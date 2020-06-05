Online Deals - June 2020

Jun 5, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


Jenson USA Logo

$3,430.00
Was: $4,900.00
Evil Following V1 GX Eagle Jenson USA Exclusive Build
Sold by Jenson USA



$134.99
Was: $179
PNW Rainier Gen 2 Dropper Post
Sold by Jenson USA




$500.00
Was: $899
Cane Creek Helm 27.5" Boost Fork
Sold by Jenson USA



$68
Was: $75
Maxxis Assegai 29" Trail Tire
Sold by Jenson USA









$134
Was: $305
Five Ten Freerider MTB Shoes w/ Crank Brothers Stamp 1 Pedals Bike Kit
Sold by levelninesports



$399.99
Was: $1,679
RockShox RS-1 RLC 27.5" Fork
Sold by levelninesports





$66.40
Was: $83
Maxxis Minion DHR II 27.5 Mountain Bike Tire
Sold by levelninesports


$145
Was: $289.94
7iDP M2 Helmet w/ Dragon Endurox Sunglasses Kit
Sold by levelninesports









$4,319.10
Was: $4,799.99
Evil Chamois Hagar
Sold by Evo



$21.99

Deity Knuckleduster Grips
Sold by Evo



$154.99
Was: $220.00
Giro Disciple MIPS Bike Helmet
Sold by Evo



$99.95

Evo Tailgate Pad
Sold by Evo





$45.00
Was: $150.00
Shimano RP5 Road Cycling Shoes - 2016
Sold by Cambria Bike



$2,799.00
Was: $3,999.00
Kona Process 165 - 2018
Sold by Cambria Bike




$441.69
Was: $630.99
Shimano XTR DI2 M9050 11 Speed Rear Derailleur
Sold by Cambria Bike



$58.50
Was: $90.00
Maxxis Minion DHF Folding MTB Tire - Dual Ply
Sold by Cambria Bike







$25
Was: $49.95
iXS Progressive 6.1 Youth Jersey
Sold by Gravity Cartel



$48
Was: $59.95
iXS Hack EVO Knee Pads
Sold by Gravity Cartel




$64
Was: $79.90
iXS Hack Lower Body Protection
Sold by Gravity Cartel



$48
Was: $59.95
iXS Hack Jersey
Sold by Gravity Cartel







$59.00 CAD
Was: $89.95 CAD
Shimano RT86 Disc Brake Rotor (203mm)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts



$164.00 CAD
Was: $209.95 CAD
Shimano XT M8100 Brakes
Sold by TBS Bike Parts




$59.00 CAD
Was: $129.95 CAD CAD
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo ADDIX Soft 27.5 x 2.35" or 27.5 x 2.6" SnakeSkin Tire
Buy 4 or more = $50.00 CAD each
Sold by TBS Bike Parts



$63.00 CAD
Was: $109.95 CAD
Maxxis Assegai 29 x 2.5″ WT 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts






Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.



All Trailforks Hats On Sale For $16.99
Prices as marked
Sale ends: June 30, 2020 at 11:59pm Pacific Time
Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.





8 Comments

  • 7 0
 No love for €urope?
  • 2 1
 I always wonder what happens to all these overpriced bicycle parts, that no one ever will buy and that never show up at RCZ (.https://www.rczbikeshop.com).
Are they going to be scrapped? Will they return in 20yrs as "vintage"?

I cant believe some of these parts will ever be bought, like that XTR 11spd Di2 derailleur...
  • 1 0
 So noone who has 11spd di2 gearing could need a new mech? If I'd got the next model up of bike, I'd have had 11spd di2 gearing.
  • 2 0
 Rockshox RS-1: We've got ourselves a deal of the month, folks.
  • 1 0
 Except there's no stock. Probably had 1 available.
  • 2 0
 I don't need any of this crap.
  • 2 1
 Brake rotors for 60 bucks.... Quickly before theyre sold out /s
  • 1 0
 I just bought some of those from jensen for $45 two weeks ago.

