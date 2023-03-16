Online Deals - March, 2023



HOTWALK - $199.99

Was: $225 ($25 OFF)



Hot rock kids bikes. Pink is the fastest color. You think we’re all about e-bikes? Look, this bike has no motor. Hell, it doesn’t even have pedals. Fanatics rejoice.



BUY NOW

Hot rock kids bikes. Pink is the fastest color. You think we’re all about e-bikes? Look, this bike has no motor. Hell, it doesn’t even have pedals. Fanatics rejoice.



ALIGN II - $27.45-$40.99

Was: $55 (25-50% OFF)



Entry level, great for casual rides to the store. Dope colors starting at $27. Want to splurge, have at it.



BUY NOW

Entry level, great for casual rides to the store. Dope colors starting at $27. Want to splurge, have at it.





CARBON HOTWALK - $499.99

Was: $1,000 (50% OFF)



Get your toddler this bike and get them started on the right foot. Or on both feet. Help ensure that they make it to dentistry school. It’s carbon. It’s half off. I want one.



BUY NOW

Get your toddler this bike and get them started on the right foot. Or on both feet. Help ensure that they make it to dentistry school. It’s carbon. It’s half off. I want one.





PHENOM SADDLE - $119.99

Was: $160 (25% OFF)



Taint tested. I’ve run one version of the Phenom or another on all of my bikes for the last decade.143mm happens to be my size, and they’re available in ever-wide sizes for folks with chonky sit-bones. Splurge and get the version with carbon rails.



BUY NOW

Taint tested. I’ve run one version of the Phenom or another on all of my bikes for the last decade.143mm happens to be my size, and they’re available in ever-wide sizes for folks with chonky sit-bones. Splurge and get the version with carbon rails.

We had a thumb war with the good folks at Tifosi and snagged you ungrateful souls a discount. Use exclusive code PINKBIKE20 for 20% off sitewide

SLEDGE - $63.96

Was: $79.95 (20% OFF)



Throw these on and do a burnout leaving the trailhead. The local cops will definitely let you go with a warning. Or not.



BUY NOW

Throw these on and do a burnout leaving the trailhead. The local cops will definitely let you go with a warning. Or not.

MASSO SAFETY GLASSES - $7.96

Was: $19.95 (60% OFF)



I coach a high school race team. The kiddos rarely have glasses. I prescribe safety glasses as cheap and losable eyewear. These are a great alternative to bulk glasses from big box stores.



BUY NOW

I coach a high school race team. The kiddos rarely have glasses. I prescribe safety glasses as cheap and losable eyewear. These are a great alternative to bulk glasses from big box stores.

RAIL - $47.96

Was: $79.95 (40% OFF)



Great peripheral coverage, swappable lenses, and the low profile fits well under a helmet.



BUY NOW

Great peripheral coverage, swappable lenses, and the low profile fits well under a helmet.

SANTA CRUZ TALLBOY S CC X01/GX - $7,049

Was: $8,249 (15% OFF)



Updated, refined, and now with burrito storage in the frame. Pricey, but a bit less pricey at the moment.



BUY NOW

Updated, refined, and now with burrito storage in the frame. Pricey, but a bit less pricey at the moment.

MAXXIS MINION DHF TIRE - 27.5" - $65.60-$89.60

Was: $82-$112 (20% OFF)



ChatGPT says: "Shred the gnar with the Maxxis Minion DHF - the ultimate tire for downhill domination!"



BUY NOW

ChatGPT says: "Shred the gnar with the Maxxis Minion DHF - the ultimate tire for downhill domination!"

FIVE TEN FREERIDER PRO SHOES - $105

Was: $150 (30% OFF)



A classic, a standard. If you can see your toes while pedaling, you need a new set of kicks. Or you're wearing sandals.



BUY NOW

A classic, a standard. If you can see your toes while pedaling, you need a new set of kicks. Or you're wearing sandals.

TROY LEE DESIGNS STAGE MIPS - $179.40

Was: $299 (40% OFF)



Buy this and head to Starbucks and just wait for the barista to call out, "Vanilla Latte for 'Pro'!"



BUY NOW

Buy this and head to Starbucks and just wait for the barista to call out, "Vanilla Latte for 'Pro'!"

REVEL RAIL GX - $4,799

Was: $5,999 (20% OFF)



What headtube routing?



BUY NOW

What headtube routing?

INDUSTRY 9 ENDURO 315 CARBON BOOST WHEELSET - 29" - $1,710

Was: $2,530 (55% OFF)



Hydra Hub, 32 spoke, carbon goodness. Say what you want, but these are a damn good deal.



BUY NOW

Hydra Hub, 32 spoke, carbon goodness. Say what you want, but these are a damn good deal.

Still have cash left over? Hit up the PB store (and help us clean out our shelves) Pinkbike Shop and the BuySell for more great deals and stuff to clutter your garage.

Note

Hi, team. Corporate muckety-mucks told me I have a mandate to help empty your wallets. Fortunately that aligns with my own moral imperative. And for some reason they’re going to pay me to cruise deal sites and pass on things that I think are cool.For those of you that agree with my exquisite taste, hit the link. And guess what, should you decide to pick something up, Pinkbike gets a small kickback. The pennies and dimes that we collect goes to doing cool stuff like running a race team, keeping Levy caffeinated, and getting Brian more 3D printer filament.For those of you who aren’t interested, I’ll see you in the comments, dressed in armor made of old half-link BMX chains.–Jake: This post contains affiliate links. When you buy something using the retail links in our stories, we may earn a small commission. We do not accept money for editorial gear reviews.