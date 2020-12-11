Online Deals - December 2020

$100.00

CAMELBAK LOBO 100 OZ

Sold by Jenson USA









$119.95

WOLF TOOTH ENCASE SYSTEM BAR KIT

Sold by Jenson USA









$134.99

LIGHT & MOTION VIS PRO 1000 TRAIL HEADLIGHT

Sold by Jenson USA







$3,999.99

Was: $5,600.00

NINER SIR 9 XTR JENSON USA EXCLUSIVE BUILD

Sold by Jenson USA









$1,699.00

Was: $2,234.99

FOX, 2020 40 Float, FS K 29" 203mm Grip2 20x110B 58mm Rake, Shiny Orange

Sold by gearhub







$3,988.00

Was: $5,299.99

Benno Bikes, Boost E Performance 400W, Neon Yellow

Sold by gearhub











$669.00

Was: $778.00

SRAM, GX Eagle DUB B2, Build Kit, 170mm Boost, Kit

Sold by gearhub





$749.00

Was: $999.99

RaceFace, Next R 36 Wheel, 115X110-B, 29, Front

Sold by gearhub









$1520

Was: $1900

SRAM X01 Eagle AXS DUB Groupset - Boost

Sold by Competitive Cyclist







$119.96

Was: $149.95

Giro Cylinder Cycling Shoe - Men's

Sold by Competitive Cyclist









$2639

Was: $3299

Evil Bikes The Calling Mountain Bike Frame

Sold by Competitive Cyclist







$1139.99

Was: $1899

Mercury Wheels X1 Carbon Enduro 29in Boost Wheelset



Sold by Competitive Cyclist









$55.00 CAD

Was: $129.95 CAD

Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo ADDIX Soft 27.5 x 2.35″ or 2.6" SnakeSkin Tire

Sold by TBS Bike Parts







$65.00 CAD

Was: $109.95 CAD

Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.5" WT 3C MaxxGrip EXO TR Tire

Sold by TBS Bike Parts









$75.00 CAD

Was: $114.95 CAD

Maxxis Assegai 29 x 2.5" WT 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO+ Tire

Sold by TBS Bike Parts







$72 CAD

Was: $109.95 CAD

Maxxis Dissector 29 x 2.4″ WT TR EXO MaxxTerra Tire

Sold by TBS Bike Parts









$59.99

Was: $79.99

Sombrio Chaos 3/4 Sleeve Jersey



Sold by Calgary Cycles









$37.99

Was: $49.99

Sombrio Groms Chaos L/S Jersey



Sold by Calgary Cycles









$44.99

Was: $60.00

Kuma - Calgary Cycle Backtrack Chair



Sold by Calgary Cycles









Check out our store for more great deals!

















$299.95

Was: $384.94

Shimano DEORE Disc Brake Set, BR-M6120 4-piston, with pads

Sold by bikecomponents.ca







$159.95

Was: $199.95

Shimano Deore FC-M6120 12s BOOST Crankset with BB-SM52 Bottom Bracket

Sold by bikecomponents.ca











Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.

Give one, Get one Calendars - Buy one calendar get one free through December 31

US$19.99

Sale ends: December 31st, 2020 at 11:59pm Pacific Time

Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.