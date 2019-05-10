SPONSORED

Online Deals - May 2019

May 10, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


Jenson USA Logo

$2,499.99
Was: $4,599.00 (46% off)
KONA OPERATOR DL BIKE 2018
Sold by Jenson USA



$41.99
Was: $59.99
G-FORM PRO-X KNEE PADS
Sold by Jenson USA





$13.99
Was: $39.95 (65 % off)
IXS BC-X3.1 MOUNTAIN BIKE GLOVES
Sold by Jenson USA



$584.00
Was: $730.00 (37% off)
INDUSTRY NINE ENDURO 305 TORCH 29" WHEELS
Sold by Jenson USA







$111.20
Was: $139.00
Troy Lee Designs A1 MIPS Bike Helmet
Sold by Evo



$104.95
Was: $150.00
Giro Montara MIPS Bike Helmet - Women's
Sold by Evo



$55.99
Was: $75.00
Dakine Hellion Knee Pads
Sold by Evo



Up To 60% Off
Up to 60% Off Select Riding Gear & Apparel
Sold by Evo







$345.95 CAD
Was: $379.95 CAD
Garmin Edge 520
Sold by Dunbar



Up to 30% off
Troy Lee Designs D3
Sold by Dunbar



$119.95 CAD
Was: $159.95 CAD
Smith Optics Parallel Max Polarized
Sold by Dunbar




$103.95 CAD
Was: $129.95 CAD
Specialized Propero 3
Sold by Dunbar




$3,499.99
Was: $5,099.00
Devinci Troy XT - 2018
Sold by Calgary Cycles


$125.00
Was: $249.99
Bontrager Rhythm Shoe
Sold by Calgary Cycles





$599.99
Was: $1,413.99
Pike RCT3 Solo Air 27.5” 160mm - Boost
Sold by Calgary Cycles


$6,799.99
Was: $10,599.99
Scott Genius 900
Sold by Calgary Cycles




$55.00 CAD
Was: $109.95 CAD
High Roller II 27.5 x 2.4" 3C MaxxTerra EXO Tire (Buy 4 or more - $50.00 CAD each)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts



$59.00 CAD
Was: $119.95 CAD
Minion DHR II 27.5 x 2.4" WT 3C MaxxTerra EXO TR Tire (Buy 4 or more - $55.00 CAD each)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts







$55.00 CAD
Was: $109.95 CAD
DHF Skinwall 27.5 x 2.3" 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO Tire (Buy 4 or more - $50.00 CAD each)
TBS Bike Parts




$63.00 CAD
Was: $119.95 CAD
Minion DHF and DHR II 29" WT 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO Tires (Buy 4 or more - $58.00 CAD each)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts







Save up to 64%
Kona Process Bike SALE
Sold by Cambria Bike



Save up to 50%
Fox Racing Shorts Sale
Sold by Cambria Bike




25% - 40% off
Giro Fullface Helmets & Goggle Sale
Sold by Cambria Bike



All On Sale
RaceFace Body Armor Sale
Sold by Cambria Bike





Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.

Free Global Shipping All Month Free Global Shipping On Orders $50+ CAD
Enter code ONLINEDEALSMAY to apply discount.

Sold by Pinkbike






MENTIONS: @dunbarcycles // @evo // @jensonusa

2 Comments

  • + 4
 Add says industry nine Wheels meaning plural. Click on the site and they're $500 a piece so much for the deal.
  • + 2
 Jenson USA support your mail-order bike shop the best deals on the planet

Post a Comment



