Online Deals - May 2021

May 7, 2021
$1329
Was: $1899
Mercury Wheels X1 Carbon Enduro 29in Boost Wheelset
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$549.95
Was: $649.95
RockyMounts SplitRail LS 2-Bike Hitch Rack
Sold by Competitive Cyclist




$127.95
Was: $160
Specialized 2FO Clip 2.0 Mountain Bike Shoe
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$399.95
Was: $499.95
Fox Racing Rampage Pro Carbon Helmet

Sold by Competitive Cyclist






$39.00
Was: $65.00
EVOC, FREERIDE TOUCH, LONG FINGER GLOVES
Sold by gearhub



$134.99
Was: $224.99
Abus, Montrailer, Helmet
Sold by gearhub





$87.08
Was: $124.20
MAXXIS, MINION SS, TIRE, 27.5''X2.50, FOLDING, TUBELESS READY, 3C MAXX GRIP, 2-PLY, WIDE TRAIL, 60X2TPI, BLACK
Sold by gearhub


$31.99
Was: $39.99
FOX, STRAW HAT
Sold by gearhub








$179.99
Was: $224.99
Yakima Gatekeeper Medium (While Supplies Last)

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$195.99
Was: $244.99
Yakima GateKeeper Large (While supplies last)

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$44.99
Was: $60.00
WeAreOne Hand Laid in Canada Hoodie (While supplies last)

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$67.99
Was: $105.00
WeAreOne Merino Wool Riding Shirt (While Supplies Last)

Sold by Calgary Cycles










Use code MAGPED15 at checkout for 15% off
Was: $234
The magped Enduro double-sided magnetic pedal
Sold by magped






Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.


Down With Downcountry Bundle

DWDC T-shirt, Water Bottle, and Sticker for $60
Discount automatically applied at check out

Sale ends: May 31st 2021 at 11:59pm Pacific Time
Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.





Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


  • 3 0
 online deals used to be about europe as well and also used to have some real deals what happened?
  • 2 0
 Presumably there's no European operation willing to sponsor this page any more. Difficult to blame them when the deals include a $32 Fox straw hat
  • 2 0
 Sign of the times that a straw hat features in Pinkbike online deals!

