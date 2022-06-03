Online Deals - June 2022

C$1,166.88
Was: C$1,339.00
2022 FOX 38 PERFORMANCE 29 170MM GRIP 3POS-ADJ MATTE BLACK 15X110 44MM RAKE

Sold by gearhub


C$139.88
Was: C$175.00
SHIMANO REAR DERAILLEUR RD-M8100 XT, 11-45T - GS 12SPD SHADOW PLUS DIRECT ATTACHMENT 1X12
Sold by gearhub




C$109.88
Was: C$128
MAXXIS, ASSEGAI, TIRE, 27.5''X2.50, FOLDING, TUBELESS READY, 3C MAXX GRIP, EXO+, WIDE TRAIL, 120TPI, BLACK

Sold by gearhub


C$9,877.00
Was: C$12,549.00
ROCKY MOUNTAIN, ALTITUDE C90 RALLY ED (27.5) 2021
Sold by gearhub








$164.99
Was: $219.99
Lazer Sport Jackal KinetiCore

Sold by Summit Bicycles




$119.99
Was: $159.99
Lazer Sport Impala MIPS

Sold by Summit Bicycles










$49
Was: $59
Street Shiner

Sold by blenderseyewear




$49
Was: $59
Iron Lilly

Sold by blenderseyewear









Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.



25% OFF

the Taj Collection
Sold by Pinkbike








  • 7 0
 When an Assegai in exo+ is $109 plus tax on sale..... I may have ridden my last Assegai.
Anyone have any comparable rubber for under $85? I've been on these for years
  • 6 0
 Specialized. Its all ive used for years now. Cheaper and just as good as maxxis for me. For dry dusty i run eliminator front and back and mixed conditions, butchers or butcher/eliminator. Interested in the cannibal. Just stay away from grid and oem paper grid.
  • 3 1
 Delium has an assegai clone for 45 in the enduro casing, medium grip and 55 for the DH casing, max grip.

www.deliumtires.com/products/rugged

I've like riding their stuff as a trail tire as long as you want a 2.4.
  • 2 0
 Came here to say the same thing. Tires are definitely the place to spend money, but $100... I've heard great things about the vigilante, and it is worlds cheaper than an assegai, with comparable performance.
  • 1 0
 that's Canadian dollars.
  • 1 1
 That's approximately $85 US. Not sure if that helps!
  • 1 0
 @whitebirdfeathers: Yea I know.. Its also a 27.5", and for most of us running 29" front tires, its $112 USD for the 29" maxxgrip DD.
  • 2 0
 It's $109 Canadian.... That is roughly $85 US Dollars. Still spendy, but better.
  • 1 0
 20% off is NOT a deal.........maybe I'm wrong.
  • 1 0
 Online Deals - June 2022: Nothing Significant to Report (NSTR)
  • 1 0
 $1,100 for a lower-tier fork is a good deal? Wow.





