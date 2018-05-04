Online Deals - May 2018

$77.49 USD

Was: $174.49 USD (55% off)

Funn Mamba One Side Clip MTB Pedals



Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles





$2,599.99 USD

Was: $3,399.99 USD (24% off)

Vitus Sommet CRS Carbon FS Bike GX Eagle 1x12 2018

Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles







$78.99 USD

Was: $181.99 USD (56% off)

Troy Lee Designs Terrain Shorts 2017



Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles





$28.49 USD

Was: $72.99 USD (60% off)

Continental Race King MTB Tyre - RaceSport

Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles







$34.99

Was: $85.00(60% off)

WELLGO MG-1 MAGNESIUM PLATFORM PEDALS

Sold by Jenson USA





$79.99

Was: $199.00 (60% off)

NINER FLAT TOP RDO 780 CARBON HANDLEBAR

Sold by Jenson USA







$1,249.99

Was: $2,500.00 (50% off)

REYNOLDS TRAIL 29" WHEELSET

Sold by Jenson USA





$3,499.99

Was: $5,499.00 (37% off)

KONA PROCESS 134 SUPREME BIKE 2016

Sold by Jenson USA







$49.99

Was: $100.00 (50% off)

CHROMAG FUBARS OSX HANDLEBAR 2016

Sold by Jenson USA





$52.99

Was: $120.00 (55% off)

SHIMANO SH-M089 SPD SHOES



Sold by Jenson USA









$69.95

Was: $139.00 (50% OFF)

TROY LEE DESIGNS A1 HELMET

Sold by evo







$3,499.97

Was: $4,949.00 (30% OFF)

DEVINCI SPARTAN CARBON GX

Sold by evo







$19.95

Was: $85.00 (75% OFF)

TROY LEE DESIGNS METHOD KNEE GUARDS

Sold by evo





$54.00

Was: $72.00 (25% OFF)

TROY LEE DESIGNS GRIND FLANNEL



Sold by evo







$289.95 CAD

Was: $349.95 (17% OFF and Up)

Atlas Air Neck Brace

Sold by Dunbar





$199.95 CAD

Was: Starting at $214.95 CAD (7% OFF and Up)

Crank Brothers Mallet

Sold by Dunbar







$199.95 CAD

Was: $214.95 CAD (7% OFF)

Five Ten Impact VXi

Sold by Dunbar





$119.95 CAD

Was: $134.95 CAD (11% OFF)

Specialized Demo Pro Short

Sold by Dunbar









Starting from $55.00 CAD

Was: $114.95 CAD (Up to 52% OFF)

Maxxis High Roller II 27.5 x 2.4 3C MaxxTerra EXO TR Tire

TBS Bike Parts







Starting from $55.00 CAD

Was: $119.95 CAD CAD (Up to 55% OFF)

Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.5" WT 3C MaxxGrip EXO TR Tire

Sold by TBS Bike Parts









$799.00 CAD

Was: $1,454.95 CAD (45% OFF)

RockShox Pike RCT3 27.5 Dual Position 160mm Fork (Stealth Decals)

Sold by TBS Bike Parts















All 40% off



TLD Full Face Helmet Sale

Sold by Cambria Bike





$799.00

Was: $1,099.00 (27% OFF)

Fox 40 Float 203 Perf Elite Fork

Sold by Cambria Bike









30% Off

Santa Cruz Sale Bikes

Sold by Cambria Bike













Up to 50% off

DH & Freeride Short Sale

Sold by Cambria Bike







$5,499.99 CAD

Was: $6,149.00 CAD (10% OFF)

Juliana Furtado C 2.0 PERF S-AM 2017

Sold by Calgary Cycles





$114.99 CAD

Was: $229.99 CAD (50% OFF)

Evoc Explorer Bag

Sold by Calgary Cycles







$149.99 CAD

Was: $209.99 CAD (33% OFF)

Evoc Terminal Bag

Sold by Calgary Cycles





$2,499.99 CAD

Was: $2,799.99 CAD (10% OFF)

Salsa Warbird Apex 1 2018

Sold by Calgary Cycles







Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.