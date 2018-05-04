ONLINE DEALS

Online Deals - May 2018

May 4, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  






$77.49 USD
Was: $174.49 USD (55% off)
Funn Mamba One Side Clip MTB Pedals

Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles


$2,599.99 USD
Was: $3,399.99 USD (24% off)
Vitus Sommet CRS Carbon FS Bike GX Eagle 1x12 2018
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles



$78.99 USD
Was: $181.99 USD (56% off)
Troy Lee Designs Terrain Shorts 2017

Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles


$28.49 USD
Was: $72.99 USD (60% off)
Continental Race King MTB Tyre - RaceSport
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles




Jenson USA Logo


$34.99
Was: $85.00(60% off)
WELLGO MG-1 MAGNESIUM PLATFORM PEDALS
Sold by Jenson USA


$79.99
Was: $199.00 (60% off)
NINER FLAT TOP RDO 780 CARBON HANDLEBAR
Sold by Jenson USA



$1,249.99
Was: $2,500.00 (50% off)
REYNOLDS TRAIL 29" WHEELSET
Sold by Jenson USA


$3,499.99
Was: $5,499.00 (37% off)
KONA PROCESS 134 SUPREME BIKE 2016
Sold by Jenson USA



$49.99
Was: $100.00 (50% off)
CHROMAG FUBARS OSX HANDLEBAR 2016
Sold by Jenson USA


$52.99
Was: $120.00 (55% off)
SHIMANO SH-M089 SPD SHOES

Sold by Jenson USA






$69.95
Was: $139.00 (50% OFF)
TROY LEE DESIGNS A1 HELMET
Sold by evo



$3,499.97
Was: $4,949.00 (30% OFF)
DEVINCI SPARTAN CARBON GX
Sold by evo



$19.95
Was: $85.00 (75% OFF)
TROY LEE DESIGNS METHOD KNEE GUARDS
Sold by evo


$54.00
Was: $72.00 (25% OFF)
TROY LEE DESIGNS GRIND FLANNEL

Sold by evo






$289.95 CAD
Was: $349.95 (17% OFF and Up)
Atlas Air Neck Brace
Sold by Dunbar


$199.95 CAD
Was: Starting at $214.95 CAD (7% OFF and Up)
Crank Brothers Mallet
Sold by Dunbar



$199.95 CAD
Was: $214.95 CAD (7% OFF)
Five Ten Impact VXi
Sold by Dunbar


$119.95 CAD
Was: $134.95 CAD (11% OFF)
Specialized Demo Pro Short
Sold by Dunbar





Images for December 2016 s Online Deals.


Starting from $55.00 CAD
Was: $114.95 CAD (Up to 52% OFF)
Maxxis High Roller II 27.5 x 2.4 3C MaxxTerra EXO TR Tire
TBS Bike Parts



Starting from $55.00 CAD
Was: $119.95 CAD CAD (Up to 55% OFF)
Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.5" WT 3C MaxxGrip EXO TR Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts





$799.00 CAD
Was: $1,454.95 CAD (45% OFF)
RockShox Pike RCT3 27.5 Dual Position 160mm Fork (Stealth Decals)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts





Images for December 2016 s Online Deals.




All 40% off

TLD Full Face Helmet Sale
Sold by Cambria Bike


$799.00
Was: $1,099.00 (27% OFF)
Fox 40 Float 203 Perf Elite Fork
Sold by Cambria Bike




30% Off
Santa Cruz Sale Bikes
Sold by Cambria Bike






Up to 50% off
DH & Freeride Short Sale
Sold by Cambria Bike





$5,499.99 CAD
Was: $6,149.00 CAD (10% OFF)
Juliana Furtado C 2.0 PERF S-AM 2017
Sold by Calgary Cycles


$114.99 CAD
Was: $229.99 CAD (50% OFF)
Evoc Explorer Bag
Sold by Calgary Cycles




$149.99 CAD
Was: $209.99 CAD (33% OFF)
Evoc Terminal Bag
Sold by Calgary Cycles


$2,499.99 CAD
Was: $2,799.99 CAD (10% OFF)
Salsa Warbird Apex 1 2018
Sold by Calgary Cycles



MENTIONS: @dunbarcycles // @evo // @TBSbikeparts // @jensonusa // @Outletbikes // @ChainReactionCycles

Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.

NB: These offers are for a limited time and subject to availability. This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


20 Comments

  • + 6
 Haven't really heard of Vitus but damn that thing looks like a pretty stellar deal in terms of specs/price.
  • - 1
 theyve always seemed kind of discounty to me, and you dont really see many real world reviews on them (granted ive never gone out of my way to find them). anyone have some experience with vitus?
  • + 6
 It's crc's house brand if I am not mistaken.
  • + 2
 Can't fault mine at all. Low price, good spec and decent geo. Bikeradar and MBR are the place for reviews on them if you're interested.
  • + 1
 I have a 2017 Vitus Sommet and it's outstanding. Nothing cheap or discount about it. A guy named Sam Hill races Cross Country for fun sometimes and he does so on a Vitus.
  • + 1
 I have a 2017 aluminum version and love it. As others said, nothing cheap about it. Super fun trail bike. Things dialed for sure.
  • + 1
 Nukeproof is considered CRCs preformance in-house brand while Vitus is much more budget oriented.
  • + 1
 youtu.be/IwzUs1IMdyQ
  • + 3
 It’s almost insulting that these are presented as deals. Minions starting at $55 then you go to the site and you have to buy 8 to get them at $55. Do we all look stupid? I’ll shop at the bike shop up the road thanks.
  • + 1
 enjoy your $100 minions then
  • + 3
 You call theses deals? These things cost money! I want them for free! No, wait -- these people should be paying me to use their products! Also, blah, blah, blah, something about Intense.
  • + 1
 There's some killer "red hot deals" on the CRC site right now, which are way better than what is listed above. I think because there are differences for what deals are available for certain countries. For example, the Bell Super DH helmet isn't listed as on sale if you search in USD, but it shows up if you change it to Canadian.
  • + 2
 People give them shit for having "always on sale" items but they often do have some ridiculously good deals. I bought a 100% Aircraft from them last year for $200, can't beat that
  • + 1
 Nice price on the Shimano shoes. I have what I think is the older version of those shoes and I like them quite a lot. I think I paid $100 for them, too, which I thought was a good deal.
  • + 2
 Niner bar @ Jenson = "This item is discontinued and no longer available. "
  • + 1
 7% off Mallets !!! What a deal. These monthly deals are a joke
  • + 0
 those $20 tld plastic knee and shins are an intense deal
  • - 1
 These deals aren’t as intense as in the past. I guess we will have to cruz the deals pages for something new from now on.
  • + 1
 It's like an echo or something..
  • - 1
 Normally these deals are so intense I can’t handle them.

