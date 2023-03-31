Online Deals - March 31, 2023

Mar 31, 2023
by Jake  
Online Deals 2023


Hi, team. The higher ups told me to keep up the good work and then showed me some graphs about about ROI and synergies—so we're back with more deals this week. Should you decide to make a purchase using one of the links below, Pinkbike get’s a little kickback, which this week will go towards Henry's go-kart fund.

I’ll see you in the comments. Let me know what other deals are popping up and what you’re excited about.





YETI SB130 CLR GX EAGLE FACTORY MOUNTAIN BIKE - $4,810-$5,500
Was: $7,400 (25%-35% OFF)

Pedal this up and down, and show the haters your cavities and gingivitis for PB comment credibility.

BUY NOW




SPECIALIZED S-WORKS STUMPJUMPER EVO FRAME - $2,249.99
Was: $3,400 (35% OFF)

SWAT box? SWAT box! Discount? Discount! Go fast? Go fast!

BUY NOW




GT SENSOR SPORT MOUNTAIN BIKE - $1,662
Was: $2,375 (30% OFF)

Perfect whip for your favorite NICA racer, or a significant other who is dipping their toes in the brave new universe of trails and wheels.

BUY NOW




IBIS RIPMO AF MOUNTAIN BIKE FRAME - $1,539.30
Was: $2,199 (30% OFF)

Darn good deal on a sturdy frame and solid platform for your parts stash.

BUY NOW




EVIL BIKES THE FOLLOWING GX EAGLE CARBON WHEELS - $6,799.20
Was: $8,499 (20% OFF)

Links and pivots galore make you one sinister fool on the trails.

BUY NOW




PIVOT SHADOWCAT PRO X01 EAGLE MOUNTAIN BIKE - $6,799.20
Was: $8,499 (20% OFF)

Pivot calls the the Shadow Cat "a trail-carving expression of blazing speed and feline creative mayhem." I couldn't have said it better, so I didn't.


BUY NOW




SLASH 9.8 XT - $5,999.99
Was: $6,549.99 (10% OFF)

Steep drops, steep discounts. Slash up your ride like a late night fruit ninja (boom throwback.)

BUY NOW





RAIL 7 GEN 2 - $5,999.99
Was: $6,649.99 (10% OFF)

Great e-platform for aggressive trail riding, and future upgrades if you feel like it.

BUY NOW





BONTRAGER BLAZE WAVECEL MOUNTAIN BIKE HELMET - $149.99-$199.99
Was: $299.99 (33%-60% OFF)

Business at the front, Boa at the back.

Friend Daniel had a review of the Rally helmet a few years back and presented some honest feedback. The Rally and the higher end Blaze are on sale here.

BUY NOW





ELECTRA LIFESTYLE LUX COOL CAT HELMET - $63.99
Was: $84.99 (25% OFF)

This commuter helmet isn’t intended for the Leogang downhill, but you’ll look steezy AF everywhere else. Cool cats only need apply.

BUY NOW






G-FORM SORATA MOUNTAIN BIKE GLOVE - $19.99
Was: $29.99 (33% OFF)

Soft when you want it, hard when you need it: G-form armor is great and Trek has incorporated into their Sorata gloves. Variety of sizes and colors available.

BUY NOW






100% AIRMATIC MOUNTAIN BIKE JERSEY - $24.50-$35
Was: $49 (30%-50% OFF)

Let the world know you’re 100%, even if no one asked. Lightweight short sleeves are up to ½ off.

BUY NOW






BONTRAGER FLATLINE MOUNTAIN BIKE SHOE - $89.99
Was: $139.99 (35% OFF)

Black, classic, no fuss, no muss, full send. Our buddy Daniel reviewed the Rally version.

BUY NOW






BONTRAGER BITS INTEGRATED MTB TOOL - $49.99
Was: $94.99 (50% OFF)

½ off, keep all the essentials stowed but in easy reach. Super easy install relative to some of the competition.

BUY NOW






BONTRAGER G4 TEAM ISSUE MTB TIRE - $51.99
Was: $69.99 (25% OFF)

Heck of a tire for the shoulder season when trails still have snow patches and you’re looking for traction on a variety of terrain.

BUY NOW




We had a thumb war with the good folks at Honey Stinger and snagged you ungrateful souls a discount. Use exclusive code OUTSIDE20 for 20% off site wide.

OAT + HONEY BARS - $7-$27
Was: $8.99-$33.49 (20% OFF)

Bite into one of these for fuel without shattering crumbs all over your kit. Also comes in a chocolate chip variety for the kind hearted.

BUY NOW




ENERGY WAFFLES - $22.39
Was: $27.99 (20% OFF)

If they're good enough for NBA players like Kristaps Porzingis and Robert Covington, they're good enough for me. It is required that you call them stroopwafels and say it with an accent.

BUY NOW




ENERGY GELS - $23.99
Was: $29.99 (20% OFF)

Energy! Condensed into gel form! Get your Flubber on.

BUY NOW






SWIFT INDUSTRIES ANCHOR HIP PACK - $129.99
Was: $233 (45% OFF)

Beautiful, sleek, and heavy duty hip pack for your trail essentials and a burrito. Which is also essential.

BUY NOW




I9 REYNOLDS CARBON WHEEL - $999.99
Was: $2,299 (57% OFF)

I found a deal on Industry 9 wheels last week and I’m going to keep hyping them: bomb proof made-in the-US hubs with all of the engagement clicketies, paired with wide and light carbon wheels. More than half off.

