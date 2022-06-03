Online Deals - June 2022

C$1,166.88 Was: C$1,339.00 2022 FOX 38 PERFORMANCE 29 170MM GRIP 3POS-ADJ MATTE BLACK 15X110 44MM RAKE Sold by gearhub C$139.88 Was: C$175.00 SHIMANO REAR DERAILLEUR RD-M8100 XT, 11-45T - GS 12SPD SHADOW PLUS DIRECT ATTACHMENT 1X12 Sold by gearhub C$109.88 Was: C$128 MAXXIS, ASSEGAI, TIRE, 27.5''X2.50, FOLDING, TUBELESS READY, 3C MAXX GRIP, EXO+, WIDE TRAIL, 120TPI, BLACK Sold by gearhub C$9,877.00 Was: C$12,549.00 ROCKY MOUNTAIN, ALTITUDE C90 RALLY ED (27.5) 2021 Sold by gearhub $164.99 Was: $219.99 Lazer Sport Jackal KinetiCore Sold by Summit Bicycles $119.99 Was: $159.99 Lazer Sport Impala MIPS Sold by Summit Bicycles $49 Was: $59 Street Shiner Sold by blenderseyewear $49 Was: $59 Iron Lilly Sold by blenderseyewear Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.
25% OFF
the Taj Collection Sold by Pinkbike
Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.
11 Comments
Anyone have any comparable rubber for under $85? I've been on these for years
www.deliumtires.com/products/rugged
I've like riding their stuff as a trail tire as long as you want a 2.4.