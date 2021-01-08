Online Deals - January 2021

$99.99

Was: $109.99

FEEDBACK SPORTS RIDE PREP TOOL KIT

Sold by Jenson USA









$5,440.005

Was: $6,800.00

SAGE POWERLINE X01 JENSONUSA EXCLUSIVE BUILD

Sold by Jenson USA









$3,399.00

Was: $4,899.00

EVIL WRECKONING DVO JENSON USA EXCLUSIVE BUILD

Sold by Jenson USA







$3,999.99

Was: $5,600.00

NINER SIR 9 XTR JENSON USA EXCLUSIVE BUILD

Sold by Jenson USA









FREE SHIPPING

Was: $11,999.00

Rocky Mountain, Altitude C90 Rally Edition 2021

Sold by gearhub







$1,688

Was: $1,821.99

RockShox, 2021 Boxxer Select RC Debonair, 27.5" 200mm 20x110B 46mm Offset

Sold by gearhub











$888

Was: $1,349.00

FOX, 2020 34 Float, FS K SC 27.5" 120mm FIT4 Remote Adj 44mm Rake, Shiny Orange

Sold by gearhub





$168.88

Was: $310.00

EVOC, FR TRAIL BLACKLINE PROTECTOR, 20L, BACKPACK, BLACK, ML

Sold by gearhub









$6929

Was: $7699

YETI CYCLES SB165 Turq T2 X01 Eagle Mountain Bike

Sold by Competitive Cyclist







$2639

Was: $3299

Evil Bikes The Insurgent LB Mountain Bike Frame

Sold by Competitive Cyclist









$119.96

Was: $149.95

Giro Cylinder Cycling Shoe - Men's

Sold by Competitive Cyclist







$80.50

Was: $115

SRAM GX 1x11 Rear Derailleur



Sold by Competitive Cyclist









$59.00 CAD

Was: $99.95 CAD

Maxxis Aggressor 29 x 2.50" WT TR EXO Tire

Sold by TBS Bike Parts







$65.00 CAD

Was: $114.95 CAD

Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.5″ WT 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO Tire

Sold by TBS Bike Parts









$6.00 CAD

Was: $12.00 CAD

Cheng Shin Freeride 29" Presta Tube

Sold by TBS Bike Parts







$28.00 CAD

Was: $64.95 CAD

SRAM Centerline Disc Brake Rotor (180mm)

Sold by TBS Bike Parts









$179.99

Was: $239.99

Fox Racing Fire Defend Women's Pant



Sold by Calgary Cycles









$89.99

Was: $119.99

Bontrager JFW Winter Cycling Gloves



Sold by Calgary Cycles









$134.99

Was: $179.99

Wolf Tooth Components EnCase System Bar Kit One



Sold by Calgary Cycles









Check out our store for more great deals!

















$529.95

Shimano Deore XT M8100 / SLX M7100 Groupset, 1x12, W/O crankset

Sold by bikecomponents.ca







$359.95

Shimano Deore 12s M6100 Groupset, 1x12, W/O crankset - HG 9/10/11-speed Freehub Compatible

Sold by bikecomponents.ca













15% off with code: magped2021

$188 - 200 US

magped Enduro Magnetic Pedal

Sold by bikecomponents.ca













$119.00

Was: $149.00

Giro Montaro Helmet

Sold by Evo







$2,549.99

Was: $3,000.00

Enve M735 Wheels

Sold by Evo













$149.99

Was: $200

Giro Havoc H20 Jacket

Sold by Evo







$11.99

Was: $16

Dakine Marsh Guard Front Fender

Sold by Evo







Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.

2021 PINKBIKE / TRAILFORKS CALENDAR

50% OFF

Sale ends: January 31st 2021 at 11:59pm Pacific Time

Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.