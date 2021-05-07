Online Deals - May 2021

$1329 Was: $1899 Mercury Wheels X1 Carbon Enduro 29in Boost Wheelset Sold by Competitive Cyclist $549.95 Was: $649.95 RockyMounts SplitRail LS 2-Bike Hitch Rack Sold by Competitive Cyclist $127.95 Was: $160 Specialized 2FO Clip 2.0 Mountain Bike ShoeSold by Competitive Cyclist $399.95 Was: $499.95 Fox Racing Rampage Pro Carbon Helmet Sold by Competitive Cyclist $39.00 Was: $65.00 EVOC, FREERIDE TOUCH, LONG FINGER GLOVES Sold by gearhub $134.99 Was: $224.99 Abus, Montrailer, Helmet Sold by gearhub $87.08 Was: $124.20 MAXXIS, MINION SS, TIRE, 27.5''X2.50, FOLDING, TUBELESS READY, 3C MAXX GRIP, 2-PLY, WIDE TRAIL, 60X2TPI, BLACK Sold by gearhub $31.99 Was: $39.99 FOX, STRAW HAT Sold by gearhub $179.99 Was: $224.99 Yakima Gatekeeper Medium (While Supplies Last) Sold by Calgary Cycles $195.99 Was: $244.99 Yakima GateKeeper Large (While supplies last) Sold by Calgary Cycles $44.99 Was: $60.00 WeAreOne Hand Laid in Canada Hoodie (While supplies last) Sold by Calgary Cycles $67.99 Was: $105.00 WeAreOne Merino Wool Riding Shirt (While Supplies Last) Sold by Calgary Cycles Use code MAGPED15 at checkout for 15% off Was: $234 The magped Enduro double-sided magnetic pedal Sold by magped Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.
Down With Downcountry Bundle
DWDC T-shirt, Water Bottle, and Sticker for $60
Discount automatically applied at check out
Sale ends: May 31st 2021 at 11:59pm Pacific Time
Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.
Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.
3 Comments
Post a Comment