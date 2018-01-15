Online Deals - January 2018

$3,399.20 Was:$4,249.00 (20% off) DEVINCI DJANGO CARBON LT GX 2017 Sold by Evo $3,949.00 Was:$5,299.00 (25% off) TRANSITION PATROL CARBON 3 Sold by Evo $154.00 Was:$220.00 (30% off) GIRO DISCIPLE MIPS HELMET Sold by Evo $54.95 Was:$135.00 (59% off) BELL SUPER 2 BIKE HELMET Sold by Evo C$69.95 Was:C$109.95 (36% off) MAXXIS SHORTY 27.5X2.30 3C/EXO TR Sold by Dunbar C$74.95 Was:C$119.95 (37% off) SCHWALBE DIRTY DAN Sold by Dunbar C$59.95 Was:C$99.95 (40% off) FOX RANGER JACKET Sold by Dunbar C$24.95 Was:C32.95 (24% off) SPY BREAKAWAY GOGGLES Sold by Dunbar
$75.00 Was:$99.00 (24% off) "MTB Strong Training System" Sold by Enduro mtb training
$65 Was:$109.95 (40% off) Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.3" 3C MaxxTerra EXO TR Tire Sold by TBS Bike Parts $899.00 Was:$1449.99 (38% off) RockShox Lyrik RCT3 27.5 Dual Position 160mm Fork Sold by TBS Bike Parts $39 Was:$69.99 (44% off) Shimano H03C Metal Saint / Zee Brake Pads TBS Bike Parts $1,869.00 Was:$2,699.00 (31% off) KONA PRECEPT 150 BIKE 2016 Sold by Jenson USA $29.99 Was:$79.95 (62% off) FOX LIVEWIRE RACE JERSEY Sold by Jenson USA $44.99 Was:$99.95 (55% off) CAMELBAK LOBO PACK 2016 Sold by Jenson USA $52.49 Was:$70.00 (25% off) IXS FLOW HANS REY EDITION KNEE PADS Sold by Jenson USA $46.99 Was:$55.00 (15% off) RACE FACE CHESTER COMPOSITE PEDALS Sold by Jenson USA $299.99 Was:$889.00 (66% off) FOX 32 FLOAT SC FACTORY 27.5 2017 Sold by Jenson USA
MENTIONS: @dunbarcycles
// @evo
// @jensonusa
// @enduromtbtrainer
// @TBSbikeparts
Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.
Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.
34 Comments
I have Shimano brakes on everything, but damn....
Well I don't ride XC anyway....
Post a Comment