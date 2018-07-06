SPONSORED

Online Deals: July 2018

Jul 6, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  




$53.49 USD
Was: $135.99 USD (60% off)
Alpinestars Drop 2 Shorts 2016
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles


$44.99 USD
Was: $108.99 USD (59% off)
Alpinestars Cyclone Functional Jacket
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles



$161.49 USD
Was: $312.49 USD (48% off)
Alpinestars All Mountain 2 WP Jacket
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles


$197.99 USD
Was: $220.00 USD (10% off)
MET Parachute Helmet CPSC US 2018
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles





$3,099.97 USD
Was: $4,400.00 USD (30% off)
TRANSITION SCOUT GX EVO
Sold by evo


$154.00 USD
Was: $220.00 USD (30% off)
GIRO DISCIPLE MIPS BIKE HELMET 2017
Sold by evo



$1,999.00 USD
Was: $2,899.00 USD (31% off)
Evil Insurgent Frameset
Sold by evo


$99.86 USD
Was: $220.00 USD (55% off)
SMITH FOREFRONT BIKE HELMET
Sold by evo





From $379.95 CAD
Was: $689.95 CAD (45% off)
Race Face Turbine Dropper Post
Sold by Dunbar


$149.95 CAD
Was: $179.95 CAD (17% off)
Chromag Scarab Pedals
Sold by Dunbar



$54.95 CAD
Was: $79.95 CAD (31% off)
Specialized Butcher Tire
Sold by Dunbar


$143.95 CAD
Was: $179.95 CAD (20% off)
Dakine Pickup Pad DLX
Sold by Dunbar




Images for December 2016 s Online Deals.

$109.00 CAD
Was: $159.00 CAD CAD (31% off)
SunRace MX8 11-speed Cassette (11-50T)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts


$55.00 CAD
Was: $92.95 CAD (40% off)
Maxxis Ardent TR EXO 27.5 x 2.40 Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts



$829.00 CAD
Was: $1,449.99 CAD (43% off)
RockShox Lyrik RCT3 27.5 Dual Position 160mm Fork (Stealth Decals)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts


$65.00 CAD
Was: $104.95 CAD (38% off)
Schwalbe Magic Mary SnakeSkin TrailStar 27.5 x 2.35" Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts





$1,699.99 CAD
Was: $2,299.99 CAD (26% off)
Salsa Beargrease X5 2017
Sold by Calgary Cycles


$99.99 CAD
Was: $209.99 CAD (52% OFF)
Evoc Roamer 22L Hydration Pack - Unisex
Sold by Calgary Cycles



$149.99 CAD
Was: $299.99 CAD (50% OFF)
Evoc Terminal Bag
Sold by Calgary Cycles


$5,950.00 CAD
Was: $6,950.00 CAD (14% off)
Pinarello Gan S Carbon T700 – 47 2017
Sold by Calgary Cycles




Jenson USA Logo

$2,899.99 USD
Was: $4,579.99 USD (37% off)
DEVINCI DJANGO CARBON 29" XT 2018
Sold by Jenson USA


$549.95 USD
Was: $999.00 USA (45% off)
DVO DIAMOND 29" FORK
Sold by Jenson USA



$52.99 USD
Was: $116.00 USD (54% off)
IXS CLEAVER KNEE PADS 2016
Sold by Jenson USA


$249.99 USD
Was: $270.00 USD (7% off)
SDG TELLIS DROPPER SEATPOST
Sold by Jenson USA




Images for December 2016 s Online Deals.

Up to 50% off
Santa Cruz DEMO Bike Sale
Sold by Cambria Bike


Up to $915.00 off
Industry 9 MTB Wheel Sale!
Sold by Cambria Bike



$1,960.00 USD
Was: $5,000.00 USD (60% off)
Kona Process 167 Bikes Blowouts
Sold by Cambria Bike


$799.00 USD
Was: $1,099.00 USD (27% off)
Fox 40 Sale Forks
Sold by Cambria Bike




MENTIONS: @dunbarcycles // @evo // @TBSbikeparts // @jensonusa // @Outletbikes // @ChainReactionCycles

Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB Store and head to the Buy and Sell page to find more great deals and cool gear.

NB: These offers are for a limited time and subject to availability. This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Precision Drone Piloting Makes Riding Look Unbelievable
129532 views
First Ride: The New Santa Cruz Bronson
99397 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V4
67878 views
The Resurgence of High Pivot Suspension Design
60198 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New 5010
56697 views
Qualifying Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
49228 views
Tech Randoms: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
41460 views
Day 2 Results: EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018
39410 views

11 Comments

  • + 6
 That Kona Process deal is insane
  • + 9
 all the PB'ers crying when they discontinued it and look, two years later it's still available. Put your money where your mouth is, 26forlife crowd.
  • + 2
 Know one of konas engineers, apparently they had a shit tonne of 167s left in their warehouse
  • + 4
 I keep refreshing but the Intense bike is not there. Weird.
  • + 2
 I know someone who recently paid full price for one. What an idiot.
  • + 2
 Ohhhh first comment. Insert obligatory "not such a good deal" "can find this cheaper on CRC every day" "Who would pay that for that"
  • + 2
 When was a Turbine Dropper post EVER $690CDN? Thanks for making it look like 45% off, when in fact you are simply pricing it at around what MSRP is.
  • + 2
 6000$ road bike no suspension
3000$ dual suspension mountain bike.
What sort of fool pays twice as much for half the bike?
  • + 1
 With the trade war, I can't afford anything from overseas anymore...
  • + 0
 Does anyone ever look good in the MET parachute helmet??
  • + 1
 Yeah, I look good not having a busted face.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.060207
Mobile Version of Website