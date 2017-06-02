Online Deals June 2017



Freerider Pro MTB Shoes

MSRP: $146.49USD // €129.49 EUR

Chain Reaction sale price: $133.99 USD // €116.49EUR

MSRP: $146.49USD // €129.49 EUR



Ascend Dropper Seatpost

MSRP: $186.49 USD // €164.49 EUR

Chain Reaction sale price: $149.99 USD // €149.99EUR

MSRP: $186.49 USD // €164.49 EUR



Heist MTB Rear Wheel

MSRP: $359.49 USD // €317.00 EUR

Chain Reaction sale price: $219.49 USD // €190.49 EUR

MSRP: $359.49 USD // €317.00 EUR



Nobby Nic EVO MTB Tyre - SnakeSkin

MSRP: $78.99USD // €69.49 EUR

Chain Reaction sale price: $54.99 USD // €36.99 EUR

MSRP: $78.99USD // €69.49 EUR



XTR M9000 Race SPD Clipless MTB Pedals

MSRP: $166.49 USD // €146.99 EUR

Chain Reaction sale price: $87.99 USD // €94.99 EUR

MSRP: $166.49 USD // €146.99 EUR



High Roller II MTB Tyre - TR

MSRP: $73.99USD // €64.99 EUR

Chain Reaction sale price: $44.99 USD // €36.99 EUR

MSRP: $73.99USD // €64.99 EUR



INTENSE CYCLES TRACER 275C PRO COMPLETE MOUNTAIN BIKE 2016

MSRP:$6,699.00

Evo price:$4,499.97 USD

MSRP:$6,699.00

BELL SUPER 2 BIKE HELMET

MSRP:$135.00

Evo Price: $69.95 USD

MSRP:$135.00

TROY LEE DESIGNS D3 CARBON BIKE HELMET

MSRP:$450.00

Evo Price at: $299.25 USD

MSRP:$450.00



Race Face Turbine Dropper Post

Regular: $689.95/~$511.55 USD

Dunbar: $379.95/~$281.19 USD

Regular: $689.95/~$511.55 USD



Blackspire Der Guide

Regular: $149.95/~$111.18 USD

Dunbar: $39.95/~$29.62 USD

Regular: $149.95/~$111.18 USD



Blackspire Sub420 Pedals

Regular: $129.95 CAD/~$96.35 USD

Dunbar: $79.95 CAD/~$59.28 USD

Regular: $129.95 CAD/~$96.35 USD



Dunbar Cycles Marsh Guard

Regular: $18.95 CAD/~$14.05 USD

Dunbar: $16.95 CAD/~$12.57 USD

Regular: $18.95 CAD/~$14.05 USD



BANSHEE SPITFIRE EAGLE JENSON BIKE 2017

MSRP: $6,499.00 USD

Jenson sale price: $4,299.00 USD

MSRP: $6,499.00 USD



GT FURY ELITE BIKE 27.5

MSRP: $3,250.00 USD

Jenson sale price: $1,899.00 USD

MSRP: $3,250.00 USD



IBIS 928 CARBON DT SWISS 29” WHEELSET

MSRP: $1,450.00 USD

Jenson sale price: $799.99 USD

MSRP: $1,450.00 USD



DAKINE AMP 12L PACK W/RESERVOIR

MSRP: $140.00 USD

Jenson sale price: $59.99 USD

MSRP: $140.00 USD



SCHWALBE NOBBY NIC 29" TIRE

MSRP: $86.93 USD

Jenson sale price: $16.99 USD

MSRP: $86.93 USD



Shimano XT M8000 1x11 Crankset (CRM81 32T Chainring Included)

Retail: $269.99 CAD

Sale: $169.00 CAD

Retail: $269.99 CAD



Maxxis Tomahawk 27.5 120TPS 3C/TR/DD Tire

Retail: 109.95 CAD

Buy 1: $65.00 CAD

Buy 4 or more: $55.00 CAD

Retail: 109.95 CAD
Buy 1: $65.00 CAD
Buy 4 or more: $55.00 CAD



2017 RockShox Lyrik RCT3 27.5 Dual Position 160mm Fork

Retail: $1499.99 CAD

Sale: $979.00 CAD

Retail: $1499.99 CAD



Santa Cruz Nomad CC X01 Kit

Original Price: $6699

Sale Price: $5349 Save 20% or $1350 Off

Original Price: $6699



FullFace Helmet Sale!

Sale Price: Up to 50% Off

FullFace Helmet Sale!



Sale Price: Save up to 50% Off

Frame BLOWOUTS



Premium Trailbike Clearance!

Sale Price: Up to $4300 Off!!

Click here to purchase Sale Price: Up to $4300 Off!!

