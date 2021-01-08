Online Deals - January 2021

Jan 8, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  


$99.99
Was: $109.99
FEEDBACK SPORTS RIDE PREP TOOL KIT
Sold by Jenson USA




$5,440.005
Was: $6,800.00
SAGE POWERLINE X01 JENSONUSA EXCLUSIVE BUILD
Sold by Jenson USA




$3,399.00
Was: $4,899.00
EVIL WRECKONING DVO JENSON USA EXCLUSIVE BUILD
Sold by Jenson USA



$3,999.99
Was: $5,600.00
NINER SIR 9 XTR JENSON USA EXCLUSIVE BUILD
Sold by Jenson USA








FREE SHIPPING
Was: $11,999.00
Rocky Mountain, Altitude C90 Rally Edition 2021
Sold by gearhub



$1,688
Was: $1,821.99
RockShox, 2021 Boxxer Select RC Debonair, 27.5" 200mm 20x110B 46mm Offset
Sold by gearhub





$888
Was: $1,349.00
FOX, 2020 34 Float, FS K SC 27.5" 120mm FIT4 Remote Adj 44mm Rake, Shiny Orange
Sold by gearhub


$168.88
Was: $310.00
EVOC, FR TRAIL BLACKLINE PROTECTOR, 20L, BACKPACK, BLACK, ML
Sold by gearhub









$6929
Was: $7699
YETI CYCLES SB165 Turq T2 X01 Eagle Mountain Bike
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$2639
Was: $3299
Evil Bikes The Insurgent LB Mountain Bike Frame
Sold by Competitive Cyclist




$119.96
Was: $149.95
Giro Cylinder Cycling Shoe - Men's
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$80.50
Was: $115
SRAM GX 1x11 Rear Derailleur

Sold by Competitive Cyclist








$59.00 CAD
Was: $99.95 CAD
Maxxis Aggressor 29 x 2.50" WT TR EXO Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts



$65.00 CAD
Was: $114.95 CAD
Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.5″ WT 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts




$6.00 CAD
Was: $12.00 CAD
Cheng Shin Freeride 29" Presta Tube
Sold by TBS Bike Parts



$28.00 CAD
Was: $64.95 CAD
SRAM Centerline Disc Brake Rotor (180mm)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts







$179.99
Was: $239.99
Fox Racing Fire Defend Women's Pant

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$89.99
Was: $119.99
Bontrager JFW Winter Cycling Gloves

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$134.99
Was: $179.99
Wolf Tooth Components EnCase System Bar Kit One

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$529.95
Shimano Deore XT M8100 / SLX M7100 Groupset, 1x12, W/O crankset
Sold by bikecomponents.ca



$359.95
Shimano Deore 12s M6100 Groupset, 1x12, W/O crankset - HG 9/10/11-speed Freehub Compatible
Sold by bikecomponents.ca










15% off with code: magped2021
$188 - 200 US
magped Enduro Magnetic Pedal
Sold by bikecomponents.ca











$119.00
Was: $149.00
Giro Montaro Helmet
Sold by Evo



$2,549.99 
Was: $3,000.00 
Enve M735 Wheels
Sold by Evo






$149.99
Was: $200
Giro Havoc H20 Jacket
Sold by Evo



$11.99
Was: $16
Dakine Marsh Guard Front Fender
Sold by Evo





11 Comments

  • 6 0
 Shimano 12-speed groupsets in stock? I thought I'd never see the day ...
  • 5 0
 lol at a $12k bike with a shitty aluminum wheelset. oh, free shipping you say? here take my money
  • 4 0
 Wow free shipping on the $12k Rocky Mountain, they're practically giving them away!
  • 4 0
 Support your local bike shop.
  • 2 0
 Better jump on this GX 12s rear d's!
  • 1 0
 Let's take a step back to 11.
  • 2 0
 Free shipping on a 12k bike, that's what i call a deal!/s
  • 2 0
 Wow
  • 2 0
 lol
  • 1 0
 Did the Troy Lee A1 helmets, only available in small, finally sell out?
  • 1 2
 Those magnetic pedals look so cool

