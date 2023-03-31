Online Deals - March 31, 2023

YETI SB130 CLR GX EAGLE FACTORY MOUNTAIN BIKE - $4,810-$5,500

Was: $7,400 (25%-35% OFF)



Pedal this up and down, and show the haters your cavities and gingivitis for PB comment credibility.



BUY NOW

Pedal this up and down, and show the haters your cavities and gingivitis for PB comment credibility.

SPECIALIZED S-WORKS STUMPJUMPER EVO FRAME - $2,249.99

Was: $3,400 (35% OFF)



SWAT box? SWAT box! Discount? Discount! Go fast? Go fast!



BUY NOW

SWAT box? SWAT box! Discount? Discount! Go fast? Go fast!

GT SENSOR SPORT MOUNTAIN BIKE - $1,662

Was: $2,375 (30% OFF)



Perfect whip for your favorite NICA racer, or a significant other who is dipping their toes in the brave new universe of trails and wheels.



BUY NOW

Perfect whip for your favorite NICA racer, or a significant other who is dipping their toes in the brave new universe of trails and wheels.

IBIS RIPMO AF MOUNTAIN BIKE FRAME - $1,539.30

Was: $2,199 (30% OFF)



Darn good deal on a sturdy frame and solid platform for your parts stash.



BUY NOW

Darn good deal on a sturdy frame and solid platform for your parts stash.

EVIL BIKES THE FOLLOWING GX EAGLE CARBON WHEELS - $6,799.20

Was: $8,499 (20% OFF)



Links and pivots galore make you one sinister fool on the trails.



BUY NOW

Links and pivots galore make you one sinister fool on the trails.

PIVOT SHADOWCAT PRO X01 EAGLE MOUNTAIN BIKE - $6,799.20

Was: $8,499 (20% OFF)



Pivot calls the the Shadow Cat "a trail-carving expression of blazing speed and feline creative mayhem." I couldn't have said it better, so I didn't.





BUY NOW

Pivot calls the the Shadow Cat "a trail-carving expression of blazing speed and feline creative mayhem." I couldn't have said it better, so I didn't.

SLASH 9.8 XT - $5,999.99

Was: $6,549.99 (10% OFF)



Steep drops, steep discounts. Slash up your ride like a late night fruit ninja (boom throwback.)



BUY NOW

Steep drops, steep discounts. Slash up your ride like a late night fruit ninja (boom throwback.)



RAIL 7 GEN 2 - $5,999.99

Was: $6,649.99 (10% OFF)



Great e-platform for aggressive trail riding, and future upgrades if you feel like it.



BUY NOW

Great e-platform for aggressive trail riding, and future upgrades if you feel like it.



BONTRAGER BLAZE WAVECEL MOUNTAIN BIKE HELMET - $149.99-$199.99

Was: $299.99 (33%-60% OFF)



Business at the front, Boa at the back.



Friend



BUY NOW

Business at the front, Boa at the back.Friend Daniel had a review of the Rally helmet a few years back and presented some honest feedback. The Rally and the higher end Blaze are on sale here.



ELECTRA LIFESTYLE LUX COOL CAT HELMET - $63.99

Was: $84.99 (25% OFF)



This commuter helmet isn’t intended for the Leogang downhill, but you’ll look steezy AF everywhere else. Cool cats only need apply.



BUY NOW

This commuter helmet isn’t intended for the Leogang downhill, but you’ll look steezy AF everywhere else. Cool cats only need apply.





G-FORM SORATA MOUNTAIN BIKE GLOVE - $19.99

Was: $29.99 (33% OFF)



Soft when you want it, hard when you need it: G-form armor is great and Trek has incorporated into their Sorata gloves. Variety of sizes and colors available.



BUY NOW

Soft when you want it, hard when you need it: G-form armor is great and Trek has incorporated into their Sorata gloves. Variety of sizes and colors available.





100% AIRMATIC MOUNTAIN BIKE JERSEY - $24.50-$35

Was: $49 (30%-50% OFF)



Let the world know you’re 100%, even if no one asked. Lightweight short sleeves are up to ½ off.



BUY NOW

Let the world know you’re 100%, even if no one asked. Lightweight short sleeves are up to ½ off.





