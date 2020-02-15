Online Deals - February 2020

Feb 15, 2020
Jenson USA Logo

$299.99
Was: $585
MAGURA MT TRAIL SL BRAKESET
Sold by Jenson USA




$64.99
Was: $100
CRANK BROTHERS CANDY 2 JENSON USA EXCLUSIVE PEDALS
Sold by Jenson USA





$4,699.99
Was: $8,599.99
MARIN WOLF RIDGE PRO BIKE 2019
Sold by Jenson USA



$4,299.99
Was: $5,000.00
EMINENT ONSET ELITE GX EAGLE JENSON USA EXCLUSIVE BUILD
Sold by Jenson USA





$80.00
Was: $100.00
Five Ten Freerider Shoes
Sold by Evo


$59.99
Was: $139.00
Troy Lee Designs A1 MIPS Bike Helmet
Sold by Evo



Up to 70% OFF
Pre-Season Clearance Specials
Sold by Evo


$39.99
Was: $59.95
Fox Launch Enduro Knee Pads
Sold by Evo







$183.95 CAD
Was: $229.95 CAD
Gemini Xera LED Light
Sold by Dunbar



From $22.95 CAD
Was: $34.95 CAD
Specialized Seat Pack
Sold by Dunbar



$110.95
Was: $129.95 CAD
iXS Trail-RS Evo Helmet
Sold by Dunbar


$49.95
Was: $89.95 CAD
Kryptonite Keeper Folding Lock
Sold by Dunbar




$63 CAD
Was: $119.95 CAD
Maxxis Minion DHF 29 x 2.5″ WT 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO Tire (Buy 4 or more = $58.00 each)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts



$63.00 CAD
Was: $119.95 CAD
Maxxis Minion DHR II 29 x 2.4″ WT 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO Tire (Buy 4 or more = $58.00 each)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts






$5.00 CAD
Was: $12.49 CAD CAD
All Maxxis Tubes (26", 27.5", and 29" available)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts





$115.00 CAD
Was: $199.95 CAD
Shimano XT M8000 Brakes
Sold by TBS Bike Parts







$6699.99
Was: $10,799.00
Devinci Spartan Carbon X01 Eagle | Next-R 32 XL
Sold by Calgary Cycles


$1149.99
Was: $1399.99
Scott Aspect 910 2018
Sold by Calgary Cycles




$649.99
Was: $749.99
Scott Aspect 960 2018
Sold by Calgary Cycles


$6,699.99
Was: $10,799.99
Devinci Spartan Carbon X01 Eagle | Next-R 32
Sold by Calgary Cycles






$75.00
Was: $99.00
MTB Strong Training Program
Sold by Enduro MTB


$47
Was: $77
90-Day MTB and Enduro Training Program
Sold by Enduro MTB





Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.



$4.99 USD
Was: $19.99 USD
2020 Pinkbike/Trailforks Calendar
Additional Offer: Free calendar with any purchase

Sold by Pinkbike *No discount code needed - MUST add the calendar into the cart prior to checking out and the discount will be auto-applied.




