Online Deals - March 2021

Mar 5, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  



$2,388
Was: $4799
Rocky Mountain, Maiden World Cup Carbon Frame 2019
Sold by gearhub



$67.77
Was: $109.99
Michelin, DH34 Tire, Wire, Tubeless Ready, MAGI-X, 2x55TPI, Black, 29”x2.40 Bikepark
Sold by gearhub





$38.88
Was: $65.00
EVOC, Freeride Touch Long Finger Gloves
Sold by gearhub


$887.77
Was: $1349.99
RockShox, Pike RCT3 Solo Air, 27.5'' 130mm 110mm 42mm Offset Black
Sold by gearhub









$159.99
Was: $199
Crank Brothers Highline 3 Dropper Seatpost
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$65.45
Was: $77
SRAM Standard Disc Brake Bleed Kit
Sold by Competitive Cyclist




$99.99
Was: $117.99
Shimano XT CS-M8000 Cassette
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$127.95
Was: $160
Specialized 2FO Clip 2.0 Mountain Bike Shoe

Sold by Competitive Cyclist








Images for December 2016 s Online Deals.


$185.00 CAD
Was: $219.95 CAD
Shimano XT M8100 Brakes
Sold by TBS Bike Parts




$39.00 CAD
Was: $56.95 CAD
Shimano N03A Resin Disc Brake Pads
Sold by TBS Bike Parts




$59.00 CAD
Was: $99.95 CAD
Maxxis Aggressor 29 x 2.50″ WT TR EXO Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts



$79.00 CAD
Was: $124.95 CAD
Maxxis Assegai 29 x 2.5″ WT 3C MaxxGrip TR Tire (DH casing)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts







$19.99
Was: $26.99
Skratch Labs Sport Hydration Mix - Hot Apple Cider - 20 Serving bag

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$194.99 (While Supplies Last)
Was: $259.99
Bontrager OMW Womens Softshell Pants

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$178.49 (While Supplies Last)
Was: $209.99
45Nrth Sturmfist 4 Gloves

Sold by Calgary Cycles




Check out our store for more great deals!














$78.00
Was: $130.00
EVOC Stage 3L ​+ 2L Bladder Hydration Pack
Sold by Evo



$49.99 
Was: $99.95 
Royal Racing Race Shorts
Sold by Evo






$39.99
Was: $85.00
Dakine Vectra Shorts
Sold by Evo



$29.99 - $39.99
Was: $39.99 - $49.99
Bell Descender Goggles
Sold by Evo





Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.



2021 Calendar Clearance Sale

We're clearing out all remaining calendars at 50% off from now until they're gone. Everyone who purchases a calendar will get a FREE "Mystery Gift" usable in the Pinkbike Shop and one lucky calendar buyer will win a $100 worth of Pinkbike Merch. Shop Now

Sale ends: March 31st 2021 at 11:59pm Pacific Time
Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.





Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


3 Comments

  • 4 0
 Too bad the $5 calendar still costs more than $25 to ship to Europe
  • 1 0
 Those Michelin DH34 Bikepark that everyone's after cost €22 here in Europe. Even the regular Race Line DH34s I have cost 49€ each
  • 1 0
 But remember the prices here are in CAD not USD so 67 CAD are like what 99 cents?

