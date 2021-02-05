Online Deals - February 2021

Feb 5, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  



$119.99
Was: $199.99
EVOC, Handlebar Pack Boa L, Handlebar Bag, 5L Gray
Sold by gearhub



$38.88
Was: $65.00
EVOC, Freeride Touch, Long Finger Gloves
Sold by gearhub





$231.00
Was: $385.00
EVOC, Neo, Protector Backpack, 16L Gold S/M
Sold by gearhub


$114.99
Was: $135.00
EVOC, Hip Pack 3L + 1.5L Bladder, Hydration Bag, Volume: 3L, Bladder: Included (1.5L) Olive Green
Sold by gearhub









$69.95
Was: $100
Pearl iZumi X-Alp Flow Cycling Shoe - Men's
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$119.96
Was: $149.95
Giro Cylinder Cycling Shoe - Women's
Sold by Competitive Cyclist




$124.5
Was: $249
Smith Attack MAG ChromaPop Sunglasses - Men's
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$2639
Was: $3299
Evil Bikes The Calling Mountain Bike Frame

Sold by Competitive Cyclist








Images for December 2016 s Online Deals.


$249.00 CAD
Was: $349.95 CAD
Shimano Saint M820 Brakes
Sold by TBS Bike Parts




$79.00 CAD
Was: $124.95 CAD
Maxxis Assegai 29 x 2.5″ WT 3C MaxxGrip TR Tire (DH casing)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts




$75.00 CAD
Was: $119.95 CAD
Maxxis Minion DHR II 27.5 x 2.4″ WT 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO+ Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts



$65.00 CAD
Was: $109.95 CAD
Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.5" WT 3C MaxxGrip EXO TR Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts







$699.00
Was: $1,404.99
Fox 36 Factory Float 29", 170mm, 15 QR x110mm, 51mm Offset, GRIP 2

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$499.00
Was: $1,229.99
Cane Creek Helm COIL MK1 29, 150mm, 51mm Offset, Boost Fork

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$199.00
Was: $879.99
Cane Creek Double Barrel CS 185x55 Trunnion Rear Shock

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$299.00
Was: $829.99
Fox DHX2 Factory 2POS-ADJ, 205x60mm Trunnion Rear Shock

Sold by Calgary Cycles











$44.99
Was: $90.00
Dakine Boundary Shorts
Sold by Evo



$119.99 
Was: $149.99 
Giro Montaro™ MIPS Bike Helmet
Sold by Evo






$61.00 - $86.00
Was: $68.00 - $95.00
Maxxis Minion DHF Tire - 29"
Sold by Evo



$2,549.99
Was: $3,000.00
ENVE M735 Chris King 29" Wheelset
Sold by Evo





Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.



Pinkbike Moto Coaches Jacket

20% off- Was $69.99, Now $55.99

Sale ends: February 28th 2021 at 11:59pm Pacific Time
Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.





Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


Posted In:
Contests and Deals Online Deals Sponsored


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Forbidden Dreadnought - Ready for Anything
58489 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Long Do Bike Parts Last?
46697 views
First Ride: 2021 Propain Hugene - More Travel, More Capable
46638 views
Shimano FCC Application Hints at New Wireless Groupset
45761 views
YT Launches Limited Edition Izzo Blaze With Longer Fork & No Grip Shift
43305 views
Not a Review: The Moots Womble is More than Just a Boomer Bike
42575 views
The 2020 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest is Here With $10,000 in Prizes
41353 views
Updated: Cascade Components is Developing a Brake Caliper with SRAM Internals
37715 views

4 Comments

  • 7 1
 This post is a lot less intense than I have become accustomed to over the years.
  • 3 1
 Yep some real bargains here.
  • 2 1
 @jgdblue I'm sensing a Tracer of sarcasm here.
  • 1 0
 All items guaranteed to be available some time in the distant future .

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009804
Mobile Version of Website