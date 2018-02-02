SPONSORED

Online Deals - February 2018

Feb 2, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  






$3,399.20
Was: $4,249.00 (20% off)
DEVINCI DJANGO CARBON LT GX 2017
Sold by Evo


$3,949.00
Was: $5,299.00 (25% off)
TRANSITION PATROL CARBON 3
Sold by Evo



$154.00
Was: $220.00 (30% off)
GIRO DISCIPLE MIPS HELMET
Sold by Evo


$49.95
Was: $75.00 (33% off)
BELL STOKER BIKE HELMET
Sold by Evo






C$119.95
Was: C$134.95
SPECIALIZED DEMO PRO SHORTS
Sold by Dunbar


C$84.95
Was: C$114.95
RACE FACE STAGE 3/4 SLEEVES JERSEY
Sold by Dunbar



C$71.95
Was: C$119.95
BLACKBURN CHAMBER HV FLOOR PUMP
Sold by Dunbar


C$149.95
Was: C$199.95
ABUS BORDO BIG 6000 FOLDING LOCK
Sold by Dunbar




Images for December 2016 s Online Deals.

$65.00
Was: $119.95
Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.5" WT 3C MaxxGrip EXO TR Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts


$799.00
Was: $1,454.95
RockShox Pike RCT3 27.5 Dual Position 160mm Fork
Sold by TBS Bike Parts




$139.00
Was: $269.99
Truvativ Descendant DH Crankset (36T X-SYNC chainring included)
TBS Bike Parts





Jenson USA Logo

$1,899.00
Was: $4,000.00 (53% off)
DIAMONDBACK MISSION 2.0 BIKE 2017
Sold by Jenson USA


$19.99
Was: $55.00 (64% off)
FOX ALTITUDE JERSEY
Sold by Jenson USA



$51.00
Was: $85.00 (40% off)
TROY LEE DESIGNS SKYLINE SHORTS
Sold by Jenson USA


$59.99
Was: $150.00 (60% off)
FOX METAH KROMA HELMET
Sold by Jenson USA


$46.99
Was: $55.00 (15% off)
RACE FACE CHESTER COMPOSITE PEDALS
Sold by Jenson USA


$299.99
Was: $889.00 (66% off)
FOX 32 FLOAT SC FACTORY 27.5 2017
Sold by Jenson USA




Images for December 2016 s Online Deals.

Free Shipping
Santa Cruz 2018 Bikes
Sold by Cambria Bike


30% OFF
Santa Cruz V10
Sold by Cambria Bike



35% Off
Enve Sale!
Sold by Cambria Bike





MENTIONS: @dunbarcycles // @evo // @jensonusa // @TBSbikeparts

Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.

Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


Must Read This Week
2017 Photo of the Year – Round One Voting Closed!
64930 views
Pinkbike Poll: Does Bike Weight Matter?
64576 views
BTR Pinner – Review
54821 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 1995 GT LTS
48488 views
The REAL Story of That Single-Sided Carbon Fork
46106 views
Loic Bruni, Finn Iles and Miranda Miller Weigh in on the New World Cup DH Track in Lošinj, Croatia – Video
40324 views
Commencal Announces BC-Edition Furious and Meta
33003 views
Brandon Semenuk's 2018 Trek Ticket S - Bike Check
29861 views

47 Comments

  • + 67
 This month's Online Deals aren't as Intense as they usually are.
  • + 16
 Do I detect a trace of envy?
  • - 4
flag colinfurm (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Intense have transitioned to a directed sales approach.
  • + 3
 @LoganKM1982: enve?
  • + 1
 They seem pretty spartan.
  • + 0
 The deals sectioned hired Troy Lee and he has been on Patrol for the Enve of all deals. He had toTransition to a more FOXy grade deal and away from the Intense deals because of the new Raceface standards. They invested a lot of capital and need to get some of their dimandsback. But lets be honest this really is just the descendent of the old deals
  • + 3
 @indydave124: do less.
  • + 21
 I don't see any pump? Just a gauge and floating handle
  • + 2
 great pump for 7 usd
www.jensonusa.com/Blackburn-Airtower-1-Floor-Pump ))))
  • + 2
 I can see the all important post-ride bottle opener as well! Cheers!
  • + 4
 @ericearle: Am I allowed to question the pertinence of a bottle opener attached to a relatively large item that I will only use BEFORE the ride?
  • + 14
 Enve wheels are still a ripoff at 35 percent off.
  • + 12
 $114 for a pair of shorts??? What in the f*ck...
  • + 4
 "Deals" haha - if that Devinci Django was alu and $1,999.99, I'd be all over it. The RockShox pike should have been $799 from the start, I dont know how they thought the original asking price of $1,454.95 was justified. When something new comes out in this industry just wait 8 months and you'll find it for 50% off.
  • + 3
 @NYShred: No, it wont be 50% off. It'll be what it should have sold for in the first place!
  • + 1
 @NYShred: I see those prices and just laugh all the way to the bank on my Jeffsy. Got a whole bike including a Pike RC for just over twice that cost. Bwahahahaha.
  • + 6
 I get uneasy when I look at stuff I don't need.
  • + 4
 I’m only here for the puns.
  • + 2
 A man walked into a bar.... ouch
  • + 3
 Quick heads up though... order 1 thing from EVO and prepare to get 99775457899 emails a week from them for life.
  • + 0
 Why doesn't Jenson ship to Canada, or anywhere outside of the US? If I wanted to purchase that Fox 32 SC for example, I'd have to have it shipped to a US address/person and then have them ship it to me.
  • + 5
 They do ship to Canada, just not all products. I noticed that fox, if your buying outside of Canada, doesn’t ship to Canada. I tried ordering some fox t-shirts and they wouldn’t ship them. I think it’s the same for sram/rockshox too.

