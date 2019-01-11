Online Deals - January 2019

$1858.80 USD Was: $3099.99 USD (40% off) Cube Hanzz 190 SL 27.5 Suspension Bike 2018 Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles $83.99 USD Was: $147.99 USD (43% off) Nukeproof Horizon CS CrMo Trail Pedals Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles $29.40 USD Was: $44.95 USD (35% off) dhb MTB Long Sleeve Trail Jersey - Camo AW18 Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles $33.99 USD Was: $58.99 USD (39% off) Race Face Charge Sub Zero Leg Guard Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles $59.99 Was:$74.99 (20% off) Leatt 3DF 5.0 Knee Guard Sold by Evo $169.00 - $175.00 Was:$101.40 - $131.25 (40% off) Troy Lee Designs A2 MIPS Bike Helmet Sold by Evo $179.99 Was:$379.00 (53% off) Race Face Turbine Dropper Seatpost Sold by Evo $44.95 Was:$64.95 (30% off) Fox Attack Jersey - Women's Sold by Evo C$704.95 Was:C$938.68 (25% off) Stans Flow MK3/Hope Pro 4 Wheelset Sold by Dunbar C$5695.92 Was:C$7499.95 (25% off) Custom Build Specialized Demo 8 Sold by Dunbar C$94.95 Was:C$109.95 (13% off) Race Face Aeffect Saddle Sold by Dunbar C199.95 Was:C214.95 (7% off) Crank Brothers Mallet DH Pedals Sold by Dunbar $2,499.99 Was:$5,264.98 (44% off) Banshee Rune GX Eagle Jenson Bike Sold by Jenson USA $44.99 Was:$90.00 (51% off) Shimano SH-ME2 Shoes Sold by Jenson USA $39.99 Was:$85.00 (53% off) Smith Squad MTB Chromapop Bike Goggles Sold by Jenson USA $129.99 Was:$349.99 (63% off) IXS Xult Full Face Helmet Sold by Jenson USA 2018 Bikes 30% -38% Off Santa Cruz / Juliana Bike Sale Sold by Cambria Bike Ibis Select Sale Bikes to 42% Off Ibis Sale Bikes Sold by Cambria Bike $69.95 Was: $90 CAD (23% OFF) Xpedo Spry Magnesium Pedal - Oil Slick Sold by Cambria Bike $1,799 Was: $5,000 CAD (64% OFF) Kona Process 167 Bike Sold by Cambria Bike $1,344.52 CAD Was: $1,692.94 CAD (20% OFF) WeAreOne29" Agent Wheelset w/DT350 Hubs Sold by Calgary Cycles $5,299.99 CAD Was: $6,399.00 CAD (18% OFF) Devinci Spartan Carbon GX Eagle - 2018 Sold by Calgary Cycles $199.99 CAD Was: $609.99 CAD (67% OFF) Seatpost RF Turbine Dropper 30.9 375/125 w/remote Sold by Calgary Cycles Call for pricing Was: $4,030.00 CAD Norco Revolver 7.1 - 2015 Sold by Calgary Cycles £66.99 Was: £99.99 (30% off) Nano EVO Titanium Pedals Sold by Superstar Components £154.09 Was: £299.99 (46% off) Novatec Boost Wheelset Sold by Superstar Components £20.99 Was: £29.99 (30% off) UK Made Raptor Chainrings Sold by Superstar Components £70.34 Was: £104.99(30% off) Custom Built Wheels Sold by Superstar Components
MENTIONS: @dunbarcycles
// @evo
// @jensonusa
//
Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.
Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.
2 Comments
Post a Comment