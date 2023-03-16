Online Deals - March, 2023

Mar 16, 2023
by Jake  
Online Deals 2023


Hi, team. Corporate muckety-mucks told me I have a mandate to help empty your wallets. Fortunately that aligns with my own moral imperative. And for some reason they’re going to pay me to cruise deal sites and pass on things that I think are cool.

For those of you that agree with my exquisite taste, hit the link. And guess what, should you decide to pick something up, Pinkbike gets a small kickback. The pennies and dimes that we collect goes to doing cool stuff like running a race team, keeping Levy caffeinated, and getting Brian more 3D printer filament.

For those of you who aren’t interested, I’ll see you in the comments, dressed in armor made of old half-link BMX chains.
–Jake






STATUS 140 - $2,249.99
Was: $3,000 (25% OFF)

Matt Beer thoroughly enjoyed it. Now for less dollars.

BUY NOW





GROUND CONTROL TIRES - $47.99
Was: $65 (27% OFF)

Ground control to major tom—somewhere between XC and Trail. Kaz was a fan when he tested them.

BUY NOW





HOTWALK - $199.99
Was: $225 ($25 OFF)

Hot rock kids bikes. Pink is the fastest color. You think we’re all about e-bikes? Look, this bike has no motor. Hell, it doesn’t even have pedals. Fanatics rejoice.

BUY NOW





ALIGN II - $27.45-$40.99
Was: $55 (25-50% OFF)

Entry level, great for casual rides to the store. Dope colors starting at $27. Want to splurge, have at it.

BUY NOW






CARBON HOTWALK - $499.99
Was: $1,000 (50% OFF)

Get your toddler this bike and get them started on the right foot. Or on both feet. Help ensure that they make it to dentistry school. It’s carbon. It’s half off. I want one.

BUY NOW






PHENOM SADDLE - $119.99
Was: $160 (25% OFF)

Taint tested. I’ve run one version of the Phenom or another on all of my bikes for the last decade.143mm happens to be my size, and they’re available in ever-wide sizes for folks with chonky sit-bones. Splurge and get the version with carbon rails.

BUY NOW





We had a thumb war with the good folks at Tifosi and snagged you ungrateful souls a discount. Use exclusive code PINKBIKE20 for 20% off sitewide

SLEDGE - $63.96
Was: $79.95 (20% OFF)

Throw these on and do a burnout leaving the trailhead. The local cops will definitely let you go with a warning. Or not.

BUY NOW




MASSO SAFETY GLASSES - $7.96
Was: $19.95 (60% OFF)

I coach a high school race team. The kiddos rarely have glasses. I prescribe safety glasses as cheap and losable eyewear. These are a great alternative to bulk glasses from big box stores.

BUY NOW




RAIL - $47.96
Was: $79.95 (40% OFF)

Great peripheral coverage, swappable lenses, and the low profile fits well under a helmet.

BUY NOW




CRIT - $39.96
Was: $49.95 (40% OFF)

Customized fit at a straightforward price. Loved by our friends at Outside Mag.

BUY NOW






SANTA CRUZ TALLBOY S CC X01/GX - $7,049
Was: $8,249 (15% OFF)

Updated, refined, and now with burrito storage in the frame. Pricey, but a bit less pricey at the moment.

BUY NOW




MAXXIS MINION DHF TIRE - 27.5" - $65.60-$89.60
Was: $82-$112 (20% OFF)

ChatGPT says: "Shred the gnar with the Maxxis Minion DHF - the ultimate tire for downhill domination!"

BUY NOW




FIVE TEN FREERIDER PRO SHOES - $105
Was: $150 (30% OFF)

A classic, a standard. If you can see your toes while pedaling, you need a new set of kicks. Or you're wearing sandals.

BUY NOW




TROY LEE DESIGNS STAGE MIPS - $179.40
Was: $299 (40% OFF)

Buy this and head to Starbucks and just wait for the barista to call out, "Vanilla Latte for 'Pro'!"

BUY NOW




REVEL RAIL GX - $4,799
Was: $5,999 (20% OFF)

What headtube routing?

BUY NOW




INDUSTRY 9 ENDURO 315 CARBON BOOST WHEELSET - 29" - $1,710
Was: $2,530 (55% OFF)

Hydra Hub, 32 spoke, carbon goodness. Say what you want, but these are a damn good deal.

BUY NOW




Still have cash left over? Hit up the PB store (and help us clean out our shelves) Pinkbike Shop and the BuySell for more great deals and stuff to clutter your garage.

Note: This post contains affiliate links. When you buy something using the retail links in our stories, we may earn a small commission. We do not accept money for editorial gear reviews.

20 Comments

  • 21 1
 That's an absolutely ridiculous price for that Status. Probably one of the best "get someone into mountain biking" deals on the market right now.
  • 3 3
 My brother grabbed one a few weeks ago, its an awesome deal. The only reason I didn't snatch a frame is the 650b rear.
  • 19 0
 There must be a typo for I9’s. Websites shows $1,710, not $1,170.
  • 5 0
 Yup, I would like a price match pls.
  • 2 0
 And now there is a typo on the discount...
  • 14 0
 Who knew that the carbon strider bike would end up in the bargain bin
  • 5 0
 Still way too much $$ to be spending on a strider bike.
  • 1 0
 LOL @ my buddy that paid a G for it....sucker
  • 1 0
 You know... Seth did a review of it on his channel, it's only like 500g lighter than the Trek strider I have for my kid. I paid... $40 for the Trek.
  • 7 0
 I hate big S but dammit that Status 140 (and 160) such a smokin' deal. Bitch about NX all you want, but if you take care of your drivetrain it does the job, same with the 36 Rhythm. And now you have an extra $750 out of your $3k budget to upgrade something right out the gate (I'd go with wheels)
  • 2 0
 scratch that, I'd swap the X2 with literally anything else and buy cushcores with the change
  • 6 0
 You should add Rocky Mountain Days to this article, last years build are at a wicked price.
  • 4 0
 I could buy three Status’ with money left over instead of one Tallboy. Hell of a deal.
  • 5 0
 You're better off with one Tallboy than three Status.
  • 1 0
 How are the Ground Controls as an all-rounder tire? I have a Butcher/Eliminator setup now on a Stumpy Evo, would like to have something a little lighter duty for more pedally days. Currently have cushcore pro in the rear too
  • 2 0
 No more intense bikes?? Time changes…
  • 2 2
 Throwback Thursday, Intense liquidations, overpriced strawhats and Cambria bike discounts....LOL
  • 1 0
 Online Deals Since February 2020 : No
  • 2 0
 we had some great deals since last autumn on a lot of german online shops
  • 2 4
 Dhgate.com fo' all yo' Chiney dih'count sunglass need





