Online Deals - January 2020

Jan 10, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


Jenson USA Logo

$34.95
Was: $95.00
SMITH FUEL V2 GOGGLES CHROMAPOP LENS
Sold by Jenson USA



$55
Was: $100
MET LUPO HELMET
Sold by Jenson USA






$64.99
Was: $100
CRANK BROTHERS CANDY 2 JENSON USA EXCLUSIVE PEDALS
Sold by Jenson USA


$76.99
Was: $112.00
SHIMANO XT CS-M8000 11 SPEED CASSETTE
Sold by Jenson USA





$29.99
Was: $35.00
Serfas TCPG-PLUS Thermo Carbon Plus Floor Pump
Sold by Evo


$59.99
Was: $139.00
Troy Lee Designs A1 MIPS Bike Helmet
Sold by Evo



Up to 50% OFF
Bike Helmets
Sold by Evo


$39.99
Was: $59.95
Fox Launch Enduro Knee Pads
Sold by Evo







$3579.95 CAD
Was: $4,768.99 CAD
2019 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Comp Alloy 27.5 S3
Sold by Dunbar



From $151.95 CAD
Was: $189.95 CAD
Gemini Xera LED Light
Sold by Dunbar



$64.95
Was: $129.95 CAD
iXS Trail RS EXO Helmet
Sold by Dunbar


Up to 50% OFF
Winter Gear
Sold by Dunbar




Images for December 2016 s Online Deals.


$109.00 CAD
Was: $159.95 CAD
Shimano XT M8020 Trail Pedals
Sold by TBS Bike Parts



$62.00 CAD
Was: $119.95 CAD
Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.5" WT 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts






$62.00 CAD
Was: $109.95 CAD
Maxxis Minion DHR II 27.5 x 2.4″ WT 3C MaxxTerra EXO TR Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts





$25.00 CAD
Was: $64.95 CAD
SRAM Centerline Disc Brake Rotor (180mm)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts




Images for December 2016 s Online Deals.

Save up to 35%
Five Ten Shoe Clearance
Sold by Cambria Bike



Save 49% Off
Juliana Demo Sale Specials
Sold by Cambria Bike




Save up to 30% Off
Kona 2019 Clearance
Sold by Cambria Bike



Save up to 38% Off
Santa Cruz V10 Demo Bikes
Sold by Cambria Bike






Enduro MTB Training



$75.00
Was: $99.00
MTB Strong Training Program
Sold by Enduro MTB


$47
Was: $77
90-Day MTB and Enduro Training Program
Sold by Enduro MTB





Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.



$9.99 USD
Was: $19.99 USD
2020 Pinkbike/Trailforks Calendar
Additional Offer: Free calendar with any purchase

Sold by Pinkbike *No discount code needed - MUST add the calendar into the cart prior to checking out and the discount will be auto-applied.




Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


Posted In:
Contests and Deals Online Deals Sponsored


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Jolanda Neff to Take 3 Month Break to Recover From Crash
93560 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's Mindblowing Gym Workout in 'Gymnasium'
74454 views
First Look: YT's 2020 Lineup
73993 views
[Updated] Race Rumours Recap: A Run Down of the Holiday Silly Season
62515 views
Bernard Kerr Refused Entry to Anaheim 1 SX Race
53066 views
Field Test: Affordable Trail Bikes - Canyon Spectral AL vs Ibis Ripmo AF
51686 views
The Top 20 Pinkbike Comments of the Past Decade
50489 views
The 25 Greatest Riders of the Decade
48956 views

15 Comments

  • 9 0
 Cambria...it’s 2020... post the freaking price.
  • 10 4
 $10 shipping for a paper calendar. Sigh.
  • 2 0
 I thought maybe this would be a good time to get a T-shirt with a free calendar, but $26.73 USD for shipping?
  • 4 4
 Do you think shipping is free? Do you think it has been stepped on?
Would you complain about a $20 calendar with free shipping?
  • 1 0
 IIRC, books and printed material can still be shipped dirt cheap by USPS. It just takes longer.
  • 1 0
 I bought 2 kids carbon XC bikes for Christmas and the online deals were great. Thanks Jensonusa.com Funny to read the other comments. Lots of comments about prices and shipping online - Your local brick and mortar bike shop would love to show you their selection of items for sale, no shipping chargeSmile
  • 1 0
 Got the goggles since my eyes currently ride naked, heard good things about chromapop tint, had to buy something else (bleeding edge adapter) to get free shipping, hope the goggles don’t suck
  • 1 0
 Good goggle if they fit your nose. I have 2 pair
  • 3 0
 "Up to 30% off, just not this one!"
  • 2 0
 Oh look! Online deals...oh yeah, just the usual. Yawn.
  • 1 0
 Has anyone tried the Dee Tidwell training?
  • 1 0
 $35 for goggles sick
  • 1 3
 Ooh yes $62 for a tyre
  • 3 0
 $62 CAD for a Maxxis tire is a bargain. If you think otherwise, you either have never purchased/ridden maxxis tires or you NEED to share where you're buying them.
  • 1 0
 Better than paying $119 from a local bike shop. I buy all my tires from TBS. Awesome deals!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011024
Mobile Version of Website