Online Deals - January 2018

Jan 15, 2018
by Adam Price  






$3,399.20
Was:$4,249.00 (20% off)
DEVINCI DJANGO CARBON LT GX 2017
Sold by Evo


$3,949.00
Was:$5,299.00 (25% off)
TRANSITION PATROL CARBON 3
Sold by Evo



$154.00
Was:$220.00 (30% off)
GIRO DISCIPLE MIPS HELMET
Sold by Evo


$54.95
Was:$135.00 (59% off)
BELL SUPER 2 BIKE HELMET
Sold by Evo







C$69.95
Was:C$109.95 (36% off)
MAXXIS SHORTY 27.5X2.30 3C/EXO TR
Sold by Dunbar



C$74.95
Was:C$119.95 (37% off)
SCHWALBE DIRTY DAN
Sold by Dunbar



C$59.95
Was:C$99.95 (40% off)
FOX RANGER JACKET
Sold by Dunbar




C$24.95
Was:C32.95 (24% off)
SPY BREAKAWAY GOGGLES
Sold by Dunbar





$75.00
Was:$99.00 (24% off)
"MTB Strong Training System"
Sold by Enduro mtb training




$65
Was:$109.95 (40% off)
Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.3" 3C MaxxTerra EXO TR Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts



$899.00
Was:$1449.99 (38% off)
RockShox Lyrik RCT3 27.5 Dual Position 160mm Fork
Sold by TBS Bike Parts







$39
Was:$69.99 (44% off)
Shimano H03C Metal Saint / Zee Brake Pads
TBS Bike Parts





$1,869.00
Was:$2,699.00 (31% off)
KONA PRECEPT 150 BIKE 2016
Sold by Jenson USA



$29.99
Was:$79.95 (62% off)
FOX LIVEWIRE RACE JERSEY
Sold by Jenson USA





$44.99
Was:$99.95 (55% off)
CAMELBAK LOBO PACK 2016
Sold by Jenson USA



$52.49
Was:$70.00 (25% off)
IXS FLOW HANS REY EDITION KNEE PADS
Sold by Jenson USA




$46.99
Was:$55.00 (15% off)
RACE FACE CHESTER COMPOSITE PEDALS
Sold by Jenson USA



$299.99
Was:$889.00 (66% off)
FOX 32 FLOAT SC FACTORY 27.5 2017
Sold by Jenson USA




Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.

Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


34 Comments

  • + 55
 Those goggles are a pretty good deal. Was $24.95, now $32.95?
  • + 12
 When was the DHF $109.95, have they not always been $55? $109.95 is more expensive than my sport tires for my car. Maybe these "Online Deals" are actually a system by the industry to make us get used to higher prices.
  • + 2
 @abzillah: dhf 3cs are definitely not $55 retail. I believe the 3c retail is around 99 dollars for those. the dual compound maxxis are usually around $65 retail but you can find them in stores for less so that's what you have seen. the 3c carries a significant price increase even at the wholesale level.
  • + 1
 Its illegal in California to mark up a price and then reduce as a "sale". I agree that i usually get DHF for ~ $60 at the LBS.
  • + 2
 @abzillah: The DHF 3C EXO TR actually does retail for $109.95. Looks like TBS prices are in Canadian Dollars. On the Maxxis site the list price is $83USD which is 107.90CAD with todays exchange rate.
  • + 24
 Are we that gullible that we're meant to believe $75 for a dvd is a deal. I know it probably has a lot of info on it but it's still $75.
  • + 15
 Likewise with the brake pads. $70CAD/ £40 (!!!) RRP is ridiculous for ONE pair of BRAKE PADS for a BICYCLE. And let's not pretend $40 CAD / £23 is reasonable either....
I have Shimano brakes on everything, but damn....
  • + 2
 @codfather1234:check out www.discobrakes.com - good enough for Cedric - good enough for you. prices are awesome!
  • + 7
 DVD? Is that a youtube channel?
  • + 1
 It's an online program. You are buying a ton of material regarding diet, workouts, stretching, etc. It is essentially like hiring a personal trainer, but bike specific. They give you timetables and everything.
  • + 1
 but it says 'enduro' in the cover, dude
  • + 14
 Wow that fox 32 stepcast is actually the first good deal I saw on these "online deals"
Well I don't ride XC anyway....
  • + 14
 Something is missing...
  • + 28
 Now, thats an Intense thought.
  • + 4
 www.jensonusa.com/Intense-Recluse-275-Expert-Bike
  • + 4
 They caved! Picture Ugandan knuckles on a tracer
  • + 4
 No ebike?
  • + 1
 @chadgmail: Maybe these "deals" are just a Primer for a more expensive hobby in 2018.
  • + 1
 Take a few steps back and think hard about the prices being charged for these products! I know it's what the market will bear and more power to them justifying the cost but $800 forks and $65 tires on sale ?? wow
  • + 4
 love the new layout though!
  • + 4
 The only "deal" here is the fox fork. Everything else is just overpriced.
  • + 3
 The Camelback is a good deal. Of course, if you already have one they have a lifetime warranty and will send you a new one if it gets destroyed.
  • + 0
 40$ BRAKEPADS???? I buy organic (the alligator ones ), At 5€ a pair , wear rEsistant AF and next level braking power. This here is a good deal....
  • + 3
 Lol. Try Shimano metal pads once, I'm gonna go out on a limb here and say they are better than €5 pads.
  • + 3
 @RedBurn You own a Mongoose right?
  • + 1
 @qreative-bicycle: no i have 2 Giant bikes .. with XT and elixir 9 brakes. Really happy with how it works ! And tbh, I don't use the brakes a lot haha so at the end of the day the cheapest solution may be the better option
  • + 1
 $40 price stopped me from purchasing
  • - 2
 @RedBurn: ah, Giant. That explains everything.
  • + 1
 @RedBurn: Try going faster. Good pads will be more important, especially when you are trying to use your brakes less.
  • + 1
 People buy the same brake pads at my LBS for $72. $40CAD is actually not a bad price.
  • + 1
 Jenson USA. My favorite online retailer. I ordered the Fox 32 for a replacement Fork for the wife's Liv lust advanced.
  • + 1
 Smoking deal. I wish this were available when I bought a fork for my gf. I ended up getting one of the marzocchi 320 forks, which was also a great deal....but not quite as nice a fork.
  • + 1
 Not one single Intense....
  • + 1
 Online deals?? This shit is more expensive then at the lbs lmao

