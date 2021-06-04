Online Deals: June 2021

Jun 4, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  




$118.96
Was: $169.95
Backcountry Getaway Goat Tailgate Pad
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$85.59
Was: $106.99
Shimano XT RD-M8000 Rear Derailleur - Medium Cage
Sold by Competitive Cyclist




$80
Was: $100
Ride Concepts Livewire Shoe - Men's
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$249.99
Was: $269.99
SDG Components Tellis Dropper Seatpost

Sold by Competitive Cyclist






$144
Was: $180
EVOC, Tailgate Pad Black M/L (136x85x2cm)
Sold by gearhub



$31.99
Was: $39.99
FOX, Straw Hat
Sold by gearhub





$44.88
Was: $64.99
EVOC, Race Belt, Bag, 0.8L Black
Sold by gearhub


$68.88
Was: $91.99
Goodyear, Peak, Tire, 27.5''x2.25, Folding, Tubeless Ready, Dynamic:A/T, Ultimate, 120TPI, Black
Sold by gearhub








$11.99
Was: $16.99
CamelBak Podium 24

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$28.99
Was: $39.99
Muc-Off Clean & Protect Duo Pack w/Sponge

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$29.99
Was: $39.99
Giro DND Calgary Cycle Edition Gloves

Sold by Calgary Cycles




Check out our store for more great deals!











Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.



Pinkbike MTB Accessory Bundle

20% off

Sale ends: June 30th 2021 at 11:59pm Pacific Time
Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.





Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


Posted In:
Contests and Deals Online Deals Sponsored


15 Comments

  • 12 0
 Slow month. Save your money and go ride your bike !
  • 3 0
 when intense is out of bikes, there are no deals to post.
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: when everyone is out of everything, there are no deals to post.
FYP
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: with the current lack of bikes I'm sure people would happily buy a discounted Intense.
  • 12 0
 fox hat back at it again
  • 2 0
 What does it say?
  • 7 0
 Anyone else remember when a cheap plastic water bottle was cheap, or am I just this old now?
$12 on sale water bottle. 1st world problems.
  • 1 0
 That tailgate pad sucks. Do not get it. Materials and build quality are awesome, but the design is just stupid. The downtube tie downs are directly in line with the divots for the fork and once your bars are at 90 degrees your wheel will block the spot for the next bike. Great idea, really poor execution.
  • 1 0
 Edit: I meant the Backcountry goat tailgate pad sucks
  • 3 1
 wow a whole 8 dollars of that awesome straw hat.
  • 1 0
 For anyone interested, I created a tool for finding the best prices on bike stuff mtbbot.com
  • 1 0
 that's pretty cool, you should add fanatik to the list of shops as well fanatikbike.com
  • 2 1
 An XT drivetrain part! But alL tHe PArtS arE SoLd OuT?
  • 1 0
 Someone's gonna buy that derailleur and be so sad when it shows up and is 11 speed.
  • 1 0
 heres the deal, you have to wait for it 3 months down the road