I’ve bought tools through jenson and everything worked out.
  • - 4
flag m1dg3t (3 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @scotty1212: It's not just Fox though, like half the stuff on their site wont ship out of US. Stupid.

Chainreaction has been slowly increasing their prices over the last couple months too, they do a good job of hiding it with their "MSRP" nonsense.

I'm a cycling enthusiast, not a rape victim.
  • + 2
 I recently bought some stuff from jenson and had it shipped up here no problem, actually the shipping was free because i spent over $150 (i think)
  • + 2
 They do ship to Canada duties free as well Smile
  • + 0
 @bikesbikesbikes55555: Anything I have looked at buying from them is US shipping only. The stuff they do ship to Canada I buy from my LBS.
  • + 2
 I've ordered from Jenson for years with no problems. The only time I've had something that can't ship to Canada was some Chromag t shirts. I think it depends where you are in Canada though. I've heard they won't ship certain things to Ontario but they will to BC.
  • + 3
 @m1dg3t: Its not Jenson's choice to not ship alot of these items. Companies like Fox and SRAM have distributor deals with companies in Canada, so wont allow companies from other countries to undercut their distributor network. It sucks for the consumer up here in Canada, but I can understand why they dont want to alienate their distributor network (even if they end up overpricing everything in the process).
  • + 1
 @gbeaks33: I just ordered a bunch of those Chromag shirts that were on sale, but had to ship them to the border and go pick them up. Anything you can order from Jenson, comes fast, with free shipping (over 150USD), and they only charge you 'tax' (I tried to ask what it was as it was a number ~6-7%). They said it was 'duty', but since there is no duty on bike parts to Canada, I decided not to bother arguing anymore and just am calling it a slightly inflated GST Smile
  • + 1
 @shoreboy1866: Yes they said I could have done that, but I don't live near the border so decided it wasn't worth my effort. It's odd because I have ordered tons of Chromag stuff in the past from Jenson, it must be a new restriction that they have put in place. Or maybe when it gets discounted a certain amount they don't allow it?
  • + 3
 I laughed at that enve ad!
  • + 3
 fox 32 unwanted and unsold month after month
  • + 1
 I'd take that carbon Django in 29er form for $3,399 from the same site instead, please and thank you.
  • + 2
 iam doing a fundraising for that v10. please donate open you heart.
  • + 3
 If you give us your card details and pin number we will help you out
  • + 1
 @yeti-monster: LoL
  • + 1
 Crazy how much less the prices are for stuff in the US. The fox fork as an example cost more then 1000USD in the EU.
  • + 2
 I've bought mine new for around 400€ last year.
  • + 0
 @opignonlibre: Well then your lucky. Look around at the 34 and 36 factory forks, all of them @ 1300€ ~ 1620 USD
  • + 2
 @Serpentras: Friend bought 2017 FOX 34 Factory FIT4 for around 600€ from bike-components.de last month.
  • + 2
 just after i planned my tax return responsibly... dicks
  • + 1
 So, Canadian is $119, that'd be, what, $14 USD?
  • + 1
 I'd buy a demo bike, but demo shorts??? #fromunda
  • + 2
 Fox 32 strikes again!
  • - 1
 Non-boost Fox 32 at 66% off, this is what non 28.99 BBs will be selling for in 6 months
  • + 1
 It is not only the non-boost. The boost option is also the same price (even the orange edition). Actually, boost fork prices are lower (in Europe at least) and seems to be less preferred. Maybe people are sick of Sram, etc. trying to push new standards every 6 months.
  • + 0
 Not sure how long that can continue unless they plan to run different spacing front vs. rear. Not many new bikes coming out with non boost frames.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.054179
Mobile Version of Website