BUY NOW




SUPACAZ ePEDAL - $88.99
Was: $165 (46% OFF)

An e-pedal built for heavy duty e-use that comes in an e-oilslick e-color scheme. E-ureka!

BUY NOW




EASTON HAVOC ALUMINUM STEM - $33.99
Was: $100 (66% OFF)

Big bars, short reach, big deal.

BUY NOW




ROCKSHOX REVERB STEALTH DROPPER - $202.99
Was: $400 (50% OFF)

When you need that up and down for your ups and downs.

BUY NOW




PATAGONIA DIRT ROAMER PACK 20L - $114.39
Was: $159 (30% OFF)

Deal or No deal, a great pack for your afternoon trips and adventures further afield.

BUY NOW




Still have cash left over? Hit up the PB store (and help us clean out our shelves) Pinkbike Shop and the BuySell for more great deals and stuff to clutter your garage.

Note: This post contains affiliate links. When you buy something using the retail links in our stories, we may earn a small commission. We do not accept money for editorial gear reviews.

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Online Deals Enduro Bikes Helmets Trail Bikes 100percent Bontrager Patagonia Pivot RockShox Trek Yeti Sponsored


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall Standings] Final Results from the Maydena Enduro World Cup 2023
193027 views
Brian's Final Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2023
80732 views
Lezyne Release Taipei Plugs to Save Your Tyre (And Your Wallet) - Taipei Cycle Show 2023
70644 views
Review: 2023 Commencal Tempo LTD
61110 views
Intend's New Trinity Brake System Hides High-Tech Features
58262 views
Shimano Patent Shows Direct Mount Electronic Derailleur
48500 views
Interview: 5 World Cup Mechanics Talk About Stressful Fixes, Favorite Tools, & More
40104 views
Tech Randoms From the Maydena Enduro World Cup
39946 views

31 Comments

  • 25 1
 Worth clicking just for this "An e-pedal built for heavy duty e-use that comes in an e-oilslick e-color scheme. E-ureka!"
  • 1 1
 Love it
  • 5 1
 @crsimmons: E-nnoying
  • 2 0
 Dangit - forced to scroll up to actually read something! Also, LOL
  • 18 0
 @Pinkbike

Hey guys. We need to talk and it's overdue.

The forums and the buy/sell section are in a woeful state. We're seeing dozens of reported scammers a day at this point, tons of spam posts, and it seems the mod team is either not equipped, or is hopelessly understaffed. The bug report section has had reports of thread issues for months now, some of these issues are actually going back over a decade. There is a genuine scamming apocalypse going on within your website. Front page still regularly gets political and covid related spam. WE NEED MODS.

When are we going to see your staff and admin take this seriously? It's honestly so disappointing that a website of this size being so massively understaffed and so massively ignored. We deserve better. Please get more forum mods, please get more mods in general. Please take our experience seriously, we are your customers after all.
  • 1 0
 Second this. And I would be happy to be a mod.
  • 11 2
 Wonder is eventually Pinkbike will become Pink-Ebike?
  • 20 0
 They won't, I pink-E-swear.
  • 2 0
 Pinke-bike
  • 1 0
 Don’t give them any ideas. Or do. I like the websites of a certain German publisher—they have a website dedicated to regular bikes and one dedicated to ebikes.
  • 3 0
 "Pinkbike get’s a little kickback"

The higher ups forgot to proofread this. Just "gets", not "get is" or "get has" or whatever that contraction is supposed to be contracting.
  • 4 0
 Is it just me or has the blatant commercialization accelerated around here?
  • 1 0
 Post link Get money Pretty sure that's all they're concerned with here.
  • 1 0
 At least they're honest about it. Henry needs a go-kart.
  • 1 0
 As a fellow member of the volunteer Grammar Police, I support the reporting of this infraction.
  • 3 0
 I was always wondering whether these hip packs could be extra painful in certain crashes but with the one in the picture, I'm pretty sure.
  • 1 2
 The basket is to attach to your handlebars, duh.
  • 3 0
 What's going on over at specialized? I'm not complaining about the lower prices, but are they ok?
  • 2 0
 Sale prices not available in Canada so must be overstocking issues at retailers in the states.
  • 3 0
 I think they over stocked their 2022 models and are trying to get rid of them. They have some really good deals on their website right now. Carbon Stumpjumber EVO for 3,700.
  • 1 0
 Same as everywhere in the industry - demand is down (a bit), and supply is up (quite a lot). Fewer people buying because of economic slowdown/uncertainty/interest rates going up/Covid bike boom tapering off. More stuff available as the backlogged orders from the bike boom times are getting fulfilled. If you look at the prices of the big brands' on sale stuff, it's back to where pricing was pre-supply crunch. Funny that...
  • 2 0
 I hope this is satire - I couldn’t bare the shame of even my hygienists to be running GX. And what are those rims? Alu***um?
  • 3 0
 That GT Sensor is an amazing deal. Honestly a perfect bike for anyone getting into the sport.
  • 3 1
 Still waiting to see the deals. Lol. Deals or affiliate links. Hmmm.
  • 2 0
 that ripmo AF frame is pretty good!
  • 1 0
 Idk if I would call wearing a full metal basket on my hip "sleek," TPC, but, its a deal, so I guess I'll give it a shot.
  • 2 0
 Definitely NOT a "Hip Pack" and if it is then dayum.
  • 2 0
 They should throw some of the best PB buy/sell deals on here
  • 1 0
 I just checked and there's 30k combined MTB listings, might take a bit to dig through that.
  • 1 0
 They should really put that the wheel set is only 27.5 that’s on sale. Since it’s not 29 or mullet it has to be on sale
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.050254
Mobile Version of Website