BONTRAGER FLATLINE MOUNTAIN BIKE SHOE - $89.99

Was: $139.99 (35% OFF)



Black, classic, no fuss, no muss, full send. Our buddy Daniel



BUY NOW

Black, classic, no fuss, no muss, full send. Our buddy Daniel reviewed the Rally version.





BONTRAGER BITS INTEGRATED MTB TOOL - $49.99

Was: $94.99 (50% OFF)



½ off, keep all the essentials stowed but in easy reach. Super easy install relative to some of the competition.



BUY NOW

½ off, keep all the essentials stowed but in easy reach. Super easy install relative to some of the competition.





BONTRAGER G4 TEAM ISSUE MTB TIRE - $51.99

Was: $69.99 (25% OFF)



Heck of a tire for the shoulder season when trails still have snow patches and you’re looking for traction on a variety of terrain.



BUY NOW

Heck of a tire for the shoulder season when trails still have snow patches and you’re looking for traction on a variety of terrain.

We had a thumb war with the good folks at Honey Stinger and snagged you ungrateful souls a discount. Use exclusive code OUTSIDE20 for 20% off site wide.

OAT + HONEY BARS - $7-$27

Was: $8.99-$33.49 (20% OFF)



Bite into one of these for fuel without shattering crumbs all over your kit. Also comes in a chocolate chip variety for the kind hearted.



BUY NOW

Bite into one of these for fuel without shattering crumbs all over your kit. Also comes in a chocolate chip variety for the kind hearted.

ENERGY GELS - $23.99

Was: $29.99 (20% OFF)



Energy! Condensed into gel form! Get your Flubber on.



BUY NOW

Energy! Condensed into gel form! Get your Flubber on.

SWIFT INDUSTRIES ANCHOR HIP PACK - $129.99

Was: $233 (45% OFF)



Beautiful, sleek, and heavy duty hip pack for your trail essentials and a burrito. Which is also essential.



BUY NOW

Beautiful, sleek, and heavy duty hip pack for your trail essentials and a burrito. Which is also essential.

I9 REYNOLDS CARBON WHEEL - $999.99

Was: $2,299 (57% OFF)



I found a deal on Industry 9 wheels last week and I’m going to keep hyping them: bomb proof made-in the-US hubs with all of the engagement clicketies, paired with wide and light carbon wheels. More than half off.



BUY NOW

I found a deal on Industry 9 wheels last week and I’m going to keep hyping them: bomb proof made-in the-US hubs with all of the engagement clicketies, paired with wide and light carbon wheels. More than half off.

SUPACAZ ePEDAL - $88.99

Was: $165 (46% OFF)



An e-pedal built for heavy duty e-use that comes in an e-oilslick e-color scheme. E-ureka!



BUY NOW

An e-pedal built for heavy duty e-use that comes in an e-oilslick e-color scheme. E-ureka!

EASTON HAVOC ALUMINUM STEM - $33.99

Was: $100 (66% OFF)



Big bars, short reach, big deal.



BUY NOW

Big bars, short reach, big deal.

ROCKSHOX REVERB STEALTH DROPPER - $202.99

Was: $400 (50% OFF)



When you need that up and down for your ups and downs.



BUY NOW

When you need that up and down for your ups and downs.

PATAGONIA DIRT ROAMER PACK 20L - $114.39

Was: $159 (30% OFF)



Deal or No deal, a great pack for your afternoon trips and adventures further afield.



BUY NOW

Deal or No deal, a great pack for your afternoon trips and adventures further afield.

Still have cash left over? Hit up the PB store (and help us clean out our shelves) Pinkbike Shop and the BuySell for more great deals and stuff to clutter your garage.

Note

Hi, team. The higher ups told me to keep up the good work and then showed me some graphs about about ROI and synergies—so we're back with more deals this week. Should you decide to make a purchase using one of the links below, Pinkbike get’s a little kickback, which this week will go towards Henry's go-kart fund.I’ll see you in the comments. Let me know what other deals are popping up and what you’re excited about.: This post contains affiliate links. When you buy something using the retail links in our stories, we may earn a small commission. We do not accept money for editorial gear reviews.