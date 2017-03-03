Online Deals March 2017

Answer:Pro Taper SL 750 Carbon Bar

MSRP:$166.99 USD // €165.49 EUR

Chain Reaction sale price: $66.49 USD // €60.99 EUR

One Industries:Vapor Warp Gloves

MSRP:$34.49USD // €32.99 EUR

Chain Reaction sale price: $12.76 USD // €12.49 EUR

Nukeproof:Horizon Pro Flat Pedals

MSRP:$109.99USD // €99.99 EUR

Chain Reaction sale price: $79.49 USD // €72.49 EUR

Easton:Arc MTB Rim

MSRP: $102.99 USD // €96.99 EUR

Chain Reaction sale price: $52.99 USD // €48.49 EUR

Shimano:XT M8000 Disc Brake

MSRP:$154.49 USD // €144.99 EUR

Chain Reaction sale price: $89.99 USD // €89.49 EUR

Loops antiFOG

MSRP: $89.99

Sales Price: $69.00**valid with Promo code

Promo code: Pb-march

**Valid in March 2017 only

Nelson antiFOG

MSRP: $89.99

Sale Price: $69.00 **valid with Promo code

Promo code: Pb-march

**Valid in March 2017 only

TROY LEE DESIGNS METHOD KNEE GUARDS

MSRP:$85.00

Evo price: $29.95

BELL SUPER 2 BIKE HELMET

MSRP:$135.00

Evo Price at: $99.95 USD

INTENSE CYCLES TRACER 275C EXPERT COMPLETE MOUNTAIN BIKE 2016

MSRP: $5,899.00

Evo Price at: $4,399.00 USD

Intense Spider Pro 275C Black/Red

MSRP:$6,699.00 USD

Art Cycles price: $4,699.00 USD

Intense Spider Expert 275C Black/Gold

MSRP:$5,899.00 USD

Art Cycles price: $4,299.00 USD

Intense Spider Foundation 275C Silver

MSRP:$4,599.00 USD

Art Cycles price: $3,199.00 USD

Bell Super 2R Helmet w/ MIPS

Regular: $364.95 CAD/~$277.33 USD

Dunbar: $254.95 CAD/~$193.74 USD

Race Face Trigger Short Sleeved Tech Jersey

Regular: $64.95 CAD/~$49.36 USD

Dunbar: $34.95 CAD/~$26.56 USD

Race Face Stage LS Jersey

Regular: $69.95 CAD/~$53.16 USD

Dunbar: $39.95 CAD/~$30.36 USD

Race Face Ambush Shorts (Green or Orange)

Regular: $119.95 CAD/~$91.15 USD

Dunbar: $69.95 CAD/~$53.16 USD

FOX 32 FLOAT 100 FACTORY 27.5 2016

MSRP: $807.50USD

Jenson sale price: $379.99 USD

JENSONUSA REPAIR STAND

MSRP: $149.99USD

Jenson sale price: $99.99 USD

SMITH ROVER HELMET

MSRP: $150.00 USD

Jenson sale price: $120.00 USD

KS DROPZONE SEATPOST

MSRP: $275.00 USD

Jenson sale price: $215.10 USD

MAXXIS ARDENT FOLDING TIRE

MSRP: $49.99 USD

Jenson sale price: $39.20 USD

RockShox Yari RC 27.5 Solo Air Fork (160, 170, and 180mm options)

MSRP: $929.00 CAD

TBS Price: $599.00 CAD

Additional 10% off all in stock cranksets

Promo Code: "CRANK 10" in checkout

Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.3” 3C EXO TR Tire

Retail: $99.95 CAD

Buy 1: $69.00 CAD

Buy 4 or more: $59.00 CAD

2016 Closeout Bikes!

Save up to $3000.00 Off

DT Swiss Carbon Wheel Deals

Sale Price: Up to $473 Off!

FOX Clothing / Helmets BLOWOUT

Sale Price: Save up to 65% Off!

SF16 RUX-R2C2-200-T DS 27.5" TT MATTE BLACK

MSRP:$1200.00

Envelo sale price: $899.95

