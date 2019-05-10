Online Deals - May 2019

$2,499.99 Was: $4,599.00 (46% off) KONA OPERATOR DL BIKE 2018 Sold by Jenson USA $41.99 Was: $59.99 G-FORM PRO-X KNEE PADS Sold by Jenson USA $13.99 Was: $39.95 (65 % off) IXS BC-X3.1 MOUNTAIN BIKE GLOVES Sold by Jenson USA $584.00 Was: $730.00 (37% off) INDUSTRY NINE ENDURO 305 TORCH 29" WHEELS Sold by Jenson USA $111.20 Was: $139.00 Troy Lee Designs A1 MIPS Bike Helmet Sold by Evo $104.95 Was: $150.00 Giro Montara MIPS Bike Helmet - Women's Sold by Evo $55.99 Was: $75.00 Dakine Hellion Knee Pads Sold by Evo Up To 60% Off Up to 60% Off Select Riding Gear & Apparel Sold by Evo $345.95 CAD Was: $379.95 CAD Garmin Edge 520 Sold by Dunbar Up to 30% off Troy Lee Designs D3 Sold by Dunbar $119.95 CAD Was: $159.95 CAD Smith Optics Parallel Max Polarized Sold by Dunbar $103.95 CAD Was: $129.95 CAD Specialized Propero 3 Sold by Dunbar $3,499.99 Was: $5,099.00 Devinci Troy XT - 2018 Sold by Calgary Cycles $125.00 Was: $249.99 Bontrager Rhythm Shoe Sold by Calgary Cycles $599.99 Was: $1,413.99 Pike RCT3 Solo Air 27.5” 160mm - Boost Sold by Calgary Cycles $6,799.99 Was: $10,599.99 Scott Genius 900 Sold by Calgary Cycles $55.00 CAD Was: $109.95 CAD High Roller II 27.5 x 2.4" 3C MaxxTerra EXO Tire (Buy 4 or more - $50.00 CAD each) Sold by TBS Bike Parts $59.00 CAD Was: $119.95 CAD Minion DHR II 27.5 x 2.4" WT 3C MaxxTerra EXO TR Tire (Buy 4 or more - $55.00 CAD each) Sold by TBS Bike Parts $55.00 CAD Was: $109.95 CAD DHF Skinwall 27.5 x 2.3" 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO Tire (Buy 4 or more - $50.00 CAD each) TBS Bike Parts $63.00 CAD Was: $119.95 CAD Minion DHF and DHR II 29" WT 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO Tires (Buy 4 or more - $58.00 CAD each) Sold by TBS Bike Parts Save up to 64% Kona Process Bike SALE Sold by Cambria Bike Save up to 50% Fox Racing Shorts Sale Sold by Cambria Bike 25% - 40% off Giro Fullface Helmets & Goggle Sale Sold by Cambria Bike All On Sale RaceFace Body Armor Sale Sold by Cambria Bike Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.Free Global Shipping All Month Free Global Shipping On Orders $50+ CAD Enter code ONLINEDEALSMAY to apply discount. Sold by Pinkbike
MENTIONS: @dunbarcycles
// @evo
// @jensonusa
Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.
Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.
2 Comments
Post a Comment