Online Deals - June 2020

$3,430.00

Was: $4,900.00

Evil Following V1 GX Eagle Jenson USA Exclusive Build

Sold by Jenson USA







$134.99

Was: $179

PNW Rainier Gen 2 Dropper Post

Sold by Jenson USA









$500.00

Was: $899

Cane Creek Helm 27.5" Boost Fork

Sold by Jenson USA







$68

Was: $75

Maxxis Assegai 29" Trail Tire

Sold by Jenson USA









$134

Was: $305

Five Ten Freerider MTB Shoes w/ Crank Brothers Stamp 1 Pedals Bike Kit

Sold by levelninesports







$399.99

Was: $1,679

RockShox RS-1 RLC 27.5" Fork

Sold by levelninesports











$66.40

Was: $83

Maxxis Minion DHR II 27.5 Mountain Bike Tire

Sold by levelninesports





$145

Was: $289.94

7iDP M2 Helmet w/ Dragon Endurox Sunglasses Kit

Sold by levelninesports









$4,319.10

Was: $4,799.99

Evil Chamois Hagar

Sold by Evo







$21.99



Deity Knuckleduster Grips

Sold by Evo









$154.99

Was: $220.00

Giro Disciple MIPS Bike Helmet

Sold by Evo







$99.95



Evo Tailgate Pad

Sold by Evo









$45.00

Was: $150.00

Shimano RP5 Road Cycling Shoes - 2016

Sold by Cambria Bike







$2,799.00

Was: $3,999.00

Kona Process 165 - 2018

Sold by Cambria Bike









$441.69

Was: $630.99

Shimano XTR DI2 M9050 11 Speed Rear Derailleur

Sold by Cambria Bike







$58.50

Was: $90.00

Maxxis Minion DHF Folding MTB Tire - Dual Ply

Sold by Cambria Bike







$25

Was: $49.95

iXS Progressive 6.1 Youth Jersey

Sold by Gravity Cartel







$48

Was: $59.95

iXS Hack EVO Knee Pads

Sold by Gravity Cartel









$64

Was: $79.90

iXS Hack Lower Body Protection

Sold by Gravity Cartel







$48

Was: $59.95

iXS Hack Jersey

Sold by Gravity Cartel











$59.00 CAD

Was: $89.95 CAD

Shimano RT86 Disc Brake Rotor (203mm)

Sold by TBS Bike Parts







$164.00 CAD

Was: $209.95 CAD

Shimano XT M8100 Brakes

Sold by TBS Bike Parts









$59.00 CAD

Was: $129.95 CAD CAD

Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo ADDIX Soft 27.5 x 2.35" or 27.5 x 2.6" SnakeSkin Tire

Buy 4 or more = $50.00 CAD each

Sold by TBS Bike Parts







$63.00 CAD

Was: $109.95 CAD

Maxxis Assegai 29 x 2.5″ WT 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO Tire

Sold by TBS Bike Parts







Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.

All Trailforks Hats On Sale For $16.99

Prices as marked

Sale ends: June 30, 2020 at 11:59pm Pacific Time

Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.