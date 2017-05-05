Online Deals May 2017

Freerider Pro MTB Shoes
MSRP: $147.49 USD // €133.49 EURChain Reaction sale price: $134.99 USD // €120.49 EUR Click here for information.
Nobby Nic EVO MTB Tyre - SnakeSkin
MSRP: $79.49USD // €71.99 EURChain Reaction sale price: $54.99 USD // €36.99 EURClick here for information.
XTR M9000 Race SPD Clipless MTB Pedals
MSRP: $167.49 USD // €151.99 EURChain Reaction sale price: $87.99 USD // €94.99 EURClick here for information.
High Roller II MTB Tyre - TR
MSRP: $73.99USD // €53.49 EURChain Reaction sale price: $44.99 USD // €36.99 EURClick here for information.
PINT - buy one, get one on the house
MSRP: $49.99 - 149.99Sale Price: 2-for-1: Buy one, get a 2nd pair of equal or lesser value on us.
Promo Code: pint-on-the-houseClick here for information.
Maxxis High Roller II 3C Maxx Terra EXO TR 27.5 Tire
Retail: $114.95 CAD
Buy 1: $59.00 CAD
Buy 4 or More: $49.00 CADClick here for information.
Santa Cruz Tallboy LT S Kit Closeout Bikes!
Original Price: $4200Sale Price: $2449 Save 42% or $1750 OffClick here to purchase
Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store!! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.
NOTE: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.
5 Comments
Post a Comment