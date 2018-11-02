SPONSORED

Online Deals - November 2018

Nov 2, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  


$49.99 USD
Was: $93.41 USD (46% off)
Schwalbe Rock Razor 29" Tire
Sold by Jenson USA


$36.99 USD
Was: $80.00 USA (54% off)
Race Face Turbine 35 Handlebar
Sold by Jenson USA



$29.99 USD
Was: $70.00 USD (57% off)
Dakine Pace MTB Shorts
Sold by Jenson USA


$59.99 USD
Was: $100.00 USD (40% off)
Light and Motion Urban 900 Light
Sold by Jenson USA






$902.99 USD
Was: $2159.99 USD (58% off)
Nukeproof Mega 275 Frame 2018
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles


$108.49 USD
Was: $169.99 USD (36% off)
Crank Brothers Mallet E Pedals
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles



$50.99 USD
Was: $99.99USD (49% off)
G-Form Elite Knee Guard 2017
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles


$55.50 USD
Was: $124.99 USD (56% off)
Five Ten Freerider MTB Shoes 2018
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles





Up To 40% Off
Devinci Bikes
Sold by evo


Up to 60% off
Deep Deals on Helmets
Sold by evo



Starting at 20% off
Deep Discounts on Gear from Troy Lee Designs, Dakine, Fox & More
Sold by evo


Starting at 20% off
Leatt Apparel & Accessories Now On Sale

Sold by evo




Images for December 2016 s Online Deals.

$64.00 CAD
Was: $109.95 CAD (42% off)
Maxxis DHF Skinwall 27.5 x 2.3" TR EXO 3C MaxxTerra Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts


$64.00 CAD
Was: $124.95 CAD (49% off)
Maxxis Minion DHR II 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO 27.5 x 2.6" Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts



$89.00 CAD
Was: $139.00 CAD (36% off)
SunRace MX8 11speed Cassette (11-42T)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts


$39.00 CAD
Was: $184.00 CAD (79% off)
Truvativ X-Guide (BB Mount)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts





$5,799.99 CAD
Was: $$7,099.99 CAD (22% off)
Juliana Strega C S - 2018

Sold by Calgary Cycles


$1,249.99 CAD
Was: $$1,597.99CAD (21% OFF)
WeAreOne 27.5 AGENT WHEELSET w/DT350 HUBS
Sold by Calgary Cycles



$4,999.99 CAD
Was: $6,149.00 CAD (19% OFF)
Santa Cruz Stigmata Carbon CC Ultegra - 2018
Sold by Calgary Cycles


$45.00 CAD
Was: $$179.99 CAD (14% off)
BontragerVella Convertible Windshell Women's Jacket
Sold by Calgary Cycles





$159.99 USD
Was: $219.99 USD (27% off)
Spin Doctor Pro G3 Work Stand
Sold by Performance Bicycle


$69.99 USD
Was: $89.99 USA (22% off)
SDG Circuit MTB Saddle
Sold by Performance Bicycle



$79.99 USD
Was: $99.99 USD (20% off)
Performance Utility Bib Shorts - 2018

Sold by Performance Bicycle


$69.99 USD
Was: $89.99 USD (22% off)
SDG Allure Women's Saddle - Performance Exclusive
Sold by Performance Bicycle






25% Off Sitewide with Promo Code: pinkbike-user
Performance and Lifestyle Eyewear
Sold by RYDERS EYEWEAR





17 Comments

  • + 9
 Some great Black Friday deals at CRC, I just got a 150mm Brand-X Ascent dropper post for £80. £10 code which they seem to have stopped advertising since the Black Friday deals kicked off: RBF68VC
  • + 2
 Nukeproof frame: $902 / £999 - that doesn't seem right. Still a good price, though.
  • + 1
 The Sunrace cassette isn't much of a deal at all. Thats how much they are. Besides i think they should be much cheaper then that.
  • + 2
 It's just not the same without an intense deal...
  • + 1
 My local Mountain Equipment Co-op actually has the best assortment of bicycling shoes I've ever seen.
  • + 1
 Hard to argue with that Nukeproof frame! You'd be pushed to get one second-hand for much better than that!
  • + 1
 510s for 55 dollars seems like a pretty good deal
  • + 2
 Too bad the only size they have at that price are 37.5 and 38. So 5.5 or 6US shoe size. The rest are $100
  • + 2
 it would be a great deal if they were actually in stock.
  • + 1
 Good luck finding them in a normal size that aren't sold out.
  • + 1
 just got my kid his first pair of 5/10s for 19.99! on crc
  • + 1
 Only good deal I see are the 5.10 shoes
  • + 1
 Yeah, it’s a shame I don’t want them
  • - 2
 These prices are real world pricing, closer to what they charge in China! These bike manufacturers seems to think we all live in California and all dentist!
  • + 1
 always disappointing...
  • - 2
 that deals are so intense...
  • - 2
 These deals really aren't as intense as they used to be.

