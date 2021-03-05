Online Deals - March 2021

$2,388

Was: $4799

Rocky Mountain, Maiden World Cup Carbon Frame 2019

Sold by gearhub







$67.77

Was: $109.99

Michelin, DH34 Tire, Wire, Tubeless Ready, MAGI-X, 2x55TPI, Black, 29”x2.40 Bikepark

Sold by gearhub











$38.88

Was: $65.00

EVOC, Freeride Touch Long Finger Gloves

Sold by gearhub





$887.77

Was: $1349.99

RockShox, Pike RCT3 Solo Air, 27.5'' 130mm 110mm 42mm Offset Black

Sold by gearhub









$159.99

Was: $199

Crank Brothers Highline 3 Dropper Seatpost

Sold by Competitive Cyclist







$65.45

Was: $77

SRAM Standard Disc Brake Bleed Kit

Sold by Competitive Cyclist









$99.99

Was: $117.99

Shimano XT CS-M8000 Cassette

Sold by Competitive Cyclist







$127.95

Was: $160

Specialized 2FO Clip 2.0 Mountain Bike Shoe



Sold by Competitive Cyclist









$185.00 CAD

Was: $219.95 CAD

Shimano XT M8100 Brakes

Sold by TBS Bike Parts









$39.00 CAD

Was: $56.95 CAD

Shimano N03A Resin Disc Brake Pads

Sold by TBS Bike Parts









$59.00 CAD

Was: $99.95 CAD

Maxxis Aggressor 29 x 2.50″ WT TR EXO Tire

Sold by TBS Bike Parts







$79.00 CAD

Was: $124.95 CAD

Maxxis Assegai 29 x 2.5″ WT 3C MaxxGrip TR Tire (DH casing)

Sold by TBS Bike Parts









$19.99

Was: $26.99

Skratch Labs Sport Hydration Mix - Hot Apple Cider - 20 Serving bag



Sold by Calgary Cycles









$194.99 (While Supplies Last)

Was: $259.99

Bontrager OMW Womens Softshell Pants



Sold by Calgary Cycles









$178.49 (While Supplies Last)

Was: $209.99

45Nrth Sturmfist 4 Gloves



Sold by Calgary Cycles









Check out our store for more great deals!

















$78.00

Was: $130.00

EVOC Stage 3L ​+ 2L Bladder Hydration Pack

Sold by Evo







$49.99

Was: $99.95

Royal Racing Race Shorts

Sold by Evo













$39.99

Was: $85.00

Dakine Vectra Shorts

Sold by Evo







$29.99 - $39.99

Was: $39.99 - $49.99

Bell Descender Goggles

Sold by Evo







Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.

2021 Calendar Clearance Sale

We're clearing out all remaining calendars at 50% off from now until they're gone. Everyone who purchases a calendar will get a FREE "Mystery Gift" usable in the Pinkbike Shop and one lucky calendar buyer will win a $100 worth of Pinkbike Merch. Shop Now

Sale ends: March 31st 2021 at 11:59pm Pacific Time

Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.