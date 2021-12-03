Online Deals - December 2021

Dec 3, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  





$54.95
Was: $79
SRAM Standard Disc Brake Bleed Kit
Sold by Competitive Cyclist




$54.99
Was: $69.99
Vittoria Mezcal III G2.0 4C XCR 29in Tire
Sold by Competitive Cyclist




$970.99
Was: $1079
FOX Racing Shox 36 Float 27.5 Grip 2 Factory Boost Fork - 2020
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$142.99
Was: $179
PNW Components Cascade Dropper Seatpost

Sold by Competitive Cyclist









$99.00 (1 Large & 1 XL Remaining)
Was: $155.00
Troy Lee Designs Womens Luxe Shorts - Muli Snake Color

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$135.99 While Supplies Last (Limited Quantities Available)
Was: $159.99
Strider Sport 12 Balance Bike

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$249.99 (While Supplies Last)
Was: $549.99
Serfas TSL-2500 Headlight

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$129.99 (While Supplies Last)
Was: $319.99
Serfas TSL-LT1000 Headlight

Sold by Calgary Cycles













$540
Was: $600
Sram GX AXS

Sold by Summit



$79
Was: $100
Lazer Sport Coyote MIPS

Sold by Summit







Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.



Pinkbike Slouch Beanie

Regular $29.99 now $14.99

Pinkbike Shop now has $10 flat shipping to Canada!

Sale ends: December 31st 2021 at 11:59pm Pacific Time
Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.





Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


Posted In:
Contests and Deals Online Deals Sponsored


