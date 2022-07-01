Online Deals - July 2022

Jul 1, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  



C$888.77
Was: C$1,098.00
KUAT, NV 2.0, HITCH MOUNTED BIKE RACK, 2 BIKES

Sold by gearhub


C$9,877.00
Was: C$12,549.00
ROCKY MOUNTAIN, ALTITUDE C90 RALLY ED (27.5) 2021
Sold by gearhub




C$1,154.99
Was: C$1,538.99
FOX, 2021 FLOAT 38

Sold by gearhub


C$168
Was: C$200
EVOC, TAILGATE PAD
Sold by gearhub







$29
Was: $39
Natty Ice Lime

Sold by blenderseyewear




$44
Was: $59
Glory Style

Sold by blenderseyewear









25% OFF

the Taj Collection
Sold by Pinkbike








38 Comments

  • 23 0
 Here's a deal, OneUp Handlebar 20% off (and all OneUp components on most sites):

www.evo.com/handlebars/oneup-components-carbon-35-handlebar?image=166827/669835/oneup-components-carbon-35-handlebar-.jpg&gclid=Cj0KCQjwtvqVBhCVARIsAFUxcRsAxDYNHqEG-GoDw6KpPzAiEH9wRmfxCoU0GCWeG0SlJdBI6i2ZLaoaAnenEALw_wcB

JensonUSA also doing 20% full priced items with code JULY4.
  • 3 0
 World Wide Cyclery has most of the OneUp Droppers 20% off.
  • 1 0
 @jeremy3220: is their a coupon code?
  • 12 0
 Holla at ya boi
  • 2 0
 Oneup code for 20%off everything directly on the Oneup site is SUMMER22. I am assuming it is the same code for CA and USA.
  • 3 0
 OneUp code is SUMMER22
(Got myself a dropper post!)
  • 2 0
 @tubby1536: my stupid lizard brain didn’t see your post, sorry for the redundancy!
  • 21 1
 We're doing 20% off off any item. Code: July4.
Good luck to Avery and the shipping team.... I'm out, 3 day weekend time to ride and eat BBQ.
  • 3 0
 Guessing that exludes cassettes...
  • 3 0
 And all suspension products...
  • 5 0
 @Mbarsoski: Another punk move "off any item"...just not the item you probably want!
  • 4 0
 @Mtn-Goat-13: With a name like that I don't think you need a cassette
  • 2 0
 @jensonusa: If only that were true, these hooves still need cogs! I get that that SRAM (and vendors) don't discount SRAM stuff so: ya know...gotta try.
  • 1 1
 Off of* and "any item" is a blatant lie.
  • 14 0
 Only $9,900 for last year's bike? What a time to be alive!!
  • 4 1
 That’s e-bike money.
  • 4 1
 @bishopsmike

That Rocky Mountain is a deal in the new world , where Santa Cruz with NX and bottom end suspension sells for 5500 ( US). This bike is two thousand more for Fox Factory 38 and X-2 AND XTR. Good luck finding that anywhere else right now.
  • 1 0
 It looks a lot like my 2016 Lapierre Zesty
  • 7 0
 If you want a great deal, Bicicletta in Vancouver will upgrade your drivetrain to gx axs for free with purchase of any bike that comes with Gx.
  • 3 0
 Here's a deal for the 27.5+ crowd, Slaughter 2.6" tires for $11.86 with the email coupon. www.specialized.com/us/en/slaughter-grid-2bliss-ready/p/156531
  • 3 0
 Zeb Ultimate 180 in 27.5 and 29 for $599usd shipping to USA only at thelostco.com right now
  • 1 0
 Looks like 29's are sold out (or not showing anyway)
  • 1 0
 @Mtn-Goat-13: Only 3 were available. They were quickly sold out. I didn't even have time to look back.
  • 1 0
 @POSTal6: Heard. I'm just passin' along for a buddy but yeah, I'm guessing all this stuff will go fast.
  • 4 0
 Why are the comment deals better than the ones in the post?
  • 1 0
 Because I'm a cheap bast***, I watch for sales on igram, fb, etc. and pay attention to sales in my email inbox. I then google the same part to compare prices to make sure I'm getting the best deal at the time. I then post an actual deal for the people.
  • 1 0
 Lol don't bee fooled kings.... just the start of a major sell off of heavily surplus items and getting caught up with batches Don't settle and get the components you want online or LBS make them work for your business
  • 2 0
 Henson USA is doing a 20% off sale for 4th of july
  • 7 0
 Is that Jenson’s happy brother?
  • 15 0
 @somebody-else: We're an only child
  • 1 0
 Hanson*
  • 1 0
 @dirtmcleod: *Manson
  • 3 0
 @somebody-else: Its for muppet gear
  • 1 0
 @Mtn-Goat-13: LOL!!! Good one!
  • 2 0
 Cushcore has something on too
  • 2 0
 Is someone ever going to buy that Rocky?
  • 1 0
 July 5th . Fireworks 90 % off
  • 2 1
 20% off norco bikes?





