikeparts.com/easton-haven-am-stem) that prompts for a 'font update' which is malware.
  • + 1
 Did I read that right? Are Minions now $120-150 retail?!?
  • + 1
 everything that couldn't sell and overpriced.
  • + 1
 Please start carrying more 29" tires TBS...
  • + 1
 very good

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.039392
Mobile Version of Website