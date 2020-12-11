Online Deals - December 2020

Dec 11, 2020
Jenson USA Logo

$100.00
CAMELBAK LOBO 100 OZ
Sold by Jenson USA




$119.95
WOLF TOOTH ENCASE SYSTEM BAR KIT
Sold by Jenson USA




$134.99
LIGHT & MOTION VIS PRO 1000 TRAIL HEADLIGHT
Sold by Jenson USA



$3,999.99
Was: $5,600.00
NINER SIR 9 XTR JENSON USA EXCLUSIVE BUILD
Sold by Jenson USA








$1,699.00
Was: $2,234.99
FOX, 2020 40 Float, FS K 29" 203mm Grip2 20x110B 58mm Rake, Shiny Orange
Sold by gearhub



$3,988.00
Was: $5,299.99
Benno Bikes, Boost E Performance 400W, Neon Yellow
Sold by gearhub





$669.00
Was: $778.00
SRAM, GX Eagle DUB B2, Build Kit, 170mm Boost, Kit
Sold by gearhub


$749.00
Was: $999.99
RaceFace, Next R 36 Wheel, 115X110-B, 29, Front
Sold by gearhub








$1520
Was: $1900
SRAM X01 Eagle AXS DUB Groupset - Boost
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$119.96
Was: $149.95
Giro Cylinder Cycling Shoe - Men's
Sold by Competitive Cyclist




$2639
Was: $3299
Evil Bikes The Calling Mountain Bike Frame
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$1139.99
Was: $1899
Mercury Wheels X1 Carbon Enduro 29in Boost Wheelset

Sold by Competitive Cyclist







Images for December 2016 s Online Deals.


$55.00 CAD
Was: $129.95 CAD
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo ADDIX Soft 27.5 x 2.35″ or 2.6" SnakeSkin Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts



$65.00 CAD
Was: $109.95 CAD
Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.5" WT 3C MaxxGrip EXO TR Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts




$75.00 CAD
Was: $114.95 CAD
Maxxis Assegai 29 x 2.5" WT 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO+ Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts



$72 CAD
Was: $109.95 CAD
Maxxis Dissector 29 x 2.4″ WT TR EXO MaxxTerra Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts







$59.99
Was: $79.99
Sombrio Chaos 3/4 Sleeve Jersey

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$37.99
Was: $49.99
Sombrio Groms Chaos L/S Jersey

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$44.99
Was: $60.00
Kuma - Calgary Cycle Backtrack Chair

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$299.95
Was: $384.94
Shimano DEORE Disc Brake Set, BR-M6120 4-piston, with pads
Sold by bikecomponents.ca



$159.95
Was: $199.95
Shimano Deore FC-M6120 12s BOOST Crankset with BB-SM52 Bottom Bracket
Sold by bikecomponents.ca








Give one, Get one Calendars - Buy one calendar get one free through December 31

US$19.99

Sale ends: December 31st, 2020 at 11:59pm Pacific Time
Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.





