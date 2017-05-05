Online Deals May 2017

SPONSORED

May 5, 2017
by Adam Price  
Freerider Pro MTB Shoes
MSRP: $147.49 USD // €133.49 EUR
Chain Reaction sale price: $134.99 USD // €120.49 EUR
Click here for information.


Ascend Dropper Seatpost
MSRP: $187.99 USD // €169.99 EUR
Chain Reaction sale price: $149.99 USD // €149.99EUR
Click here for information.


Heist MTB Rear Wheel
MSRP: $361.99 USD // €327.49 EUR
Chain Reaction sale price: $190.99 USD // €169.99 EUR
Click here for information.


Nobby Nic EVO MTB Tyre - SnakeSkin
MSRP: $79.49USD // €71.99 EUR
Chain Reaction sale price: $54.99 USD // €36.99 EUR
Click here for information.


XTR M9000 Race SPD Clipless MTB Pedals
MSRP: $167.49 USD // €151.99 EUR
Chain Reaction sale price: $87.99 USD // €94.99 EUR
Click here for information.


High Roller II MTB Tyre - TR
MSRP: $73.99USD // €53.49 EUR
Chain Reaction sale price: $44.99 USD // €36.99 EUR
Click here for information.



Ryders eyewear Online Deals:


PINT - buy one, get one on the house
MSRP: $49.99 - 149.99
Sale Price: 2-for-1: Buy one, get a 2nd pair of equal or lesser value on us.
Promo Code: pint-on-the-house
Click here for information.



Evo Online Deals:



Troy Lee Designs Method Knee Pads
MSRP:$85.00
Evo price:$29.95 USD
Click here for information.




Race Face Æffect Wheelset – 27.5
MSRP:$599.95
Evo Price: $339.95 USD
Click here for information.

Bell Super 2 Bike Helmet
MSRP:$135.00
Evo Price at: $99.95 USD
Click here for information.

Intense Cycles Tracer 275C Expert Complete Mountain Bike, 2016
MSRP: $5,899.00
Evo Price at: $4,399.00 USD
Click here for information.





Logo
Dunbar Cycles Online Deals:


Spank Spike 800 EVO Handlebar
Regular: $119.95 CAD/~$87.80 USD
Dunbar: $79.95 CAD/~$58.52 USD
Click here for information.


Devinci Silverstone 1
Regular: $999.95/~$731.96 USD
Dunbar: $699.95/~$512.36 USD
Click here for information.


BlackSpire Sub420 Pedals
Regular: $129.95 CAD/~$95.12 USD
Dunbar: $99.95 CAD/~$73.16 USD
Click here for information.


Specialized Demo Jersey
Regular: $89.95 CAD/~$65.84 USD
Dunbar: $64.95 CAD/~$47.54 USD
Click here for information.


Jenson USA Logo
Jenson USA Online Deals:


Marzocchi 350 NCR Air 27.5 FORK
MSRP: $879.99 USD
Jenson sale price: $399.99 USD
Click here for information.


KS Dropzone Remote Seatpost (no Packaging)
MSRP: $275.00 USD
Jenson sale price: $119.99 USD
Click here for information.


Race Face Turbine 27 27.5 Wheelset
MSRP: $900.00 USD
Jenson sale price: $349.99 USD
Click here for information.


Marzocchi 320 LCR 27.5 Fork
MSRP: $749.00 USD
Jenson sale price: $239.99 USD
Click here for information.


Scott Supra Plus Helmet (no packaging)
MSRP: $75.00 USD
Jenson sale price: $49.99 USD
Click here for information.



TBS Bike Parts Online Deals:


2017 Rock Shox Lyrik RCT3 Solo Air 170mm 27.5 Fork
Retail: $1369.99 CAD
TBS Price: $849.00 CAD
Click here for information.


Maxxis High Roller II 3C Maxx Terra EXO TR 27.5 Tire
Retail: $114.95 CAD
Buy 1: $59.00 CAD
Buy 4 or More: $49.00 CAD
Click here for information.


SRAM Guide Ultimate Brakes
Retail: $389.00 CAD each
Sale: $249.00 CAD each
Click here for information.







Spring Trailbike Clearance!
Sale Price: Up to $4300 Off!!
Click here to purchase


Santa Cruz Tallboy LT S Kit Closeout Bikes!
Original Price: $4200
Sale Price: $2449 Save 42% or $1750 Off
Click here to purchase


Shimano Clipless Mtn. Pedal Sale
Sale Price: Up to 51% Off
Click here to purchase


Trail Helmet Blowout
Sale Price: Save up to 70% Off
Click here to purchase




Calgary cycles Online Deals:

2016 Intense Tracer 275C Expert
Retail: MSRP: $8328.99
Sale: SALE: $5999.99
Click here for information.

Evoc Crash Pants w/ Chamois
Retail:MSRP: $159.99
SALE: $64.00
Click here for information.

NRG HT Space Junk Pedal
MSRP:$179.99
SALE:$99.99
Click here for information.





Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store!! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.

NOTE: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


5 Comments

  • + 4
 A road bike? Pinkbike had a few to many beers last night I think.
  • + 1
 Not that I'm going to buy anything but Cambria links are not working.. Poor poor me.
  • + 1
 Big if true.
  • + 1
 Bike
  • + 4
 Oh, they fixed it. Now I look like a crazy person

Post a Comment



