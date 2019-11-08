Online Deals - November 2019

Nov 8, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


$22.99
Was: $45
FASTHOUSE FASTLINE CLASSIC JERSEY
Sold by Jenson USA



$224.99
Was: $275
MAGURA MT TRAIL SPORT BRAKE SET
Sold by Jenson USA






$24.99
Was: $30
TRUVATIV HUSSEFELT COMP HANDLEBAR
Sold by Jenson USA


$10.99
Was: $29.95
ROYAL VICTORY MOUNTAIN BIKE GLOVES
Sold by Jenson USA





$69.99
Was: $114.99
7iDP M2 Helmet
Sold by levelninesports



$99.99
Was: $400
7Mesh Revelation Women's Cycling Jacket
Sold by levelninesports




$449.97
Was: $699.95
Rossignol All Track 24 D Mountain Bike
Sold by levelninesports



$549.99
Was: $1865
Rockshox RS-1 29" Fork
Sold by levelninesports







$69.97
Was: $139.00
Troy Lee Designs A1 MIPS Bike Helmet
Sold by Evo


$84.99
Was: $99.99
Leatt 3DF Hybrid EXT Knee and Shin Guards
Sold by Evo



$71.96
Was: $99.95
Royal Racing Race Shorts
Sold by Evo


$3,999.00
Was: $5,799.00
Evil Following MB GX Eagle Complete Mountain Bike
Sold by Evo







From $183.95 CAD
Was: $229.95 CAD
Gemini Lights
Sold by Dunbar



From $72.95 CAD
Was: $109.95 CAD
Maxxis Shorty
Sold by Dunbar



$27.95 CAD
Was: $34.95 CAD
Specialized Seat Pack
Sold by Dunbar


Up to 50% OFF
Winter Gear
Sold by Dunbar





$5,499.99
Was: $6,500.00
Argon 18KRYPTON GF KIT2 DI2 DARK GREY MATTE
Sold by Calgary Cycles


$50.00
Was: $99.99
Bell Event Helmet
Sold by Calgary Cycles




$1,099.99
Was: $1,697.99
We Are OneWHEELSET 29 WAO INSIDER 32H HOPE F15/142 XD
Sold by Calgary Cycles


$6,699.99
Was: $10,799.99
Devinci Spartan Carbon X01 Eagle | Next-R 32
Sold by Calgary Cycles




$65.00 CAD
Was: $119.95 CAD
Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.5" WT 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts



Starting at $62.00 CAD
Was: $119.95 CAD
Maxxis Minion DHR II 29 x 2.4″ WT 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts






159.00 CAD
Was: $239.95 CAD
Shimano Zee M640 Brakes (with H03C brake pads)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts





$57.50 CAD
Was: $74.95 CAD
Shimano RT86 203mm Disc Brake Rotor (Icetech)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts




Save up to 30%
Turner Frame Sale Specials
Sold by Cambria Bike



Save 30% Off
Santa Cruz Reserve wheel Sale
Sold by Cambria Bike




Save 40% Off
DEITY HOLESHOT 35mm RISER BAR
Sold by Cambria Bike



up to 60% Off
Camelbak Hydration Blowouts
Sold by Cambria Bike






Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.



Price: $19.99 USD
2020 Pinkbike/Trailforks Calendar Now Available For Pre-Sale
The new 2020 Pinkbike/Trailforks Calendar is now available for pre-order with orders looking to ship mid-November, just in time for the holidays. Featuring the stunning image of Brett Rheader in Return to Earth, captured by Sterling Lorence, gear up for another year of thrilling rides with incredible shots, from some of the best bike photographers in the biz

Sold by Pinkbike






5 Comments

  • 7 0
 Come on PinkBike, you've been posting these every month, yet somehow you always forget to add the deals!
  • 3 0
 MAGURA MT TRAIL SPORT BRAKE SET

Jenson 224.99$ USD

bike-discount.de 136.11$ USD

Clearly not a deal at Jenson.
  • 1 0
 Great price from Germany. Gonna grab a set - thanks!
  • 1 0
 the turner RFX for 1900 bucks is actually a steal. if only i could justify it...
  • 1 0
 I just want a decent pair of shorts before the winter.

