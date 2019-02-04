SPONSORED

Online Deals - February 2019

Feb 4, 2019
by Adam Price  






$45.00
Was: $60.00 (20% off)
Troy Lee Designs Ruckus Jersey
Sold by Evo


$111.20
Was: $139.00 (20% off)
Troy Lee Designs A1 MIPS Bike Helmet
Sold by Evo



$179.99
Was: $379.00 (52% off)
Race Face Turbine Dropper Seatpost
Sold by Evo


$44.99 - $59.99
Was: $22.99 - $29.99 (50% off)
Race Face Narrowwide Chainring
Sold by Evo






Up to 20%OFF
2018 Santa Cruz V10
Sold by Dunbar


Starts at $4,999.95
Custom Specialized Demo 8
Sold by Dunbar



Up to 25% Off
All ODI Grips
Sold by Dunbar


Starts at $823.95
DT Swiss EX511/350 Wheelset
Sold by Dunbar





Images for December 2016 s Online Deals.

Save up to 43%
Intense Blowout Bikes
Sold by Cambria Bike


Save up to 50%
Troy Lee Shorts Clearance
Sold by Cambria Bike



$799.00
Was: $1,099 (27% off)
Fox 40R PE Special
Sold by Cambria Bike



Save up to 80%
Jacket Clearance
Sold by Cambria Bike




MENTIONS: @dunbarcycles // @evo // @cambriabicycleoutfitters

Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.

Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


5 Comments

  • + 9
 Race Face Chainring - was 22.99$, now 44.99$ - hell of a deal.
  • + 1
 Hey @schofell84 if you wanna see Intense comments, go to the fat bike forum and check out the making a home made groomer thread! How's that coming by the way? Any pictures or videos of the trails being groomed!
  • + 1
 $800 for a 40 that doesn’t have real Kashima coating and no high speed compression lol
  • + 1
 I'm just here for the Intense comments.
  • + 1
 *commenting intensifies*

