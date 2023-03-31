Online Deals - March 31, 2023

Hi, team. The higher ups told me to keep up the good work and then showed me some graphs about about ROI and synergies—so we're back with more deals this week. Should you decide to make a purchase using one of the links below, Pinkbike get’s a little kickback, which this week will go towards Henry's go-kart fund.
I’ll see you in the comments. Let me know what other deals are popping up and what you’re excited about.
YETI SB130 CLR GX EAGLE FACTORY MOUNTAIN BIKE
- $4,810-$5,500 Was: $7,400 (25%-35% OFF)
Pedal this up and down, and show the haters your cavities and gingivitis for PB comment credibility.BUY NOW
SPECIALIZED S-WORKS STUMPJUMPER EVO FRAME
- $2,249.99 Was: $3,400 (35% OFF)
SWAT box? SWAT box! Discount? Discount! Go fast? Go fast!BUY NOW
GT SENSOR SPORT MOUNTAIN BIKE
- $1,662 Was: $2,375 (30% OFF)
Perfect whip for your favorite NICA racer, or a significant other who is dipping their toes in the brave new universe of trails and wheels.BUY NOW
IBIS RIPMO AF MOUNTAIN BIKE FRAME
- $1,539.30 Was: $2,199 (30% OFF)
Darn good deal on a sturdy frame and solid platform for your parts stash.BUY NOW
EVIL BIKES THE FOLLOWING GX EAGLE CARBON WHEELS
- $6,799.20 Was: $8,499 (20% OFF)
Links and pivots galore make you one sinister fool on the trails.BUY NOW
PIVOT SHADOWCAT PRO X01 EAGLE MOUNTAIN BIKE
- $6,799.20 Was: $8,499 (20% OFF)
Pivot calls the the Shadow Cat "a trail-carving expression of blazing speed and feline creative mayhem." I couldn't have said it better, so I didn't.BUY NOW
SLASH 9.8 XT
- $5,999.99 Was: $6,549.99 (10% OFF)
Steep drops, steep discounts. Slash up your ride like a late night fruit ninja (boom throwback.)BUY NOW
RAIL 7 GEN 2
- $5,999.99 Was: $6,649.99 (10% OFF)
Great e-platform for aggressive trail riding, and future upgrades if you feel like it.BUY NOW
BONTRAGER BLAZE WAVECEL MOUNTAIN BIKE HELMET
- $149.99-$199.99 Was: $299.99 (33%-60% OFF)
Business at the front, Boa at the back.
Friend Daniel had a review of the Rally helmet
a few years back and presented some honest feedback. The Rally and the higher end Blaze are on sale here. BUY NOW
ELECTRA LIFESTYLE LUX COOL CAT HELMET
- $63.99 Was: $84.99 (25% OFF)
This commuter helmet isn’t intended for the Leogang downhill, but you’ll look steezy AF everywhere else. Cool cats only need apply.BUY NOW
G-FORM SORATA MOUNTAIN BIKE GLOVE
- $19.99 Was: $29.99 (33% OFF)
Soft when you want it, hard when you need it: G-form armor is great and Trek has incorporated into their Sorata gloves. Variety of sizes and colors available.BUY NOW
100% AIRMATIC MOUNTAIN BIKE JERSEY
- $24.50-$35 Was: $49 (30%-50% OFF)
Let the world know you’re 100%, even if no one asked. Lightweight short sleeves are up to ½ off.BUY NOW
BONTRAGER FLATLINE MOUNTAIN BIKE SHOE
- $89.99 Was: $139.99 (35% OFF)
Black, classic, no fuss, no muss, full send. Our buddy Daniel reviewed
the Rally version. BUY NOW
BONTRAGER BITS INTEGRATED MTB TOOL
- $49.99 Was: $94.99 (50% OFF)
½ off, keep all the essentials stowed but in easy reach. Super easy install relative to some of the competition.BUY NOW
BONTRAGER G4 TEAM ISSUE MTB TIRE
- $51.99 Was: $69.99 (25% OFF)
Heck of a tire for the shoulder season when trails still have snow patches and you’re looking for traction on a variety of terrain.BUY NOW
We had a thumb war with the good folks at Honey Stinger and snagged you ungrateful souls a discount. Use exclusive code OUTSIDE20 for 20% off site wide.
OAT + HONEY BARS
- $7-$27 Was: $8.99-$33.49 (20% OFF)
Bite into one of these for fuel without shattering crumbs all over your kit. Also comes in a chocolate chip variety for the kind hearted.BUY NOW
ENERGY GELS
- $23.99 Was: $29.99 (20% OFF)
Energy! Condensed into gel form! Get your Flubber on.BUY NOW
SWIFT INDUSTRIES ANCHOR HIP PACK
- $129.99 Was: $233 (45% OFF)
Beautiful, sleek, and heavy duty hip pack for your trail essentials and a burrito. Which is also essential.BUY NOW
I9 REYNOLDS CARBON WHEEL
- $999.99 Was: $2,299 (57% OFF)
I found a deal on Industry 9 wheels last week and I’m going to keep hyping them: bomb proof made-in the-US hubs with all of the engagement clicketies, paired with wide and light carbon wheels. More than half off.BUY NOW
SUPACAZ ePEDAL
- $88.99 Was: $165 (46% OFF)
An e-pedal built for heavy duty e-use that comes in an e-oilslick e-color scheme. E-ureka!BUY NOW
EASTON HAVOC ALUMINUM STEM
- $33.99 Was: $100 (66% OFF)
Big bars, short reach, big deal.BUY NOW
ROCKSHOX REVERB STEALTH DROPPER
- $202.99 Was: $400 (50% OFF)
When you need that up and down for your ups and downs. BUY NOW
PATAGONIA DIRT ROAMER PACK 20L
- $114.39 Was: $159 (30% OFF)
Deal or No deal, a great pack for your afternoon trips and adventures further afield. BUY NOW
Still have cash left over? Hit up the PB store (and help us clean out our shelves) Pinkbike Shop and the BuySell for more great deals and stuff to clutter your garage.Note
: This post contains affiliate links. When you buy something using the retail links in our stories, we may earn a small commission. We do not accept money for editorial gear reviews.
31 Comments
Hey guys. We need to talk and it's overdue.
The forums and the buy/sell section are in a woeful state. We're seeing dozens of reported scammers a day at this point, tons of spam posts, and it seems the mod team is either not equipped, or is hopelessly understaffed. The bug report section has had reports of thread issues for months now, some of these issues are actually going back over a decade. There is a genuine scamming apocalypse going on within your website. Front page still regularly gets political and covid related spam. WE NEED MODS.
When are we going to see your staff and admin take this seriously? It's honestly so disappointing that a website of this size being so massively understaffed and so massively ignored. We deserve better. Please get more forum mods, please get more mods in general. Please take our experience seriously, we are your customers after all.
The higher ups forgot to proofread this. Just "gets", not "get is" or "get has" or whatever that contraction is supposed to be contracting.