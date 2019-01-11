SPONSORED

Online Deals - January 2019

Jan 11, 2019
by Adam Price  




$1858.80 USD
Was: $3099.99 USD (40% off)
Cube Hanzz 190 SL 27.5 Suspension Bike 2018
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles


$83.99 USD
Was: $147.99 USD (43% off)
Nukeproof Horizon CS CrMo Trail Pedals
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles





$29.40 USD
Was: $44.95 USD (35% off)
dhb MTB Long Sleeve Trail Jersey - Camo AW18
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles


$33.99 USD
Was: $58.99 USD (39% off)
Race Face Charge Sub Zero Leg Guard
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles







$59.99
Was:$74.99 (20% off)
Leatt 3DF 5.0 Knee Guard
Sold by Evo


$169.00 - $175.00
Was:$101.40 - $131.25 (40% off)
Troy Lee Designs A2 MIPS Bike Helmet
Sold by Evo



$179.99
Was:$379.00 (53% off)
Race Face Turbine Dropper Seatpost
Sold by Evo


$44.95
Was:$64.95 (30% off)
Fox Attack Jersey - Women's
Sold by Evo







C$704.95
Was:C$938.68 (25% off)
Stans Flow MK3/Hope Pro 4 Wheelset
Sold by Dunbar



C$5695.92
Was:C$7499.95 (25% off)
Custom Build Specialized Demo 8
Sold by Dunbar



C$94.95
Was:C$109.95 (13% off)
Race Face Aeffect Saddle
Sold by Dunbar


C199.95
Was:C214.95 (7% off)
Crank Brothers Mallet DH Pedals
Sold by Dunbar




Jenson USA Logo

$2,499.99
Was:$5,264.98 (44% off)
Banshee Rune GX Eagle Jenson Bike
Sold by Jenson USA



$44.99
Was:$90.00 (51% off)
Shimano SH-ME2 Shoes
Sold by Jenson USA





$39.99
Was:$85.00 (53% off)
Smith Squad MTB Chromapop Bike Goggles
Sold by Jenson USA



$129.99
Was:$349.99 (63% off)
IXS Xult Full Face Helmet
Sold by Jenson USA





Images for December 2016 s Online Deals.

2018 Bikes 30% -38% Off
Santa Cruz / Juliana Bike Sale
Sold by Cambria Bike



Ibis Select Sale Bikes to 42% Off
Ibis Sale Bikes
Sold by Cambria Bike




$69.95
Was: $90 CAD (23% OFF)
Xpedo Spry Magnesium Pedal - Oil Slick
Sold by Cambria Bike



$1,799
Was: $5,000 CAD (64% OFF)
Kona Process 167 Bike
Sold by Cambria Bike






$1,344.52 CAD
Was: $1,692.94 CAD (20% OFF)
WeAreOne29" Agent Wheelset w/DT350 Hubs
Sold by Calgary Cycles


$5,299.99 CAD
Was: $6,399.00 CAD (18% OFF)
Devinci Spartan Carbon GX Eagle - 2018
Sold by Calgary Cycles





$199.99 CAD
Was: $609.99 CAD (67% OFF)
Seatpost RF Turbine Dropper 30.9 375/125 w/remote
Sold by Calgary Cycles


Call for pricing
Was: $4,030.00 CAD
Norco Revolver 7.1 - 2015
Sold by Calgary Cycles






£66.99
Was: £99.99 (30% off)
Nano EVO Titanium Pedals
Sold by Superstar Components


£154.09
Was: £299.99 (46% off)
Novatec Boost Wheelset
Sold by Superstar Components



£20.99
Was: £29.99 (30% off)
UK Made Raptor Chainrings
Sold by Superstar Components


£70.34
Was: £104.99(30% off)
Custom Built Wheels
Sold by Superstar Components




@dunbarcycles // @evo // @jensonusa //

Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.

Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


2 Comments

  • + 3
 Everyone has been saying they want a long travel 26" enduro/park bike with 20mm front axle etc. Kona made the Process 167 and guess what? No one bought one. Hence they still have loads left. Put your money where your mouth is.
  • + 1
 Killer deal on that Troy Lee A2, eh?

